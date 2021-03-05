American Manganese to Present at the International Battery Seminar and Virtual Exhibit on March 10, 2021

SURREY, March 5, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), with its advanced and patented lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process (RecycLiCo™), is pleased to present its innovative approach to recycling lithium-ion battery cathode material during the International Battery Seminar and Virtual Exhibit taking place March 9-11, 2021.

Join Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director of American Manganese, as he presents on March 10 at 9:40 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) followed by a panel discussion. Mr. Meseldzija's presentation will examine the Company's strategy in the global battery raw material supply chain and the RecycLiCo™ process, a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries (click to register for the virtual event).

Founded in 1983, the International Battery Seminar & Exhibit has established itself as the premier event showcasing the state of the art of worldwide energy storage technology developments for consumer, automotive, military, and industrial applications. Key thought leaders will assemble to not only provide broad perspectives, but also informed insights into significant advances in materials, product development, manufacturing, and application for all battery systems and enabling technologies. As the longest-running annual battery industry event in the world, this meeting has always been the preferred venue to announce significant developments, new products, and showcase the most advanced battery technology. For example, Sony chose the International Battery Seminar as the platform to first announce its lithium-ion technology in 1991, an accomplishment that has since gone on to change the world.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

