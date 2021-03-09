Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Golden Lake Exploration Amends Financing Numbers

09.03.2021  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, March 9, 2021 - Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) ("GLM" or the "Company") reports the following changes to the final numbers of the recently closed private placement (see PR dated March 5th, 2021). The Company issued 22,345,404 units (formerly 22,305,404) (the "Units") at a price of $0.45 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,055,431.80 (formerly $10,037,431.80). Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one half of one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.60 per share.

Finders' fees of $407,296.46 (formerly $406,216.46) cash and 905,101 (formerly 902,701) finders' warrants were paid to arm's length parties.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

The Company further announces it has set 2.85 million options to directors and consultants of the Company at $0.45 for a period of 2 years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.
Golden Lake Exploration Inc. is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Mike England"
Mike England, CEO & Director

For Further Information, Please Contact:
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free:1-888-945-4770

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golden Lake Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634527/Golden-Lake-Exploration-Amends-Financing-Numbers


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PJ4R
CA38110W1068
www.goldenlakex.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap