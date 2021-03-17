Sassy Outlines Much Larger Intrusive at Westmore

VANCOUVER, March 17, 2021 - Sassy Resources Corp. ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to report that reprocessing of historic airborne magnetic data aligns with the interpreted margins related to the Westmore intrusive. The magnetic signature suggests the Westmore intrusive is possibly a much larger intrusive than previously believed at this discovery area in the southwest portion of the Company's 100%-owned Foremore Project in the Eskay Camp.

The "edge detection product" generated by Sassy's geophysical team suggests the total area of the Westmore intrusive, comprising an eastern and a western lobe, is approximately 750 meters x 750 meters. The depth extent remains unknown but is confirmed to be open below 200 meters vertical based on the first-ever drill holes (6) completed at this grassroots target in 2020. A high resolution, deep penetrating VTEM survey will be carried out over the entire Foremore Property this spring and is expected to provide important new information with respect to the Westmore intrusive that will help Sassy geologists plan the next phase of drilling. 2021 drilling at Westmore will be designed to accelerate the discovery process after a series of east-west trending gold-bearing quartz vein swarms and stockworks were intercepted in drilling last fall.

Additional Highlights:

The area mapped and sampled by Sassy in 2020 covers approximately 500 meters north-south and 300 to 400 meters east-west, suggesting that approximately 70% of the Westmore intrusive remains to be mapped and sampled in detail;

The outside boundary of the Westmore intrusive conforms to a sharp Mag high-Mag low gradient. The internal gradient configuration within the intrusive is possibly indicative of phases or structure within the intrusive;

Discovery potential remains open in all directions and there is ample, immediate opportunity to extend the gold-silver mineralization identified in 2020 along strike to the east and locally outside of the intrusive and into the neighboring country rock;

Exploration strategy in 2021 will be to identify controlling features within the quartz vein swarms that influence location of high-grade gold and silver mineralization and to understand what may be controlling the magnetic gradient within and on the periphery of the intrusive.

Mr. Ian Fraser, VP-Exploration for Sassy, commented: "Our understanding of the Westmore intrusive continues to grow. The upcoming property-wide VTEM survey, and ongoing age-dating analysis, will provide us invaluable fresh new data entering the 2021 drilling season with the goal to build significantly on this early-stage discovery. We anticipate releasing more results from last fall's program prior to month end."

Figure 1: Westmore Intrusive Magnetic Gradient

Figure 2: Westmore Intrusive 2020 Surface Gold Results

