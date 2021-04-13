Doré Copper Mining to Present at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 - Alpha Bronze, LLC ("Alpha Bronze"), is pleased to announce that Doré Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC)(OTCQB:DRCMF) ("Doré Copper" or the "Company"), a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Québec, will be presenting at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

Mr. Ernest Mast, Chief Executive Officer of Doré Copper will give an overview of the Company, its hub-and-spoke development strategy built on advancing its high-grade copper-gold brownfield projects towards a restart of operations. Mr. Mast will respond to Investors questions thereafter.

Doré Copper - Town Hall Agenda

CEO Presentation - 10 to 15 minutes

Follow-up Q&A - 10 to 15 minutes

The presentation will be webcast live. You can access register to the Virtual Town Hall with the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Iuyt5dmLTT2FV_EkYVy8JA

About Doré Copper Mining

Doré Copper Mining is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada. The group is focussed on implementing its hub-and-spoke development strategy by advancing its key high-grade copper-gold brownfield projects towards a restart of operations. The goal is to achieve an annual production of 60 million pounds of copper equivalent (or 100,000 ounces gold equivalent). For more information: https://www.dorecopper.com/en

About Alpha Bronze

Founded in 2013, Alpha Bronze is an investor relations firm based in New York. Alpha Bronze is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass IR, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications. The firm has an extensive experience working with emerging growth companies, in the life sciences, tech, consumer and natural resources sectors. Alpha Bronze's aim is to increase awareness for each client among the US investment community. For more info: https://www.alphabronzellc.com

Alpha Bronze, LLC

Mr. Pascal Nigen

Phone: + 1 (917) 385-2160

pnigen@alphabronzellc.com

SOURCE: Doré Copper Mining

