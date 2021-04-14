American Manganese to Participate at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on April 22, 2021

SURREY, April 14, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), with its advanced and patented lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process (RecycLiCo™), will be presenting at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference taking place on April 22, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore cleantech small cap investment opportunities in networking, deal-making, and discovery.

Join Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director of American Manganese, as he takes part in the panel discussion, 'The Future of Electric Vehicles', on April 22 at 10:10 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) followed by a company presentation at 11:40 am EST.

Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/

About the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between cleantech companies, investors, and traders. Discover the companies in the cleantech industry who are moving the world forward through accessible green energy, energy efficiency, and innovative sustainability solutions. For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

