Drilling Update at Senneville Claim Group in Val-d'Or Gold Camp

April 20th, 2021 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release of April 6, 2021, a successful three-hole initial drill program has been completed on the Senneville Claim Group South/East Properties. All the cores have been logged and split and 621 samples will be forwarded for analysis to ALS in Val-d'Or, Quebec.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Identified favorable host structures in all three holes. - Host structures intersections that historically are known to host gold mineralization in Val-d'Or. - Completed logging and splitting of core from all three holes totaled 980 meters - All holes drilled into identified structures to test for new Gold mineralization throughout all horizons. - Three holes drilled confirmed that the gold mineralization extends to date over 361 meters along strike. - Brecciation is consistent with epithermal gold mineralization. Company observed significant brecciation and sulfide mineralization in drill cores. - Drill core samples to be processed in the lab and results anticipated in due course. - Additional drilling planned based on outcome of initial program. - Former operator of 2012 drill program on-site and confirmed holes encountered same gold bearing mineralization as in previous hole SV-12-01 and SV-12-03.



Click Image To View Full Size

The Senneville South and East Properties are part of the Company's Senneville Claim Group comprising Senneville South, Senneville East and Senneville West, all situated in the Eastern Region of the Val-d'Or Gold Camp. Xander's Senneville Claim Group is comprised of over 23,000 acres and is contiguous in the South to Probe Metals Inc. (TSXV: PRB), contiguous with Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) to the North/East and adjacent to Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX: ELD) in the South.

The operator of the previous drilling on the Senneville Claim Group conducted in 2012 was present at the drill site and confirmed that the mineralization encountered in the current drill program was the same as in SV-12-01 which returned 9.79gpt. /1.0m Au (ref: GM68366) and SV-12-03 which returned 11.03gpt /1m Au (ref: GM68366). The current drilling covered approximately 361 meters along strike also encountered the same mineralization in all three holes. Other areas of the Senneville Claim Group have not been systematically explored for gold as the focus of historical work was largely on the VMS (volcanogenic massive sulfide ore deposits) potential.

James Hirst, CEO of the Company stated, "The first 3 of 9 holes have been completed and the geologists are pleased with the progress. The next 6 drill holes will continue to test the strike length and extend it further. The systematic approach and compilation efforts over the last year are truly paying dividends as the more work we put into the Senneville Claim Group the more understanding we have, and the more accreditive are the Claims."

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on developing accretive gold properties within Canada. The Company currently has a focus on projects located in three gold camps on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt within the Province of Quebec.

Daniel Turcotte, P.GEO. an Independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Hirst, CEO

Tel: (236) 607-5490

Email:jimh@xanderresources.ca

Website: www.xanderresources.ca

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.