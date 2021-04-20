Global Energy Metals to Present at Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference Highlighting Its Investment Exposure to an Electrified Future

Vancouver, April 20, 2021 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that President & CEO, Mitchell Smith will present live at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on Thursday April 22, 2021 highlighting the Company's investment exposure to the electrified future through its growing portfolio of jurisdictionally-safe, battery metals projects.

DATE: April 22, 2021

TIME: 9:00am - 4:30pm EDT

REGISTER FREE: Bezinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Learn more about the event at www.benzinga.com

Global Energy Metals is developing a strong, diversified portfolio of strategic battery mineral projects that are well positioned for further exploration and development at a time when there is renewed interest in the battery minerals sector as price fundamentals are realigning due to the much anticipated surge in demand and market growth that is supported by a global movement towards electric vehicle and new energy storage adoption.

Global Energy Metals' current portfolio of cobalt, copper and nickel holdings is well exposed to this global transition towards a lower-carbon economy.

Nevada, USA

- Tops the world for investment based on the Investment Attractiveness Index by the Fraser Institute. - 85% interest in the Lovelock Cobalt-Nickel Mine & Treasure Box Projects. - First pass drilling program permitted with aim to confirm intersections of cobalt-nickel-copper-bearing structures within historical workings.

Idaho, USA

- Ranked 9th in the world for investment based on the Investment Attractiveness Index by Fraser Institute, Idaho is a jurisdiction that continues to attract investment including numerous financings and transactions. - Closing on transaction to acquire a 50% working interest in the Monument Peak Copper-Silver-Gold Project.

Queensland, Australia

- Considering both policy & mineral potential, Australia is the most attractive region in the world for mining investment according to the Fraser Institute. - 100% interest in the Millennium Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project & the Mount Isa Projects.

Rana, Norway

- Norway continues to lead the charge in electric vehicle adoption and is leveraging its plentiful renewable green energy sources to establish a European presence as a sustainable battery manufacturing hub. - Closing on transaction to acquire a 10% interest and 1% NSR on the Råna Nickel Project and past-producing Bruvann Mine.

Ontario, Canada

- The combination of natural resources and a highly-skilled workforce creates a unique opportunity for Canada to become a major player in a sustainable value chain for battery materials. - 70% interest in the Werner Lake Cobalt-Copper Project.

Quebec, Canada

- The province strongly supports and encourages mining exploration and investment and remains committed to building a clean energy future that will support the natural resource sectors through commitment to its environmental record, economic growth and the creation of good-quality jobs. - Closing on transaction to acquire a 50% working interest in the Chance Lake Ni-Co-Cu project in Nunavik Region, Quebec and the Amiral Ni-Cu-PGE project in Grenville Region, Quebec.

GEMC's management believes these projects and other coroporate building accomplishments along with upcoming catalysts should significantly increase the Company's long-term growth outlook and enhance its access to not only capital but also strategic partnerships seeking exposure to jurisdictionally safe battery metals.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering investment exposure to the raw materials deemed critical for the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of battery mineral assets including project stakes and sector specific equity positions. GEMC anticipates growing its business through the acquisition and development of battery mineral projects alongside key strategic partners. The Company holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mount Isa, Australia positioning it as a leading cobalt-copper explorer and developer in the famed mining district in Queensland, Australia. The Company holds an 85% interest in two battery mineral projects, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box Project, located on the doorstep of the world's largest lithium-ion battery production plant, GigaNevada that Tesla Motors Ltd. and partner Panasonic Corp. have built in Nevada, USA. Additionally, the Company holds a 70% interest in the past-producing Werner Lake Cobalt Mine project in Ontario, Canada.

