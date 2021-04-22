Graycliff Exploration Completes Phase Two Drilling at Shakespeare

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 - Graycliff Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FRA:GE0) is pleased to announce the completion of the second phase of drilling ("Phase 2 Drilling"), (see press release dated March 11, 2021) as part of its 2021 exploration program on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project ("Shakespeare") located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario.

Graycliff's Phase 2 Drilling consisted of 14 core diamond drill holes totalling 2,000 metres and focused on expanding the previously identified mineralization and the new mineralized zone identified in Phase 1 drilling. The mineralized area is located in the vicinity of the Miller Shaft and above the Number 3 adit.

"Our technical team worked diligently to complete 14 core holes prior to Spring break-up at site. We have now drilled a total of 3,200 metres in 21 drill holes. Once all the new core is logged and assayed, the combination of the new data and our already disclosed results will give us a much better feel for the mineralized zone. We remain confident that Phase 2 drilling will continue to prove our theories that working in the "shadow" of a historic headframe can be the best place to find a new gold mine" commented Graycliff's Technical Advisor and Qualified Person, Bruce Durham.

