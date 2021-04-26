Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing: Critical & Strategic Minerals Investment Opportunities in Quebec
Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations
NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 22nd Critical & Strategic Mineral Investment Opportunities in Quebec investor conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
Presentations:
Presentation
Ticker(s)
Welcome Remarks - Quebec: An Unparalleled Business Environment
Catherine Loubier
Québec's Delegate General in New York
Minister Jonatan Julien
Québec's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
Dr. Abel Bosum, Grand Chief: Chairman, Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) Cree Nation Government
(OTCQX: CRECF | TSX-V: CRE)
Torngat Metals
(Private Company)
Renforth Resources Inc.
(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)
(PINK: VRBFF | TSX-V: VRB)
Roundtable Discussion: Financing Critical & Strategic Mineral Opportunities
Moderator Chris Berry, Founder, House Mountain Partners
David Hammond, Global Head of Metals & Mining, Goldman Sachs
Philip Ho, Managing Director, Long State Investment
Amyot Choquette, Senior Director, Mines, Resources Québec
Geomega Resources, Inc.
(PINK: GOMRF | TSX-V: GMA)
(OTCQB: IMPNF | TSX-V: IPG)
Dore Copper Mining Corp.
(OTCQX: DRCMF | TSX-V: DCMC)
Niobay Metals Inc.
(OTCQB: NBYCF | TSX-V: NBY)
Vanadium One Iron Corp.
(PINK: VDMRF | TSX-V: VONE)
(OTCQX: CMRZF | TSX-V: CCE)
Baie Comeau Minerals
(Private Company)
