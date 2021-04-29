American Manganese Prepares Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery NMC Cathode Waste for Cathode Precursor Production

AMY CEO: "Cathode Precursor is high-value product… for Li-Ion Battery Supply Chain"

Company Begins Sourcing Equipment for RecycLiCo™ Demonstration Plant

SURREY, April 29, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") are pleased to report that the pregnant leach solution (PLS) produced during the leaching stages of NMC (lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide) cathode waste, using AMY's patented lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process (RecycLiCo™), has been prepared for cathode precursor production testing.

The NMC testing follows the earlier production of cathode precursor material from recycled NCA (lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide) cathode waste, as reported in the Company's March 31, 2021 press release. AMY's goal is to achieve the technical targets set by traditional lithium-ion battery cathode precursor manufacturers and to demonstrate the potential to recycle NMC or NCA cathode waste into high-value cathode precursor products for direct integration in the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

"The cathode precursor is a high-value product near the end of the lithium-ion battery supply chain and the NMC and NCA cathodes are two of the most popular electric vehicle battery chemistries manufactured and used today," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Therefore, with RecycLiCo, our strategy is to license or jointly develop our environmentally safe, efficient, and low-cost process alongside lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle partners that share our vision of a circular economy."

American Manganese is also pleased to report that equipment planning and sourcing for the RecycLiCo™ demonstration plant is underway. The contract for the $2.7 million scale-up project was awarded to Kemetco on March 12, 2021, and will have a planned cathode waste processing capacity of 500 kg/day. The project will support third-party evaluation, detailed economic analysis, and provide a tool for commercialization.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643207/American-Manganese-Prepares-Recycled-Lithium-Ion-Battery-NMC-Cathode-Waste-for-Cathode-Precursor-Production