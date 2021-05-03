Pasinex Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, May 03, 2021 - Pasinex Resources Ltd. (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (The "Company" or "Pasinex") today announced that it has approved the issuance of 8,500,000 incentive stock options of the Company to the Board and management of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.04 per share for a period of five years from the issue date of April 30, 2021.



Larry Seeley, Executive Chairman of Pasinex, commented, "I am pleased that we are able to offer stock options to the Directors and Management to recognize their tremendous commitment, dedication, and work for the Shareholders and for the Company in progressing the Company's value and projects during a difficult period over the past two years. We are working to achieve further success in the next two years."

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Pasinex believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration results, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.