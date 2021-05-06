Lithium Geophysical Exploration Commences on Senneville Claim Group, Val-d'Or

May 6, 2021 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) ("Xander" or the "Company") is excited to announce that geophysical exploration has commenced targeting the Lithium Geology that has been identified on the West side of the Senneville Claim Group in Val-d'Or, Quebec.

The Company has commenced a Magnetometer and Beep Map Survey on the Senneville West claim group that has been identified as a well-positioned Lithium exploration area at the fringe of the La Corne Batholith. The current program is designed to identify potential targets for more detailed follow-up exploration. The Company currently holds a contiguous land package of over 24,000 acres approximately 30 km North of Val-d'Or, Quebec.



Click Image To View Full Size

The geology is hosted in the La Corne Pluton and in close proximity to the North American Lithium Deposit with proven and probable reserves of 17.06 Mt grading 0.94% Li2O, and measured and indicated resources of 33.24 Mt grading 1.19% Li2O (http://na-lithium.com/projects); Great Thunder Gold (CSE: GTG) Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) Authier Lithium Deposit. Road access, infrastructure and outcrop exposures are excellent on the property and it is in a prolific lithium bearing pegmatite field.

James Hirst, CEO of Xander states, "Federal and Provincial support for the development of the Canadian EV industry has stimulated the search and development of satellite hard rock lithium discoveries in Quebec. Once again Xander has positioned itself in a strategic location to take advantage of this potential opportunity."

Cautionary Statement: Investors are cautioned that the above information and the information on the adjacent properties is taken from the publicly available sources. The Company has not been able to independently verify the information contained. The information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Property, which is the subject of this news release. The Company will need to conduct exploration to confirm historical mineralization reported on the property and there is no guarantee that significant discovery will be made as a result of its exploration efforts. The Company is in the process of compiling exploration and geological data available on the property and surrounding area to develop an exploration work plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Hirst, CEO

Tel: (236) 607-5490

Email:jimh@xanderresources.ca or info@xanderresources.ca

Website: www.xanderresources.ca

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.