Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Lithium Geophysical Exploration Commences on Senneville Claim Group, Val-d'Or

14:05 Uhr  |  The Newswire
May 6, 2021 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) ("Xander" or the "Company") is excited to announce that geophysical exploration has commenced targeting the Lithium Geology that has been identified on the West side of the Senneville Claim Group in Val-d'Or, Quebec.

The Company has commenced a Magnetometer and Beep Map Survey on the Senneville West claim group that has been identified as a well-positioned Lithium exploration area at the fringe of the La Corne Batholith. The current program is designed to identify potential targets for more detailed follow-up exploration. The Company currently holds a contiguous land package of over 24,000 acres approximately 30 km North of Val-d'Or, Quebec.


Click Image To View Full Size

The geology is hosted in the La Corne Pluton and in close proximity to the North American Lithium Deposit with proven and probable reserves of 17.06 Mt grading 0.94% Li2O, and measured and indicated resources of 33.24 Mt grading 1.19% Li2O (http://na-lithium.com/projects); Great Thunder Gold (CSE: GTG) Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) Authier Lithium Deposit. Road access, infrastructure and outcrop exposures are excellent on the property and it is in a prolific lithium bearing pegmatite field.

James Hirst, CEO of Xander states, "Federal and Provincial support for the development of the Canadian EV industry has stimulated the search and development of satellite hard rock lithium discoveries in Quebec. Once again Xander has positioned itself in a strategic location to take advantage of this potential opportunity."

Cautionary Statement: Investors are cautioned that the above information and the information on the adjacent properties is taken from the publicly available sources. The Company has not been able to independently verify the information contained. The information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Property, which is the subject of this news release. The Company will need to conduct exploration to confirm historical mineralization reported on the property and there is no guarantee that significant discovery will be made as a result of its exploration efforts. The Company is in the process of compiling exploration and geological data available on the property and surrounding area to develop an exploration work plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Hirst, CEO
Tel: (236) 607-5490
Email:jimh@xanderresources.ca or info@xanderresources.ca
Website: www.xanderresources.ca

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2H6LG
CA9838791072
www.xanderresources.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap