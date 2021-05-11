MULTIMEDIA UPDATE -- Doré Copper Completes Option Agreement for 100% Interest in Cornerback

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 - Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that it has completed an option agreement with VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. ("VanadiumCorp") and has earned a 100% interest in the Cornerback Property, which totals 2,100 hectares and surrounds the Company's flagship Corner Bay high-grade copper-gold project located in the southern portion of the Chibougamau mining camp, Quebec.Ernest Mast, President and CEO, commented, "The Cornerback option agreement was the first transaction the Corporation completed after establishing itself in the Chibougamau mining camp as a private company in September 2017. It is a significant land position that surrounds our key Corner Bay asset. The Company is currently completing a 16,500-meter drilling program at the Corner Bay deposit, which is indicating additional exploration potential to the south. This acquisition is consistent with our strategy of consolidating the Lac Dor?/Chibougamau mining camp and creating a profitable hub-and-spoke operation model with our Copper Rand centralized mill."

Adriaan Bakker, President and CEO of VanadiumCorp, added, "We are proud to work with Dor? Copper as they revitalize the Chibougamau Mining District once an integral producer of copper and gold in Canada. Dor? Copper has assisted VanadiumCorp in realizing value from our Cu-Au mining claims, allowing us to prioritize development of our nearby vanadium mineral resource and to develop our patented and proprietary vanadium technologies. Our companies are aligned in recognizing the region's vast geological potential within the politically stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction of Qu?bec, Canada."

Cornerback Option Agreement

The Cornerback option agreement was signed with VanadiumCorp on September 6, 2017. The Cornerback Property comprises 48 claims covering approximately 2,100 hectares and surrounds the Corporation's Corner Bay project and is adjacent to the Corporation's Devlin copper project to the west (Figure 1).

The terms of the option agreement to acquire the Cornerback Property were $250,000 in cash payments (five annual payments of $50,000). The Corporation has decided to make the final payment of $50,000 in advance of the due date of September 6, 2021. In addition, VanadiumCorp retains a 2% NSR royalty, of which 50% or 1% can be bought back for $1,000,000, and upon commencement of commercial production on the Cornerback Property, Dore Copper would make a $250,000 cash payment.

The Cornerback Property has a number of exploration and geophysical targets, including the potential southern extension of the Corner Bay main deposit. The claims have favorable geology being located on the southern flank of the Chibougamau pluton with a gabbroic anorthosite sequence.

Andrey Rinta, P.Geo., Exploration Manager of Dor? Copper and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0887981-c08a-4051-9968-1707463d4171

About Dor? Copper Mining Corp.

Dor? Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Qu?bec, Canada. The Corporation is focussed on implementing its hub-and-spoke development strategy by advancing its key high-grade copper-gold brownfield projects towards a restart of operations. Our goal is to achieve an annual production of 60 M lbs of copper equivalent (or 100,000 oz gold equivalent).

The Corporation has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Dore/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has produced 1.6 B lbs of copper and 4.4 M oz of gold. The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Company's 2,700 tpd mill (Copper Rand Mill).

Dor? Copper plans to deliver a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of its hub-and-spoke model in late 2021. Currently, the Corporation is completing a 16,500-metre drilling program at its Corner Bay (Cu-Au) project which will lead to an updated mineral resource estimate for mid-2021. In addition, Dor? Copper is expected to have a maiden mineral resource estimate for the former producing Joe Mann mine (Au-Cu) by end of June 2021.

