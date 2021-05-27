American Manganese Sends Sample from RecycLiCo Process to International Cathode Manufacturer

RecycLiCo™ Sample Outperformed Commercial Grade Cathode Precursor Purity

SURREY, May 27, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, is pleased to report that the recycled product, produced from recycled NCA (lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide) cathode waste has been shipped to an international cathode manufacturer for the purpose of validating whether the material can be integrated into their production.

Prior to the shipment of samples, American Manganese analyzed the purity levels of select elements using Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), which determined that the recycled material outperformed the purity of commercial grade NCA cathode precursor material with respect to the undesirable elements shown in the comparison table below.

Table 1 - Purity Comparison of Select Elements Between RecycLiCo Sample and Commercial Grade NCA Cathode Precursor

Impurity Elements RecycLiCo Sample (mg/kg) Commercial Grade NCA Cathode Precursor (mg/kg) Na - Sodium <25 68.2 Mn - Manganese 1.06 54.4 Si - Silicon 84.3 227 S - Sulfur 2982 4951

"We are excited to demonstrate the capabilities of the RecycLiCo™ patented process to one of the world's leading cathode manufacturers," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Our internal material analysis is encouraging, and we welcome the cathode manufacturer's feedback and the possibility of a potential future collaboration that would integrate RecycLiCo™ directly into their manufacturing process."

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

