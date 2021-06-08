Gaia Metals Corp. Announces Effective Date of Consolidation and Name Change

VANCOUVER, June 8, 2021 - Gaia Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:GMC)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9G) is pleased to confirm the effective date for the consolidation of one (1) post-consolidation share for every three (3) pre-consolidation shares and concurrent name and symbol change, as announced on June 7, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 10, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis under the name "Patriot Battery Metals Inc." and stock symbol "PMET".

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which approximately 10,897,605 shares are issued and outstanding.

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: PMET (new)

CUSIP Number: 70337R107 (new)

Record Date: June 11, 2021

About Gaia Metals Corp.

Gaia Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals, including platinum group elements, and lithium.

The Company's flagship assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property, and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining Inc.) located in the James Bay Region of Quebec and the Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director at Tel: 778-945-2950, E-mail: adrian@gaiametalscorp.com or visit www.gaiametalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"ADRIAN LAMOUREUX"

Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

