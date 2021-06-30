PureGold Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, June 30, 2021 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM - TSX-V, PUR - LSE) ("PureGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Shareholders voted in favor of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. All seven of the individuals nominated for the board of directors were elected as set out below:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Graeme Currie
192,395,574
90.9%
19,238,372
9.1%
Darin Labrenz
192,389,678
90.9%
19,244,268
9.1%
Mark O'Dea
169,287,967
80.0%
42,345,979
20.0%
Lenard Boggio
169,293,258
80.0%
42,340,688
20.0%
Troy Fierro
192,427,815
90.9%
19,206,131
9.1%
Rob Pease
169,687,158
80.2%
41,946,788
19.8%
Maryse Belanger
192,350,679
90.9%
19,283,267
9.1%
Shareholders also voted in favor of (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the Company's Stock Option Plan. A total of 211,633,946 common shares were voted, representing 51.35% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD "Darin Labrenz" Darin Labrenz, President & CEO
