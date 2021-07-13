Closed-Loop Method Reduces Operational Costs and Eliminates Environmental Impacts of Wastewater

Successfully Demonstrated and Validated at Different Scales Using Practical Operating Conditions

SURREY, July 13, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the detailed technical paper, 'A Novel Closed Loop Process for Recycling Spent Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials' has been submitted, reviewed, and published in the International Journal of Green Energy, a peer-reviewed journal that publishes papers on energy, energy conversion, energy management, and energy conservation, particularly in advanced, sustainable, and green energy technologies.

The publication describes the experimental work conducted by the American Manganese's R&D contractor, Kemetco Research, to develop one of AMY's potential recycling flowsheets. The abstract can be viewed at the following link: A Novel Closed Loop Process for Recycling Spent Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials - Taylor & Francis.

"The International Journal of Green Energy is a highly respected journal, and we are extremely proud that our research in lithium-ion battery cathode material recycling is recognized and validated by people with expertise in this field," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "As a pioneer in novel and advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling technology, all of us at AMY pride ourselves on our transparency and structured development plans using real science."

Common hydrometallurgical processes were recognized to experience significant obstacles during their impurity removal and metal extraction stages due to the chemical reagents used. This common practice results in a contaminated solution that needs to be treated before discharge or reuse. Therefore, further complicating the hydrometallurgical recycling process and generating wastewater.

In comparison, the publication concludes that the novel process can extract lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese while regenerating key process reagents for re-use, therefore creating a closed-loop process. The regeneration of key process reagents for re-use in processing steps such as leaching, precipitation, and impurity removal, can reduce operational costs and eliminate the environmental impacts of contaminated solutions. This process has been successfully demonstrated and validated through recycling experiments at three different scales using practical operating conditions.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655247/International-Journal-of-Green-Energy-Publishes-Peer-Reviewed-Paper-Describing-American-Manganeses-Closed-Loop-Battery-Recycling-Process