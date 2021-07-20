Superior Gold Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results before market open on Tuesday August 10, 2021. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss these results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday August 10, 2021 10:00AM ET Toll-free North America: (888) 664-6392 Local or International: (416) 764-8659 Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480260&tp_key=079c56cc85

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free North America: (888) 390-0541 Local or International: (416) 764-8677 Passcode: 141091

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on August 10, 2021 until 23:59PM ET on August 24, 2021.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

