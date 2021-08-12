Menü Artikel
Mantaro Silver Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Aug. 12, 2021 - Mantaro Silver Corp. (TSXV: MSLV) (OTC: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company" or "Mantaro") is is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

With the Company's shares now traded electronically, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds, while we've also opened the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from our stock.

About Mantaro Silver Corp.

Mantaro Silver Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Resulting Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mantaro-silver-corp-announces-dtc-eligibility-301354154.html

SOURCE Mantaro Silver Corp.



Contact
Leo Karabelas, Phone: (647) 689-6041, E-mail: info@mantarosilver.com
Mineninfo

Mantaro Silver Corp.

Mantaro Silver Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA5645011043
www.mantarosilver.com
