Drilling Underway at Playfair's RKV Copper Project, Norway

Vancouver, September 27, 2021 - Playfair's (TSXV: PLY) (FSE: P1J1) (OTC Pink: PLYFF) NQ core drilling program on its large (201 square kilometers) 100% owned RKV Copper Project in South Central Norway is in progress at the Rødalen high copper MMI anomaly, the first of seven drill targets delineated by Playfair in five areas. Drill Notifications have been made and approved for 38 initial drillholes and up to 122 additional holes dependent on results.

Don Moore, CEO of Playfair, comments, "It's a long and winding road to discovery. After over two years of methodical exploration using modern methods in an almost 400-year-old under-explored mining district Playfair has defined seven high priority drill targets in five areas. We have now started our drill program to test these compelling targets."







Figure 1



Figure 2



In keeping with Playfair's intent to minimise the impact of its exploration on the natural environment Playfair is using a lightweight drilling machine which can be disassembled and hand-carried to the drill sites. Although lightweight the drill is capable of drilling to 150m depth using BQ sized rods (36.5 mm or 1.437 inches core diameter) and to 100m depth using NQ sized rods (47.8mm or 1.872 inches core diameter).

All seven drill targets show compelling coherent MMI Cu anomalies with multiple MMI Cu values greater than 6,000 ppb. The highest value recorded was 53,300 ppb MMI Cu.

A short MMI Report by SGS states that values greater than 6,000 ppb MMI Cu "are likely to be associated with weathering copper sulphides."

The Rødalen drill target is less than 350 metres east of the former Rødalen Mine. The large anomaly is open to the North and extends over an area 300m long by up to 100m wide. The highest MMI copper value is 14,700ppb, 108 times the background value of 136.5 ppb. There is no record of previous exploration in the immediate vicinity of the anomaly.

The Norwegian Geological Survey (NGU) reports:

"The Rødalen deposit was mined in the period between 1750 to 1810, with further exploration until 1918. About 40,000 tonnes of copper-rich ore was produced. The deposit is hosted by quartzite and thin horizons of amphibolite in generally calcareous biotite mica schist of the Gula group. The mineralization is totally covered by waste, but old reports describe the ore as 1-2 m wide ore zones rich in chalcopyrite and zones of massive pyrite and pyrrhotite."

NGU further reports that samples taken from the dump by NGU geologists contained up to 1.81% copper and 0.96 gpt gold.

Overall management and execution of Playfair's RKV drilling program is provided by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc., an independent consulting group, who, as part of their supervision, will ensure that appropriate quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols are in place. RMG follows the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's (CIM) Best Practices.

In Norway, Reidar Gaupås, Playfair's representative, has and continues to assist Playfair within the local community and enhance Playfair's profile in Norway.

Promin AS, a Trondheim-based consultancy with extensive experience in the Norwegian Mining industry provides logistical support and experienced geologists. Helge Rushfeldt has greatly assisted in the start-up of the drill program. Kjell Nilsen, one of Norway's most experienced field geologists who discovered Nussir, Norway's largest known copper deposit and Jonas Dombrowski will directly supervise the drilling, core logging and analysis.

Arctic Drilling AS, a Norwegian drilling company based in Kautokeino will carry out the drilling assisted by Canadian drillers familiar with the man portable drill who will train Arctic Drilling personnel in the operation of this drill. The two Canadian drillers are onsite following Covid Quarantine on their initial arrival in Norway.

The drill targets are MMI (Mobile Metal Ion) copper anomalies discovered by sampling target areas generated by Windfall Geotek (TSXV: WIN) (OTCQB: WINKF) using their proprietary Computer Aided Resources Detection System (CARDS).

The seven drill targets were previously described: Storboren (November 07, 2019, and December 05, 2019, News Releases), Sæterfjellet, (January 06, 2021, News Release), Kletten North and Kletten South (January 28, 2021, News Release), Røstvangen Northeast and Røstvangen Southwest (February 17, 2021, News Release) and Rødalen (March 11, 2021, News Release).

A presentation on the drilling plans can be found at this direct link or on Playfair's website.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Davison, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The road to a cleaner environment includes electric vehicles. Electric vehicles need copper, nickel, and cobalt. There is no green future without minerals.

