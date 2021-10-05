Silver Dollar Receives Drilling Permit for La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

The Company is fully funded and eager to commence exploration drilling

Vancouver, October 5, 2021 - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received the permit for the next phase of drilling at the La Joya silver project (the "Project") located in the state of Durango, Mexico.





Initial drilling will focus on the Noria portion of the La Joya property, where relogging and resampling of select historical drill core has been ongoing along with a targeted surface sampling and mapping program to refine drill collar locations. Drill hole collar locations have been selected and drill pad construction is in progress.

"Once again our team in Mexico led by Country Manager Mark Malfair has done a terrific job in steering us through the La Joya drill permitting process," said Mike Romanik, president of Silver Dollar. "We are cashed-up and eager to restart exploration drilling for the first time in over seven years."

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a mineral exploration company that completed its initial public offering in May 2020 and is fully funded for 2021 with approximately $10 million in the treasury. The Company's projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in the state of Durango, Mexico, and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potentially accretive acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

