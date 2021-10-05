Baru Gold Commences Sangihe Gold Mine Construction

Vancouver, October 5, 2021 - Baru Gold Corp. (TSXV:BARU) | (OTC:BARUF) ("Baru " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced construction of phase one of the Sangihe gold project.

Construction will consist of clearing land, building two 100,000 tonnes heap leach pads, pit overburden removal, preparation of waste dumps, a crushing facility, and a processing plant area including access roads.

Baru COO Garry Kielenstyn and the Indonesian team are currently on site to supervise the engineering and contractor management, oversee site activities and keep costs in line and within budget. Construction of the heap leach pad system is targeted to be completed and operational by December 2021, with first production gold pour in Q1 2022.

The Company, along with its contractors, are currently preparing the principal production area, grubbing, and establishing pit limits to the plan. The focus will be on digging out the pregnant solution pond, constructing pond berms, and compacting to engineering specifications in preparation for installation of the leach pad liner and the processing facility.



Click Image To View Full Size



Click Image To View Full Size

Heap leaching is an industrial mineral processing method used to extract precious metals and other compounds from ore using a series of chemical reactions that absorb specific minerals and re-separate them after their division from other earth materials. Heap leaching is the most economical and environmentally efficient method of processing lower grade mined ore. Heap leaching achieves these processing efficiencies by placing finely crushed ore on a liner, then adding reagents via drip systems to the ore. As compared to conventional processing methods such as flotation, agitation, or vat leaching, heap leaching is widely used in modern large-scale mining operations to produce the desired concentrates at a lower cost for lower grade ores.

Terry Filbert, President, CEO and Director of Baru, commented, "The successful start of construction of the pit, pads, and pond facilities is a tremendous milestone for our Sangihe project. Once operations are running smoothly and Sangihe starts generating reliable cashflow we will invest that cashflow to expand the resource through an extended exploration and drilling program. This will allow us to expand production and the mine's life. We will provide further updates on the heap leach operations in the weeks to come."

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi. Sangihe has an existing National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 114,700 indicated and 105,000 inferred ounces of gold, as reported in the Company's "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" (May 30, 2017). Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study.

The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by three Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

Baru has met all the requirements of the Indonesian government and has been granted its environmental permit. The Company has received approval for the upgrade of its licence to advance the Sangihe project to construction and production in late 2021/early 2022.

Note: The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks such as the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs.

ABOUT BARU GOLD CORP.

Baru Gold Corp. is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team of mining and finance professionals boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold and coal assets. With sufficient funds and strong retail and institutional shareholder support, Baru is positioned to become Indonesia's next gold producer.

Qualified Person

Frank Rocca, BAppSc.(Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Geologist of Baru Gold Corp. is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.

Baru Gold Corp.

Per: "Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert, Director

President & CEO



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company's performance, or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

