American Manganese Provides Update on RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant

SURREY, October 20, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode upcycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco"), are pleased to provide an update on the RecycLiCo demonstration plant project and the Company's strategy towards commercialization.

3D Rendering of the RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant

The RecycLiCo demonstration plant planning and preparation began in March 2021 following the $2.7 million contract signed between American Manganese and Kemetco Research. Development work to date includes process flow sheet design, mass balance modelling, and equipment orders to match the planned 500 kg/day processing capacity of lithium-ion battery cathode waste. The Company anticipates the arrival of purchased major equipment throughout the remainder of 2021, including demonstration plant construction.

Located in Greater Vancouver, Canada, the fully integrated and continuous RecycLiCo demonstration plant has been designed to simulate real-world operating conditions. One of the critical evaluation activities required to strengthen investment in American Manganese's future commercial recycling plans with potential strategic partners.

"With multiple patents, technical publications, and rigorous testing, American Manganese sets itself apart with its methodical approach in developing RecycLiCo as an advanced lithium-ion battery cathode upcycling process, and it gives me confidence in future scale-up efforts," commented Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "The demonstration plant provides a tool for licensing or joint developing our RecycLiCo patented process with potential industry leaders."

Most of the existing commercial recycling facilities treat end-of-life batteries using rudimentary methods, producing low-value products without further processing. Fortunately, the current global inventory of end-of-life batteries is in its infancy. The RecycLiCo demonstration plant plans to support the knowledge gap in developing commercial hydrometallurgical recycling facilities that recover high-quality, value-added battery materials.

"American Manganese's successful $20 million private placement came at an opportune time, given the current market conditions, and it puts the Company in a favourable position toward its road to commercialization. As part of the private placement, officers and directors of American Manganese have agreed to a 90-day share lock-up period," added Larry Reaugh.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical minerals company focused on upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials using its RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

