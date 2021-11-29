American Manganese Invited to Present at Upcoming Battery Recycling Conferences

Closing the Loop with the RecycLiCo Patented Process

SURREY, November 29, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to present its patented lithium-ion battery recycling process (RecycLiCo) at the upcoming E-Waste World Conference and Benchmark Mineral's Battery Sustainability Summit.

Join Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director of American Manganese, as he presents the complexity of the lithium-ion battery supply chain and how the RecycLiCo process can add value to the supply chain by closing the loop on battery materials.

Presentation and registration details:

E-Waste World Conference on November 30, 2021, at 11:10 am Central European Time (CET) (click to register)

Benchmark Mineral's Battery Sustainability Summit on December 8, 2021, at 4 pm CET (click to register)

Benchmark Week 2021 is the lithium-ion battery supply chain's premier annual event hosted by industry-leading data and intelligence producer, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

E-Waste World Conference is Europe's largest international trade fair for the collection, sorting, processing, and reduction of all forms of electrical waste. It will include the latest recycling technologies, strategies, and sustainable materials solutions to reduce and manage the climate impact of present and future disruptive e-waste.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 778-574-4444

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674820/American-Manganese-Invited-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Battery-Recycling-Conferences