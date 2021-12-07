Indian Patent Office Grants Patent to American Manganese for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

SURREY, December 7, 2021 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office has issued Patent No. 380826 for the Company's first patent invention regarding lithium-ion battery recycling. The patent covers core process functions in the Company's RecycLiCo process that can achieve up to 100% leach extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from the treatment of lithium-ion battery cathode chemistries used in electric vehicles and portable electronics. These cathode chemistries include lithium-cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC), and lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA).

The newly granted Indian patent is separate from the Company's second battery recycling patent invention recently filed into national phase for Europe, South Korea, Canada, India, Australia, Japan, and China.

India's automotive industry is the fifth largest in the world and is slated to be the third largest by 2030, coupled with India's plans to have 30% of private cars, 70% of commercial vehicles, 40% of buses, and 80% of two and three-wheelers go electric by 2030. India could offer one of the world's largest emerging electric vehicle markets and pose a significant opportunity to establish a circular battery recycling business model for the sustainable and domestic supply of critical battery materials.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676261/Indian-Patent-Office-Grants-Patent-to-American-Manganese-for-Lithium-ion-Battery-Recycling