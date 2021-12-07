Galway Metals Adrian and GMZ Gaps Return 5.8 g/t Au over 55.5m, and 8.1 g/t Au over 17.5m

TORONTO, December 7, 2021 - Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report drill results that expand the Adrian Zone in multiple directions, and the George Murphy Zone where the Company recently reported a 50% strike length expansion. Significant potential exists to be able to combine the GMZ with the Adrian and Richard Zones at its Clarence Stream property in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

Adrian Zone Highlights:

The wide vein within the Adrian Zone was previously expanded by 44 metres (m) to the northeast with an intersect that now returns 5.8 g/t Au over 55.5m in hole CL-122 (originally reported as 38.6 g/t Au over 7.5m with assays pending; assays are still pending) from a previously-released intersect that returned 1.1 g/t Au over 78.5m in hole CL-52

This vein has now been expanded 192m northeast with 2.2 g/t Au over 10.7m in hole 136 from the intersect in hole CL-52

A deeper vein in the Adrian Zone was expanded 207m south with an intersect that returned 97.7g/t Au over 1.0m in hole CL-139 from several previously-released intersects such as 22.7 g/t Au over 3.5m (hole CL-92), 5.7 g/t Au over 25.0m (hole CL-103), and 12.9 g/t Au over 2.0m (hole CL-116)

George Murphy Zone Highlights:

Drilling in the George Murphy Zone (GMZ) has intersected 8.1 g/t Au over 17.5m in hole CL-136. This intersection is located 108m southwest of a previously-reported intersect in hole 109 that returned 1.7 g/t Au over 10.0m

These GMZ intersects are located within the 400m gap between the previous northeastern edge of the GMZ and wildcat step-out hole CL-75 that returned 9.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, which represented a 50% expansion of the GMZ to more than 1.1km

Most of these wide and high-grade intersections from both the GMZ and Adrian Zones are likely to fall within pit shells. For details, refer to Figure 1, Figure 2 and Figure 3

"Galway continues to receive wide and high-grade drill results that are expanding the GMZ and Adrian Zones and significantly improving the potential to combine these two pits into one. We see the same potential with the GMZ and Richard Zones where wide mineralized intersects were recently released and where additional assays are pending. We believe these pending results will contribute significantly to the ability to combine these zones, enhance the economics of the project and benefit the resource update. As a result, the resource update will be released in the first quarter rather than this month," cites Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals, "We are pleased to see many of the holes drilled have wide intersects in both the GMZ and Adrian Zones. There are pending assays in both zones and mineralization appears to continue past the intersects being released."

Drill Highlights

Hole CL-122 intersected 5.8 g/t Au over 55.5m (previously reported as 38.5 g/t Au over 7.5m), which includes 151.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, 144.0 g/t Au over 0.55m, 110.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, 41.6 g/t Au over 0.5m, 21.2 g/t Au over 0.5m, 23.7 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 35.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 34.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at vertical depths of 176m and 226m

Hole CL-120 intersected 3.9 g/t Au over 17.0m (previously reported as 10.2 g/t Au Over 6.0m), including 91.2 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 0.9g/t Au over 52.5m, including 4.0 g/t Au over 3.0m, 4.3 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 7.6 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at vertical depths of 115m, and 169m

Hole CL-136 intersected 8.1 g/t Au over 17.5m, including 89.2 g/t Au over 0.5m and 88.8 g/t Au over 0.65m, plus 2.2 g/t Au over 10.7m, including 16.9 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 1.0 g/t Au over 13.0m, including 7.1 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at vertical depths of 85m, 201m, and 175m

Hole CL-139 intersected 97.7 g/t Au over 1.0m, including 193.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 2.0 g/t Au over 7.0m, including 17.9 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 1.0 g/t Au over 8.5m, including 2.7 g/t Au over 1.5m, starting at vertical depths of 222m, 235m, and 147m

Hole CL-126 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 37.3m, including 3.6 g/t Au over 1.0m, 3.4 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 3.2 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at a vertical depth of 150m

Hole CL-94 intersected 1.2 g/t Au over 34.0m, including 16.0 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at a vertical depth of 155m

Hole CL-117 intersected 1.3 g/t Au over 19.5m, including 9.5 g/t Au over 1.0m, 3.3 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 3.6 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at a vertical depth of 80m

Hole CL-123 intersected 11.2 g/t Au over 4.25m, including 77.7 g/t Au over 0.6, starting at a vertical depth of 133m

Hole CL-134 intersected 5.5 g/t Au over 4.7m, including 23.8 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 16.5 g/t Au over 0.7m, starting at a vertical depth of 179m

Hole CL-102 intersected 1.0 g/t Au over 24.0m, including 3.6 g/t Au over 2.5m, and 5.3 g/t Au over 1.5m, starting at a vertical depth of 139m

Hole CL-105 intersected 6.5 g/t Au over 3.5m, including 14.8 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 3.9 g/t Au over 4.0m, including 12.6 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 0.5 g/t Au over 11.5m, starting at vertical depths of 166m, 191m, and 206m

Hole CL-103 intersected 2.4 g/t Au over 6.0m, plus previously-released 5.7 g/t Au over 25.0m, including 20.5 g/t Au over 5.95m, starting at vertical depths of 229m and 286m

Hole CL-107 intersected 3.4 g/t Au over 7.0m, including 12.3 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at a vertical depth of 297m

Hole CL-98 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 11.5m, including 6.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 3.8 g/t Au over 1.5m, starting at a vertical depth of 165m

Hole CL-91 intersected 0.7 g/t Au over 21.0m, including 2.1 g/t Au over 1.5m, starting at a vertical depth of 84m

Hole CL-125 intersected 0.6 g/t Au over 19.0m, including 2.0 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at a vertical depth of 172m

Hole CL-121 intersected 1.6 g/t Au over 10.2m, starting at a vertical depth of 185m

Hole CL-93 intersected 0.8 g/t Au over 15.2m, including 2.9 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 0.5 g/t Au over 19.0m, starting at vertical depths of 190m, and 162m

Hole CL-101 intersected 1.0 g/t Au over 5.5m, including 3.3 g/t Au over 1.0m starting at a vertical depth of 260m

Hole CL-82 intersected 1.5 g/t Au over 5.05m, plus previously released 1.5 g/t Au over 14.6m, including 8.7 g/t Au over 1.05m, and 4.2 g/t Au over 0.6m, starting at vertical depths of 295m and 68m

ADRIAN INCREASES

Most of the new intersections are located down-dip from the original Adrian discovery holes where the zone appears to flatten and thicken considerably before intersecting the steeper GMZ. The 5.8 g/t Au over 55.5m intersection in hole 122 is preceded by 20%-55% quartz for 60 metres with pending assays. It is located 44m northeast of another wide intersection from hole CL-52 which returned 1.1 g/t Au over 78.5m. Going northeast from these holes, the closest intersections are 1.1 g/t Au over 37.3m in hole 126, located 78m away, but that is at a higher elevation - assays are pending for mineralized core further down where the main part of the zone should be. Hole 136 appears to have intersected the same zone, returning 2.2 g/t Au over 10.7m, located 192m northeast of the intersect in hole 52. Holes 125, 126, 144, 147, 150, 152 are pending most or all assays for this zone.

Hole 139 intersected 193.0 g/t Au over 0.5m plus 2.0 g/t Au over 7.0m, which appear to line up with a high-grade zone that has previously-reported intersections of 22.7 g/t Au over 3.5m, including 98.7 g/t Au over 0.5m (hole 92), 5.7 g/t Au over 25.0m, including 20.5 g/t Au over 5.95m (hole 103), and 12.9 g/t Au over 2.0m, including 48.2 g/t Au over 0.5m (hole 116). These intersections are located 207m to the northeast of hole 139 with numerous holes between pending assays. Hole 107 has intersected this high-grade zone, returning 3.4 g/t Au over 7.0m, located 42m southwest of hole 116.

Hole 98 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 11.5m, which represents the furthest northeastern intersection in Adrian, located 35m east of the 12.9 g/t Au over 2.0m in hole 116 - but not in the same zone.

The intersections in holes 91 and 82 appear to line up with previously-released hole 77 (1.3 g/t Au over 35.3m, plus 0.9 g/t Au over 14.8m) and likely represent where the folded Adrian Zone comes towards surface.

GMZ INCREASES

The GMZ has been intersected in hole 136, returning 8.1 g/t Au over 17.5m. This intersection is located within the previous 400m gap between the northeastern edge of the GMZ and wildcat step-out hole 75 that returned 9.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, which represented a 50% expansion of the GMZ to more than 1.1km. The intersection in hole 136 is located 108m to the southwest of previously-reported hole CL-109 that returned 1.7 g/t Au over 10.0m. Hole 117, which returned 1.3 g/t Au over 19.5m, intersected the same zone 64m below the 1.7 g/t Au over 10.0m. Holes 121, 122, 123, 125, 126, 130, 139, and 144 are pending most assays for this zone.

The GMZ/Adrian Zones are currently more than 1.1km long with multiple structures over 388m horizontal thickness (width), and with all veins open in every direction. The Adrian Zone is north of the GMZ and is part of the same overall system that Galway has been drilling during the past 4 years that stretches 3.1km from Adrian to the GMZ, Richard and Jubilee Zones (Adrian is flat dipping whereas the latter three are steeply dipping to the south). Soil anomalies, in conjunction with glacial till and stream sediment anomalies along magnetic lows led to the discovery of all 7 known gold deposits at Clarence Stream, and the property hosts many other as of yet untested gold anomalies.

Resource will be released in the first quarter of 2022

The Clarence Stream resource update targeted for this month is now scheduled for the first quarter. Galway has in excess of 8,000 samples pending assay results at the labs. There is generally an 8-12 week delay in receiving results, and the Company would like to incorporate key pending assays into the update. A recent previously-reported intersection of 1.3 g/t Au over 41.15 metres in the 400m gap between the Richard and the GMZ came from an area with numerous holes pending all assays. This area too is key to the resource because it could combine two pits into one. Galway plans on incorporating all zones discussed in this press release, Adrian, GMZ, Richard and Jubilee, which cover a strike length of 3.1km, as well as the existing South and North Zones, into the resource update.

Table 1: Drill Result Highlights

Hole ID From To Intercept TW Au Zone (m) (m) (m) (m) g/t GWM20CL-40 73.25 83.05 9.80 6.5 1.1** GMZ including 75.70 76.55 0.85 4.1** GMZ 85.60 86.60 1.00 0.6** GMZ 92.85 96.50 3.65 1.2** GMZ 180.40 188.90 5.90 4.0 0.7** GMZ including 185.25 186.00 0.75 0.50 2.5** GMZ 197.00 197.95 0.95 0.6** GMZ GWM20CL-48 66.50 68.00 1.50 0.4 Adrian GWM20CL-52 100.50 102.00 1.50 1.6 ** Adrian 148.00 149.50 1.50 1.2** Adrian 173.00 174.50 1.50 5.9** Adrian 177.50 179.00 1.50 2.3** Adrian 189.50 231.00 41.50 1.3 ** Adrian 152.50 231.00 78.50 76.10 1.1** Adrian including 191.00 197.00 6.00 5.80 4.7 ** Adrian including 204.00 204.50 0.50 0.50 2.3** Adrian including 226.00 226.50 0.50 0.50 5.7 ** Adrian including 227.50 228.00 0.50 0.50 2.4** Adrian including 230.50 231.00 0.50 0.50 2.3** Adrian 352.00 354.50 2.50 0.5 Adrian GWM20CL-81 178.00 179.00 1.00 0.6 Adrian 179.85 184.55 4.70 33.7 VG** Adrian including 180.35 182.50 2.15 60.7 VG** Adrian 188.60 189.10 0.50 0.6 Adrian 190.65 192.65 2.00 0.5 Adrian 198.60 201.00 2.40 0.7 Adrian 226.50 229.50 3.00 0.6 Adrian 268.50 270.00 1.50 1.5** Adrian 309.00 310.50 1.50 0.5 Adrian 312.00 315.00 3.00 1.2** Adrian GWM20CL-82 22.40 23.10 0.70 1.8** Adrian 31.80 32.50 0.70 2.2** Adrian 68.00 69.00 1.00 1.0** Adrian 72.65 86.55 13.90 1.5** Adrian including 73.65 74.25 0.60 4.2** Adrian including 78.70 79.75 1.05 8.7** Adrian 91.40 92.20 0.80 0.4 Adrian 100.25 103.85 3.60 0.5** Adrian 112.85 115.70 2.85 0.9** Adrian 169.30 171.25 1.95 0.5** Adrian 180.00 181.05 1.05 0.7** Adrian 203.80 204.45 0.65 1.7** Adrian 238.15 239.20 1.05 0.6 Adrian 311.05 316.10 5.05 1.5** Adrian 332.65 333.20 0.55 0.7 Adrian 337.00 339.00 2.00 0.6 Adrian GWM21CL-89 87.50 88.50 1.00 3.8** Adrian 118.50 120.00 1.50 0.9 Adrian 138.00 139.50 1.50 0.5 Adrian 179.00 182.00 3.00 78.4** Adrian including 181.00 181.50 0.50 313** Adrian including 181.50 182.00 0.50 147** Adrian 184.00 185.00 1.00 0.7** Adrian 190.00 202.00 12.00 0.5 Adrian 207.50 209.00 1.50 0.5 Adrian 227.00 228.50 1.50 0.4 Adrian 240.50 241.50 1.00 6.4 Adrian 251.50 252.50 1.00 0.4 Adrian 256.00 257.50 1.50 0.7 Adrian 266.00 267.00 1.00 0.4 Adrian 285.00 327.00 42.00 pending Adrian GWM21CL-90 143.00 145.50 2.50 1.2 Adrian 156.00 157.50 1.50 0.7 Adrian 171.00 172.50 1.50 0.4 Adrian 211.00 213.00 2.00 0.5 Adrian 219.00 220.50 1.50 0.5 Adrian 222.00 224.00 2.00 0.9 Adrian 226.00 227.00 1.00 0.5 Adrian 229.00 230.00 1.00 0.4 Adrian 236.00 237.00 1.00 0.6 Adrian 240.00 242.00 2.00 1.0 Adrian 317.45 318.40 0.95 8.8 Adrian 365.60 367.00 1.40 1.4 Adrian GWM21CL-91 60.00 61.50 1.50 0.5 Adrian 84.00 85.00 1.00 0.5 Adrian 90.50 111.50 21.00 0.7 Adrian 110.00 111.50 1.50 2.1 Adrian 138.50 140.00 1.50 0.6 Adrian 166.50 167.00 0.50 0.8 Adrian 178.50 179.00 0.50 2.2 Adrian 191.10 191.60 0.50 0.6 Adrian 197.50 198.00 0.50 0.5 Adrian GWM21CL-93 144.00 148.50 4.50 0.6 Adrian 202.50 204.00 1.50 0.4 Adrian 207.00 226.00 19.00 0.5 Adrian 239.00 254.20 15.20 0.8 Adrian including 246.00 247.00 1.00 2.9 Adrian GWM21CL-94 155.00 156.00 1.00 0.6 Adrian 158.00 159.00 1.00 0.5 Adrian 167.00 168.00 1.00 0.4 Adrian 170.00 204.00 34.00 30.50 1.2 Adrian including 178.00 179.00 1.00 0.90 16.0 Adrian GWM20CL-96 43.75 44.60 0.85 0.4** Adrian 53.00 54.10 1.10 0.8** Adrian 62.15 63.65 1.50 0.5** Adrian 135.00 136.50 1.50 0.6 Adrian 146.00 147.00 1.00 9.9** Adrian 160.50 162.00 1.50 0.5 Adrian 175.00 184.00 9.00 0.9 Adrian including 175.00 175.50 0.50 7.9 Adrian 190.15 209.00 18.85 0.7** Adrian Including 199.65 200.20 0.55 8.5** Adrian 217.35 220.75 3.40 1.1** Adrian 204.00 204.50 0.50 1.1 Adrian GWM21CL-98 71.00 72.00 1.00 5.2 Adrian 146.50 154.50 8.00 0.5 Adrian 163.50 168.50 5.00 1.3 Adrian including 163.50 164.00 0.50 6.6 Adrian 180.00 180.50 0.50 0.5 Adrian 182.00 193.50 11.50 1.1 Adrian including 182.00 183.50 1.50 3.8 Adrian including 193.00 193.50 0.50 6.4 Adrian 201.00 501.00 300.00 pending Adrian GWM21CL-101 183.00 184.00 1.00 0.6 Adrian 205.50 206.00 0.50 6.5 Adrian 215.50 217.00 1.50 0.8 Adrian 301.00 302.00 1.00 0.5 Adrian 304.00 309.50 5.50 1.0 Adrian including 304.00 305.00 1.00 3.3 Adrian 347.00 381.50 34.50 pending Adrian 388.00 401.00 13.00 pending Adrian GWM21CL-102 46.50 55.00 8.50 pending Adrian 145.00 169.00 24.00 1.0 Adrian including 145.00 147.50 2.50 3.6 Adrian including 151.00 152.50 1.50 5.3 Adrian 227.50 229.00 1.50 0.6 Adrian GWM21CL-103 131.30 132.00 0.70 0.8 Adrian 321.00 327.00 6.00 2.4 Adrian 400.00 425.00 25.00 5.7** Adrian including 408.05 414.00 5.95 20.5** Adrian GWM21CL-105 169.50 173.00 3.50 6.5 Adrian including 170.50 171.00 0.50 14.8 Adrian 181.00 185.00 4.00 0.5 Adrian 195.50 199.50 4.00 2.8 Adrian including 196.00 197.00 1.00 12.8 Adrian 210.50 222.00 11.50 0.5 Adrian GWM21CL-107 146.00 164.00 18.00 0.2 Adrian 214.00 214.50 0.50 1.6 Adrian 295.00 295.50 0.50 0.5 Adrian 300.00 307.00 7.00 3.4 Adrian including 304.00 305.00 1.00 12.3 Adrian GWM21CL-109 21.00 22.50 1.50 0.4 162.00 163.50 1.50 0.7 179.00 189.00 10.00 8.70 1.7** including 187.00 188.00 1.00 0.90 8.0** 196.00 197.00 1.00 1.5** 200.00 543.00 343.00 pending 649.50 660.70 11.20 pending GWM21CL-112 12.00 21.50 9.50 pending Adrian 30.00 99.00 69.00 pending Adrian 109.00 109.70 0.70 1.2 Adrian 153.00 163.00 10.00 1.6** Adrian including 153.00 154.00 1.00 5.3** Adrian including 158.00 159.00 1.00 5.5** Adrian 199.50 201.00 1.50 0.6 Adrian 222.00 223.50 1.50 3.7 Adrian 241.50 259.50 18.00 pending Adrian 298.00 308.00 10.00 0.8** Adrian including 306.50 307.30 0.80 3.4** Adrian 321.00 366.00 45.00 pending Adrian 382.50 397.00 14.50 pending Adrian 408.00 418.00 10.00 pending Adrian GWM21CL-116 123.00 126.00 3.00 0.4 Adrian 126.00 130.00 4.00 pending Adrian 159.00 159.50 0.50 2.0 Adrian 179.50 180.60 1.10 0.9 Adrian 191.00 194.00 3.00 1.3 Adrian including 191.00 192.00 1.00 3.5 Adrian 217.50 218.00 0.50 0.5 Adrian 237.00 240.00 3.00 1.8 Adrian including 237.00 237.50 0.50 7.0 Adrian 261.00 262.50 1.50 2.3 Adrian 297.50 299.00 1.50 0.9 Adrian 304.50 306.50 2.0 12.9** Adrian including 305.00 305.50 0.50 48.2** Adrian 309.50 310.10 0.60 0.7 Adrian 315.00 316.50 1.50 0.5 Adrian GWM21CL-117 84.00 103.50 19.50 5.40 1.3 GMZ including 94.50 95.50 1.00 0.30 9.5 GMZ including 90.50 91.50 1.00 0.30 3.3 GMZ including 100.50 101.00 0.50 0.10 3.6 GMZ 107.30 108.30 1.00 0.4 GMZ 111.30 117.00 5.70 1.60 0.6 GMZ 145.80 146.50 0.70 1.0 GMZ 200.50 304.50 104.00 pending Adrian 309.00 310.50 1.50 0.5 Adrian 312.00 318.00 6.00 pending Adrian GWM21CL-118 11.00 207.00 196.00 pending Adrian 270.00 327.10 57.10 pending Adrian 328.50 330.00 1.50 1.5 Adrian 331.50 333.00 1.50 0.6 Adrian 351.00 352.00 1.00 0.5 Adrian 363.00 364.00 1.00 12.9 Adrian 373.50 375.00 1.50 0.5 Adrian 375.00 381.00 6.00 pending Adrian GWM21CL-119 46.00 104.50 58.50 pending GMZ 118.90 120.00 1.10 0.5 GMZ 122.00 123.20 1.20 0.5 GMZ 123.20 187.00 63.80 pending GMZ 198.40 220.00 21.60 20.60 0.7** GMZ 220.00 400.00 180.00 pending GMZ GWM21CL-120 61.60 102.00 40.40 pending GMZ 108.00 142.00 34.00 pending GMZ 145.00 162.00 17.00 10.50 3.9 GMZ including 143.50 144.00 0.50 0.30 0.6 GMZ including 145.00 145.50 0.50 0.30 91.2 GMZ 145.00 151.00 6.00 10.2** GMZ 172.00 180.00 8.00 pending Adrian 188.00 189.00 1.00 0.5 Adrian 199.00 251.50 52.50 41.90 0.9 Adrian including 204.00 207.00 3.00 2.40 4.0 Adrian including 215.00 216.00 1.00 0.80 4.3 Adrian including 251.00 251.50 0.50 0.40 7.6 Adrian 280.00 281.00 1.00 0.8 Adrian 309.00 310.00 1.00 0.4 Adrian 314.00 315.00 1.00 3.3 Adrian 366.50 385.00 18.50 pending Adrian 394.50 413.00 18.50 pending Adrian 413.00 419.25 6.25 0.6 Adrian 419.25 423.50 4.25 pending Adrian 423.50 429.00 5.50 0.5 Adrian GWM21CL-121 154.50 158.00 3.50 1.40 1.6 GMZ including 155.50 156.00 0.50 4.5 GMZ 162.00 181.00 19.00 pending GMZ 189.00 198.50 9.50 pending GMZ 201.00 211.20 10.20 4.10 1.6 GMZ 213.20 214.30 1.10 0.7 GMZ 229.50 230.50 1.00 1.7 GMZ 266.50 269.00 2.50 1.7 GMZ including 267.50 268.00 0.50 6.0 GMZ 275.75 477.00 201.25 pending GMZ GWM21CL-122 56.00 96.00 40.00 pending Adrian 137.00 196.50 59.50 pending Adrian 219.00 263.00 44.00 pending Adrian 263.00 318.50 55.50 36.60 5.8 Adrian including 310.00 310.50 0.50 0.30 151.0** Adrian including 314.00 314.55 0.55 0.40 144.0** Adrian 303.75 308.00 4.25 pending Adrian 340.00 340.50 0.50 34.0 Adrian 412.50 441.00 28.50 pending Adrian GWM21CL-123 62.00 148.00 86.00 pending GMZ 151.25 155.50 4.25 2.10 11.2 GMZ including 151.25 151.75 0.5 0.2 77.7 GMZ 155.50 180.00 24.50 pending GMZ 183.00 185.00 2.00 2.8 GMZ 185.00 426.50 241.50 pending GMZ GWM21CL-125 57.00 226.00 169.00 pending Adrian 226.00 245.00 19.00 14.50 0.6 Adrian 244.00 245.00 1.00 0.80 2.0 Adrian 250.00 373.00 123.00 pending Adrian GWM21CL-126 56.00 193.00 137.00 pending Adrian 197.00 234.30 37.30 28.80 1.1 Adrian including 208.00 209.00 1.00 8.00 3.4 Adrian including 213.00 214.00 1.00 0.80 3.6 Adrian including 222.00 223.00 1.00 0.80 3.2 Adrian 239.50 330.00 90.50 pending Adrian GWM21CL-130 25.00 195.00 170.00 pending GMZ 198.00 201.00 3.00 0.9 GMZ 202.00 324.00 122.00 pending GMZ GWM21CL-134 154.00 155.00 1.00 0.5 GMZ 160.00 162.00 2.00 1.0 GMZ 187.00 188.00 1.00 2.2 GMZ 195.00 199.70 4.70 2.10 5.5 GMZ including 198.50 199.00 0.50 0.20 23.8 GMZ including 199.00 199.70 0.70 0.30 16.5 GMZ 212.15 213.00 0.85 0.6 GMZ 221.00 222.00 1.00 1.1 GMZ 231.50 240.00 8.50 0.7 GMZ 249.00 252.50 3.50 0.6 Adrian 257.00 258.00 1.00 1.0 Adrian GWM21CL-136 109.00 126.50 17.50 11.40 8.1 GMZ including 121.50 122.00 0.50 0.30 89.2 GMZ including 122.00 122.65 0.65 0.40 88.8 GMZ 130.50 131.50 1.00 0.7 GMZ 165.00 166.85 1.85 0.5 GMZ 229.00 242.00 13.00 9.90 1.0 Adrian including 241.00 242.00 1.00 0.80 7.1 Adrian 251.70 253.00 1.30 1.0 Adrian 259.00 260.00 1.00 0.6 Adrian 263.30 274.00 10.70 8.20 2.2 Adrian including 263.30 263.80 0.50 0.40 16.9 Adrian including 264.65 265.15 0.50 0.40 20.4 Adrian 284.00 285.00 1.00 0.9 Adrian 306.00 312.65 6.65 0.7 Adrian 324.00 325.00 1.00 0.7 Adrian GWM21CL-139 42.00 154.50 112.50 pending GMZ 167.00 175.50 8.50 3.90 1.0 GMZ including 170.00 171.50 1.50 0.70 2.7 GMZ 186.50 230.50 44.00 pending Adrian 252.00 252.50 0.50 0.5 Adrian 254.00 255.00 1.00 97.7 Adrian including 254.00 254.50 0.50 193.0 Adrian 267.50 274.50 7.00 2.0 Adrian including 267.50 268.00 0.50 17.9 Adrian 279.50 375.00 95.50 pending Adrian

** previously released; VG = visible gold. 0.42 g/t Au was used for the bottom cut-off; True widths are unknown if not noted.

New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program

Galway would like to acknowledge financial support from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program, which partially funded drilling of the GMZ, Jubilee, and Richard Zones.

Geology and Mineralization

The discovery of the Richard Zone in hole 12 contains elevated levels of bismuth, arsenopyrite, and antimony, in multiple quartz veins, with tungsten in the vicinity. This is similar to other Clarence Stream deposits, which can be characterized as intrusion-related quartz-vein hosted gold deposits. The Richard Zone contains multiple zones of quartz veining with sulfides and sericite alteration. In general, mineralization at Clarence Stream consists of 10-70% quartz stockworks and veins with 1-5% fine pyrite plus pyrrhotite plus arsenopyrite plus stibnite in sericite altered sediments. The Jubilee mineralization consists of 2%-5% disseminated pyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite, and pyrrhotite in sediments with white to smoky grey quartz veining. Locally there is up to 10% sphalerite and semi-massive galena veinlets. The 2.5 km trend that hosts the GMZ, Richard and Jubilee Zones contains a mineralized mafic intrusive locally - similar to the South Zone, which currently hosts most of the property's last reported gold resources (September 2017). A more complete description of Clarence Stream's geology and mineralization can be found at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

Michael Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration for Galway Metals, is the Qualified Person who supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of Galway Metals Inc. All core, chip/boulder samples, and soil samples are assayed by Activation Laboratories, located at 41 Bittern Street, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada, Agat Laboratories, located at 5623 McAdam Road, Mississauga Ontario, Canada L4Z 1N9 and 35 General Aviation Road, Timmins, ON P4P 7C3, and/or Swastika Laboratories situated in Swastika, ON. All four labs have ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish, and other elements assayed using ICP. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at one per 20 samples. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab with the results averaged and intersections updated when received. Core recovery in the mineralized zones has averaged 99%.

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Depth GWM20CL-40 122 -48 654391 5022582 204 GWM20CL-48 339 -45 5023060 654230 339 GWM20CL-52 345 -75 654368 5022562 393 GWM20CL-81 85 -70 654366 5022822 408 GWM20CL-82 85 -70 654363 5022871 381 GWM21CL-89 120 -67 654359 5022870 242 GWM21CL-90 326 -47 654482 5022649 369 GWM21CL-91 100 -70 654359 5022870 240 GWM21CL-93 317 -55 654482 5022649 396 GWM21CL-94 315 -65 654482 5022649 369 GWM20CL-96 95 -45 653896 5022081 492 GWM21CL-98 316 -66 654553 5022834 201 GWM21CL-101 108 -60 654359 5022870 347 GWM21CL-102 73 -78 654362 5022829 240 GWM21CL-103 310 -45 654657 5022676 465 GWM21CL-105 66 -78 654366 5022802 309 GWM21CL-107 78 -83.5 654422 5022812 330 GWM21CL-109 310 -60 654657 5022676 680 GWM21CL-112 80 -81 654435 5022828 288 GWM21CL-116 80 -80 654396 5022852 321 GWM21CL-117 310 -75 654656 5022676 318 GWM21CL-118 60 -81 654371 5022783 381 GWM21CL-119 305 -59 654604 5022607 400 GWM21CL-120 312 -56 654564 5022510 429 GWM21CL-121 312 -67 654564 5022510 477 GWM21CL-122 312 -45 654564 5022510 441 GWM21CL-123 310 -61 5022476 654546 427 GWM21CL-125 310 -50 654546 5022477 373 GWM21CL-126 313 -51 654583 5022546 330 GWM21CL-130 317 -62 654583 5022547 324 GWM21CL-134 315 -71 654583 5022546 327 GWM21CL-136 310 -53 654648 5022613 369 GWM21CL-139 296 -62.5 654645 5022627 375

For results of all holes that Galway has drilled at Clarence Stream, go to Galway's website at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.

Figure 1: Plan Map of the Adrian, GMZ, Richard and Jubilee Zones

Figure 2: Plan Map of the Adrian and GMZ Zones

Figure 3: GMZ and Adrian Cross Section

About the Company

Galway Metals is well capitalized with two projects in Canada: Clarence Stream, an emerging gold district in New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former producing, high-grade, gold-rich VMS polymetallic mine in Quebec. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after its successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company. With substantially the same management team and Board of Directors, Galway Metals is keenly intent on creating similar value as it had with Galway Resources.

Should you have any questions and for further information, please contact (toll free):

Galway Metals Inc.

Robert Hinchcliffe

President & Chief Executive Officer

1-800-771-0680

Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com

Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

Look us up on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements made herein with respect to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, potential corporate and/or property acquisitions, exploration results, potential mineralization, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, exploration results being less favourable than anticipated, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, risks associated with the defence of legal proceedings and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, as well as those risks set out in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that management's assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that, among other things, the Company will be able to identify and execute on opportunities to acquire mineral properties, exploration results will be consistent with management's expectations, financing will be available to the Company on favourable terms when required, commodity prices and foreign exchange rates will remain relatively stable, and the Company will be successful in the outcome of legal proceedings, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676275/Galway-Metals-Adrian-and-GMZ-Gaps-Return-58-gt-Au-over-555m-and-81-gt-Au-over-175m