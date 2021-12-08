Giga Metals - Voting Results

Vancouver, December 8, 2021 - Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Special Meeting of Giga Metals Corp. (the "Issuer") held on December 7, 2021.
1. Number of Directors
By vote of proxy (For: 12,915,563 Shares, Against: 21,398 Shares), the number of directors was set at five.
2. Election of Directors
By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:
For
Withheld
Lyle Davis
10,856,912
2,080,049
Mark Jarvis
10,799,908
2,099,053
Martin Vydra
12,684,680
252,281
Robert Morris
12,602,087
296,874
Anthony Milewski
12,503,625
433,336
3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
By vote of proxy (For: 25,572,812 Shares, Withheld: 67,084 Shares), Crowe MacKay LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.
4. Approval of Stock Option Plan
By vote of proxy (For: 12,316,070 Shares, Against: 620,891 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.
5. Financial Statements
By vote of proxy (For: 12,873,021, Against: 63,940)
6. Other Business
By vote of proxy (For: 10,639,437 Shares, Against: 2,297,524).
