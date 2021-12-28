Bell Copper Settles Golden Gryphon Liability

Vancouver, December 28, 2021 - Bell Copper Corp. (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the litigation between Golden Gryphon U.S.A., Inc. ("Golden Gryphon") and the Company before the British Columbia Supreme Court, which had been commenced by Golden Gryphon on July 31, 2009.

In the litigation, Golden Gryphon had made a claim for debt in the sum of $1,425,844.50 against the Company. The Company recently brought an application to the British Columbia Supreme Court for a dismissal of the claim for want of prosecution, but before the application was heard, Golden Gryphon and the Company agreed to a dismissal of the lawsuit, on the basis that both sides bear their own costs of the litigation incurred to date.

The Company estimates that its costs to conclude the litigation will be less than $10,000. Golden Gryphon's claim will be formally dismissed once the Order for the same has been entered with the British Columbia Supreme Court.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

