Bitterroot Resources To Resume Drilling at the LM Nickel-Copper Project

VANCOUVER, January 6, 2022 - Bitterroot Resources Ltd. (symbol BTT, TSX-V) and its joint venture partner Below Exploration Inc. plan to resume drilling at the LM nickel-copper property in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan during the week of January 10, 2022.

Drilling will focus on the SE quadrant of the LM intrusion, where vertical holes will test the keel of the LM intrusion down-plunge from high-grade nickel-copper-bearing massive sulphide, at depths below 250 metres.

The first hole to be drilled (LM 22-22) will be located approximately 25 metres east of hole LM 20-07, which intersected 0.75 metres grading 5.16% nickel and 1.18% copper and approximately 38 metres northeast of hole LM 21-14, which intersected 1.07 metres grading 4.09% nickel and 0.78% copper. The position of these mineralized intervals on the basal contact is shown in a slide presentation on the LM Property, which is posted on the company's website www.bitterrootresources.com.

Exploration of the LM Project is being funded by project operator Bitterroot Resources Ltd. (51%) and its privately-owned joint venture partner Below Exploration Inc. (49%).

Mr. Glenn W. Scott, CPG, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this release.

Quality assurance/Quality control

Bitterroot Resources Ltd. used ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") for geochemical analyses and assaying. ALS is a global leader in analytical services. The samples were analyzed at ALS's secure, ISO 17025-certified laboratory in North Vancouver, BC, Canada, by 33-element four acid leach and Fire Assay, both with ICP-AES finish.

Analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) confirming the accuracy of the analyses were performed by ALS using twelve (12) standard samples and two (2) blanks.

Core samples were transferred on a daily basis from the drill site to Bitterroot's secure core storage and logging facility. After leaving the drill site, core samples were in the custody of Bitterroot's personnel or in secure storage. The two (2)-inch (5 cm)-diameter NQ-sized drill core was cut with a rock saw. Half of the core was shipped to ALS for sample preparation and analysis and half retained. The samples were tagged, bagged and boxed by Bitterroot personnel and shipped via courier to ALS in North Vancouver, B.C.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael S. Carr

Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. This document contains statements about expected or anticipated future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, regulatory processes and actions, technical issues, new legislation, competitive conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events and the company's ability to execute and implement its future plans. Actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. For such forward-looking statements, we claim the safe harbour for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE: Bitterroot Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/681184/Bitterroot-Resources-To-Resume-Drilling-at-the-LM-Nickel-Copper-Project