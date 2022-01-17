Doré Copper Announces Appointment of Vice President Exploration

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 - Dor? Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Dor? Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sylvain L?pine, M.Sc., P. Geo., as Vice President Exploration of the Corporation, effective immediately.



Mr. L?pine has more than 15 years of experience in the mining industry, predominantly in gold and base metals in Qu?bec. He joined Yorbeau Resources Inc. in 2015 and was appointed Vice President Exploration in 2020. Prior, he served as Vice President Exploration of Cogitore Resources Inc. from 2013 to 2015. Mr. L?pine was President of the Rouyn-Noranda chapter of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) from 2013 to 2019. In 2009, he was part of a team at Cogitore Resources that was awarded the Prospector of the Year Award from the Qu?bec Mineral Exploration Association for the Scott Lake copper-zinc discovery. He is a professional geologist and a member of the Ordre des g?ologues du Qu?bec. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Resources and a Master of Science degree in Earth Sciences from the Universit? du Qu?bec ? Montr?al.

"We welcome Sylvain to Dor? Copper to the newly created position of Vice President Exploration," stated Ernest Mast, President and CEO of Dor? Copper, "His extensive experience in the Chibougamau area and the Abitibi region of Qu?bec will be instrumental to our strategy of advancing the Corporation's assets."

Dor? Copper has granted Mr. L?pine an aggregate of 67,500 incentive stock options (the "Options") having an exercise price of $0.70 per share. The Options can be exercised for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Dor? Copper Mining Corp.

Dor? Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Qu?bec with a production target of +50 Mlbs of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized 2,700 tonnes per day mill. The Corporation is expected to deliver a PEA by the end of the first quarter of 2022 and then initiate a feasibility study and permit applications.

The Corporation has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Dor?/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold1. The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Corporation's Copper Rand Mill.

For further information, please contact:

Ernest Mast Laurie Gaborit President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Investor Relations Phone: (416) 792-2229 Phone: (416) 219-2049 Email: emast@Dor?copper.com Email: lgaborit@Dor?copper.com

For more information, please visit: www.dorecopper.com.

Facebook: Dor? Copper Mining

LinkedIn: Dor? Copper Mining Corp.

Twitter: @DoreCopper

Instagram: @DoreCopperMining

1. Sources for historic production figures: Economic Geology, v. 107, pp. 963-989 - Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Magmatic, Volcanogenic, and Shear Zone-Hosted Mineralization in the Chapais-Chibougamau Mining Camp, Northeastern Abitibi, Canada by Fran?ois Leclerc et al. (Lac Dor?/Chibougamau mining camp) and NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Joe Mann Property dated January 11, 2016 by Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. for Jessie Ressources Inc. (Joe Mann mine).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, have the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022, aiming to be the next copper producer in Qu?bec with a production target of +50 Mlbs of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and spoke operation model, and initiating a feasibility study and permit applications after the PEA.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and ability of the Corporation to receive necessary regulatory approvals, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Corporation and its properties are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required regulatory approvals, health emergencies, pandemics and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulators. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



