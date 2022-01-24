Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Fission Uranium Named to 2022 OTCQX Best 50

15:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX SYMBOL: FCU
OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF
FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021.

Ross McElroy, President, CEO, and Chief Geologist for Fission, commented,

"Fission continues to make tremendous progress at our PLS project - developing an asset that has the potential to be one of the lowest operating cost uranium mines in the world. The team is working hard to increase shareholder value and we are delighted to have been recognized by the OTCQX for our market performance."

View the complete 2022 OTCQX Best 50 ranking.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ross McElroy"
___________________________
Ross McElroy, President and CEO

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.



Contact
Investor Relations: TF: 877-868-8140, ir@fissionuranium.com, www.fissionuranium.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1T87E
CA33812R1091
www.fissionuranium.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap