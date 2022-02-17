American Manganese Provides Progress Update on Demonstration Plant for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

U.S. DLA Notifies American Manganese on Phase 2 Technical Proposal for Wenden Stockpile

Demonstration plant equipment is in position and nearing operational readiness

Lithium-ion battery cathode scrap feedstock received is representative of modern cathode materials used in electric vehicles

Demonstration project expected to produce bulk samples of recycled lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt products

SURREY, February 17, 2022 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") are pleased to provide a progress update on the demonstration plant project in Greater Vancouver, Canada that is nearing operational readiness status.

Recycling equipment for the demonstration plant is in place, and the commissioning schedule is on pace, with remaining assembly work to include mounting tank reactors, connecting the ventilation system, and wiring power to equipment. Individual equipment testing is intended to ensure all systems and components are powered and water-tested according to operational requirements before full-scale processing of lithium-ion battery scrap.

Approximately 3,500kg of lithium-ion battery cathode scrap has been received as initial feedstock for the 500 kg/day demonstration plant. The cathode scrap is a lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt composition that is representative of the modern cathode materials used in electric vehicle batteries and potential near-term feedstock supplies. The cathode scrap feedstock is to be used to validate the demonstration plant's preliminary real-world continuous operating efficiencies and is expected to generate a significant amount of recycled lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt products for potential material qualification with interested third parties.

"I'm extremely pleased with the great progress in our demonstration plant," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "It's a testament to everyone on our team working tirelessly to ensure the success of the project. Our structured approach from initial concept, lab testing, piloting, and modeling gives us confidence in our scaled-up selection of equipment and planned testing procedures."

After completing project milestones for the initial U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) awarded project, American Manganese's scoping study results indicated areas that would benefit from additional studies to achieve commercial-scale operation near the Wenden Stockpile material. As a result, and while American Manganese actively explored continued collaboration on advanced materials reclamation with the DLA, the DLA has notified American Manganese that they will not move forward with the Company's Phase 2 Technical Proposal regarding the Wenden Stockpile.

Mr. Reaugh commented, "I'm disappointed that following the successful completion of our Strategic Materials grant, the DLA elected not to undertake our follow-on proposal. We continue to see value in processing the Wenden Stockpile material and remain in ongoing discussions with the DLA on ways that AMY's patented process can provide a potential domestic supply of manganese in the U.S."

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

