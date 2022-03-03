VANCOUVER, March 3, 2022 - Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:GLM(GOLXF-OTCQB) ("GLM" or the "Company") announces it has begun the permitting process for a maiden diamond drill program at four target locations on its 37,814-hectare (378 sq km) Copperview Project in British Columbia expected to commence in the Q3, 2022. The Copperview project is located in south-central of BC, which shares borders with both the "MPD Property" owned by Kodiak Copper Corp. ("Kodiak") (TSX-V: KDK) and the "Elk Mine" owned by Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain") (TSXV: GMTN).

Mike England, president of Golden Lake, states: "While we continue to drill at our flagship Jewel Ridge project in Nevada we have been busy expanding our Copperview project in BC. Our 378 square kilometer property now covers multiple target areas of interest including the Vinson Target located approximately 5 kilometers south-southwest, and on trend with Gold Mountain's recently announced "Elusive Zone" discovery."

A field program consisting of soil and rock geochemistry, Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics and geological mapping is planned to begin in the spring to better define the drill targets.

