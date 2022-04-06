Hylands International Announces Changes in Management

TORONTO, April 06, 2022 - Hylands International Holdings Inc. (TSXV: HIH; "Hylands" or the "Company") announced today changes to its board of directors and executive management team.



Hang Peng, Tianxiang Sun, Guoquing Li and Zhengfu Zhu have resigned as directors of the Company. Hang Peng has also resigned as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Zebin Yang has resigned as Secretary of the Company. Subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Rana Vig and Ms. Marie-Jos?e have been appointed to the board of directors of the Company joining incumbent director Jing Peng, and Robert Suttie has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of the Company. Mr. Victor Hugo, the incumbent Chief Financial Officer, remains in that position. All current directors are independent as defined in Canadian securities laws and each has been appointed as a member of the audit committee of the board of directors. The Company wishes to thank the outgoing directors and officers for their contributions to the Company during their respective tenures.

Mr. Robert Suttie presently serves as the President of Marrelli Support Services Inc. ("MSSI"), a national provider of financial accounting and reporting services to public and private companies in Canada. Mr. Suttie has more than twenty years of experience in public accounting and advisory services and is regularly involved in initial public offerings, business combinations and asset carve-out and spin-out transactions. Mr. Suttie serves as Chief Financial Officer to a number of junior public companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges, as well as for several non-listed companies.

Mr. Rana Vig has over 30 years of business experience and since 2010 has served as a director and/or senior officer of a number of public companies in Canada, including Blue Lagoon Resources Inc., where he currently serves as a director and President and CEO. Mr. Vig is also active in a number of charitable and community organizations in Canada as a director and advisor.

Ms. Marie-Jos?e Audet, CPA, MBA is a Senior Financial Analyst at MSSI where she has provided financial services primarily to junior public companies for the past thirteen years. Prior to joining MSSI, Ms. Audet worked in public accounting where she acquired auditing experience primarily with junior exploration companies. Ms. Audet holds a Masters of Business Administration with specialization in management of small and medium business.

In conjunction with the management changes, amounts owing to former directors, officers and other service providers of approximately $325,000 were extinguished at no cost to the Company.

For additional information please contact:

Robert Suttie

President & CEO

Tel: 416-848-6865

E-mail : rsuttie@marrellisupport.ca

