ALX Resources Corp. Completes Inaugural Drilling Program at Electra Nickel Project, Ontario

Vancouver, May 11, 2022 - ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the inaugural drilling program at its Electra Nickel Project located 35 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The Company has the right to earn a 100% interest in Electra according to the terms of an option agreement signed in December 2020 (see ALX news release dated December 31, 2020).

2022 Exploration Program

The 2022 exploration program began in mid-March 2022 with the opening of winter trails and mobilization of a diamond drill to the drill sites. The network of established forestry roads within Electra provided good access to the target areas and six of the eight planned holes were completed for a total of 1,155 metres drilled. Two targets remain undrilled because of warming weather conditions that exposed creeks and other wetlands, which impeded surface access.

Drill core logging indicates that the immiscible magmatic sulphide segregation process is present at Electra. Sulphide mineralization was intersected in all six holes, mainly pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite within mafic/ultramafic rocks, volcanic breccia and intermittent graphitic shale zones (see core photos below). Rare spherical concentrations of pyrite were observed in several zones in hole ELEC22-02 that suggest the hole could lie proximal to a volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") vent. Other alteration minerals were observed such as fuschite, and possible vaesite and violarite. A portable X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") device indicated the presence of nickel, copper and zinc in the drill core.





Sulphide mineralization in hole ELEC22-03, ELEC22-02

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/123516_alxfigure1.jpg

Downhole electromagnetic surveys were completed on two of the first four drill holes to better define the targeted conductors detected by ALX's 2021 airborne VTEMTM survey flown by Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario. A ground electromagnetic geophysical survey was carried out in the 2022 program on an undrilled target, which has provided an improved collar location for a follow-up drilling program. ALX's drilling permit is good until March 2025.

A total of 477 samples from the first four holes have been shipped to ALS Global Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Logging and sampling of the final two holes continues and an estimated 200 additional samples will be shipped in the coming weeks. The geoanalytical results obtained by XRF are not definitive and can vary from conventional analytical processing. The laboratory results will be released following their receipt, compilation and interpretation.





Electra 2022 Drill Hole Plan Map with Downhole EM Loops

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/123516_ae5a3fdc9456ea73_003full.jpg

To view maps and photos of Electra click here

About Electra

Electra is located near Thunder Bay, Ontario, in a fertile exploration district well-linked to highways, roads and trails, and lies near a powerline and the Canadian National Railroad. The Project consists of 190 cell units totaling approximately 4,066 hectares (10,047 acres) and is prospective for nickel-copper-cobalt, platinum group elements, and gold. ALX has the option to earn a 100% interest in Electra after fulfilling payment obligations of cash and common shares, and exploration expenditures.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Larry Hulbert, D.Sc., P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 200,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX is an active explorer with interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in northern Saskatchewan, including 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with UEX Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com

