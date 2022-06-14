Phenom Resources Provides Drilling Update at Carlin

Vancouver, June 14, 2022 - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") (formerly First Vanadium Corp) is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed at its flagship Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project on the Carlin Gold Trend. The Company had prepared to resume drilling in early April, but sudden unexpected delays beyond the control of the Company arose with drill availability which has now been resolved. We are pleased to announce that Hole RC22-15, 400m south of RC20-01, is now over halfway completed, guided by a refined gold model developed by Dave Mathewson targeting high grade gold within the large Carlin type gold system under the vanadium resource.

Paul Cowley, President & CEO of the Company states, "Frustrating as the delay was for us all, we are excited to be back drilling with an arsenal of refined targets developed on the Carlin and Smoke properties. And the delay did spawn a positive side as we utilized the time effectively to focus on and advance four important initiatives. The last 2 months were busy, 1) preparing multiple grant applications for U.S. Federal funding opportunities on the vanadium resource, 2) exploring partnership opportunities with a vanadium battery manufacturer, 3) advancing studies that would potentially reduce capital and operating costs on the vanadium project, and 4) finalizing drill targets and permits for expanded drilling plans on both the Carlin and Smoke projects. As each of these initiatives advance, the Company will report on their developments."

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom (formerly First Vanadium Corp.) has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project and the Section 22 Property, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The two properties lie in the southern parts of Carlin Gold Trend. The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project also hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit. Phenom also has an option from Dave Mathewson to earn 100% in the SMOKE Property located in the Independence-Eureka trend of Nevada.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Mathewson, the Company's Geological Advisor and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

