Outcrop Silver Appoints Kathy Li As Director Of Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2022 - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG1) ("Outcrop") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathy Li to the position of Director of Investor Relations. Ms. Li brings over 15 years of investor relations management and capital market experience, primarily in natural resources. She has worked as Investor Relations Manager for Silvercorp Metals Inc., where she led investor relations, capital market and corporate communications for the company and played a significant role in marketing various mining projects in Canada, South America and China. Previously, she was the Vice President of Investor Relations at Christensen IR, a leading investor relations consulting firm in New York, Hong Kong and Beijing, where she managed over 30 publicly traded Asian/Chinese companies across the board, including pre-IPOs, NASDAQ, NYSE, Amex and OTCB in capital market intelligence, media relations and investor relations. Ms. Li holds a Master's Degree in public relations from the University of Houston and a Diploma in Accounting from the University of British Columbia.

Joseph Hebert, CEO and Director of Outcrop commented: "We are delighted to welcome Kathy to join the Outcrop team. Kathy brings a wealth of experience in investor relations, deep knowledge of capital markets, and a strong network of relationships across the financial community. She will work closely with the executive leadership team and lead Outcrop's investor relations efforts to communicate our key milestones to our stakeholders as we deliver on our strategy to advance the exploration of five silver and gold projects with world-class discovery potential in Colombia."

Outcrop has granted 1,300,000 incentive stock options to officers and employees. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.13 and will expire on April 8, 2027. The incentive stock options were granted pursuant to Outcrop's shareholder-approved stock option plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable regulatory hold periods.

About Outcrop

Outcrop is rapidly advancing exploration on five silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential in Colombia. Outcrop is currently drilling and expanding the Santa Ana historic high-grade silver district. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia.

Joseph P Hebert Kathy Li Chief Executive Officer Director of Investor Relations +1 775 340 0450 +1 778 783 2818 joseph.hebert@outcropsilverandgold.com li@outcropsilverandgold.com www.outcropsilverandgold.com



