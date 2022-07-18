Copper Fox Provides Schaft Creek Update

Calgary, July 18, 2022 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders an update of activities on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Ltd. ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest. Activities currently in progress include:

Two diamond drill rigs have been secured to complete the 2022 planned 5,000-meter drilling program (~10 drill holes), drilling has commenced.

The drilling program will focus on collecting samples to complement historical metallurgical test work within the West Breccia, Liard and Paramount mineralized zones.

Field crews are on site completing camp facilities refurbishment and readying overall logistics for the drilling activities.

The geotechnical data gap analysis has been completed and will inform the scope of the 2023 geotechnical drill program designed to identify opportunities to further decrease the life of mine ('LOM') strip ratio and strengthen base case overall pit slope design criteria.

Environmental baseline data collection activities are underway.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "We are pleased to see the 2022 field program getting underway at Schaft Creek. In addition to the field program, the SCJV is advancing several desktop initiatives, including investigating the potential to reduce the construction timeline. The results of the 2022 activities will strengthen project base case metallurgical predictions and guide the potential 2023 geotechnical program, increase density and type of environmental baseline data to better reflect current project configuration and regulatory requirements. The results of the 2022 program will also better inform consultations with the Tahltan Nation on advancing the Schaft Creek project."

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about; a 5,000m drill program; strengthen project base case metallurgical predictions and guide the potential 2023 geotechnical program; identifying opportunities to decrease LOM strip ratio; increase density and type of environmental baseline data; facilitating consultation with the Tahltan Nation on advancing the Schaft Creek project.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; the speed of field studies; and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include among others: the load flow and interconnection costing analysis, the operating cost to commodity prices sensitivity analysis, Geotechnical Analysis, the Structural Geology Interpretation and metallurgical test work may not be completed as planned or at all; the 2022 environmental activities, the environmental baseline monitoring and Environmental Baseline Data may not meet regulatory guidelines; engagement with the Tahltan Nation may not be completed within the timeline or at all; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; fluctuations in commodity prices and demand; currency exchange rates; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131093