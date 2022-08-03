Nutrien Delivers Record First Half Earnings and Expects Strong Second Half

Nutrien is accelerating growth initiatives and announces intention to complete its existing 10 percent share repurchase program in 2022

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its second quarter 2022 results, with net earnings of $3.6 billion ($6.51 diluted net earnings per share), which includes a non-cash impairment reversal of $450 million relating to our Phosphate operations. Second quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per share1 were $5.85 and adjusted EBITDA1 was $5.0 billion.

"Nutrien delivered record earnings in the first half of 2022 due to the strength of market fundamentals, strong operating performance, the advantaged position of our global production assets and the excellent results of Retail. We generated strong results across our integrated business and demonstrated our unmatched capability to efficiently supply our customers with the products they need to help sustainably feed a growing world," commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien's Interim President and CEO.

"We expect supply challenges across global energy, agriculture and fertilizer markets to persist well beyond 2022. The strength of our projected cash flow provides an opportunity to accelerate high-return strategic growth initiatives and return significant capital to shareholders. We intend on completing our 10 percent share repurchase program in 2022, increasing the total amount of capital returned to shareholders to approximately $6 billion during the year," added Mr. Seitz.

Highlights:

Nutrien generated net earnings of $5.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $7.6 billion in the first half of 2022 due to higher realized prices and strong Retail performance, more than offsetting a reduction in fertilizer sales volumes. As a result, cash provided by operating activities increased to $2.5 billion in the first half of 2022.

of $7.6 billion in the first half of 2022 due to higher realized prices and strong Retail performance, more than offsetting a reduction in fertilizer sales volumes. As a result, cash provided by operating activities increased to $2.5 billion in the first half of 2022. Nutrien revised full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance 1 and adjusted net earnings per share guidance 1 to $14.0 to $15.5 billion and $15.80 to $17.80 per share, respectively. Adjusted net earnings per share guidance includes our plans to allocate approximately $5 billion to share repurchases in 2022.

and adjusted net earnings per share guidance to $14.0 to $15.5 billion and $15.80 to $17.80 per share, respectively. Adjusted net earnings per share guidance includes our plans to allocate approximately $5 billion to share repurchases in 2022. Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail") delivered record adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter and the first half of 2022. First-half adjusted EBITDA was up 38 percent year-over-year as a result of strong sales and gross margin growth, due to supportive market conditions in key regions where we operate. Retail cash operating coverage ratio 1 improved to 54 percent compared to 60 percent for the same period in 2021 driven by higher margins.

improved to 54 percent compared to 60 percent for the same period in 2021 driven by higher margins. Potash adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter and the first half of 2022 increased compared to the prior year due to higher net realized selling prices and strong offshore sales volumes. North American sales volumes were lower than the same period last year due to a compressed application season.

Nitrogen second quarter and first half adjusted EBITDA increased compared to the prior year due to higher net realized selling prices that more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower sales volumes.

In the second quarter of 2022, we recognized a non-cash impairment reversal of $450 million associated with our Phosphate operations due to a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins.

Nutrien repurchased approximately 22 million shares year-to-date as of August 2, 2022, under our share repurchase programs, for a total of approximately $1.8 billion.

On May 18, 2022, Nutrien announced it is evaluating its existing site at Geismar, Louisiana to build the world's largest clean ammonia facility. The project would leverage low-cost natural gas, tidewater access to world markets, and high-quality carbon capture and sequestration infrastructure to serve growing demand in agricultural, industrial and emerging energy markets.

On June 9, 2022, Nutrien announced its intention to increase potash production capability to 18 million tonnes by 2025 in response to the uncertainty of potash supply from Eastern Europe being able to meet global demand.

Nutrien announced agreements to acquire Brazilian ag retail companies Casa do Adubo S.A. and Marca Agro Mercantil. These acquisitions support Nutrien's Retail growth strategy in Brazil and upon completion of the acquisitions, we expect to surpass our stated target of $100 million annual adjusted EBITDA in Brazil by 2023.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is the responsibility of management and is dated as of August 3, 2022. The Board of Directors ("Board") of Nutrien carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its audit committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The audit committee reviews and, prior to its publication, approves this disclosure pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board. The term "Nutrien" refers to Nutrien Ltd. and the terms "we", "us", "our", "Nutrien" and "the Company" refer to Nutrien and, as applicable, Nutrien and its direct and indirect subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. Additional information relating to Nutrien (which, except as otherwise noted, is not incorporated by reference herein), including our annual report dated February 17, 2022 ("2021 Annual Report"), which includes our annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A, and our annual information form dated February 17, 2022 ("2021 Annual Information Form"), each for the year ended December 31, 2021, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. No update is provided to the disclosure in our 2021 annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. The Company is a foreign private issuer under the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

This MD&A is based on and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 ("interim financial statements") based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", unless otherwise noted. This MD&A contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios and forward-looking statements, which are described in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and the "Forward-Looking Statements" sections, respectively.

Market Outlook and Guidance

Agriculture and Retail

Global grain and oilseed stocks-to-use ratios remain well below historical average levels, which we believe will continue to be supportive for crop prices. Prices for key crops such as corn, soybeans and wheat are up 25 to 35 percent compared to the 10-year average, providing strong incentive for growers to increase production.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects that Ukrainian wheat and corn production will be down by more than 40 percent and combined Ukrainian exports of corn, wheat and barley will be down by approximately 60 percent year-over-year in 2022/23. While diplomatic efforts to restore exports from Ukrainian ports has progressed, the overall reduction in Ukrainian production in 2022 is expected to continue to constrain supplies for the forthcoming year.

US crop conditions started the 2022 growing season favorably, however, recent hot and dry weather has accelerated crop development and could limit yield potential. In Western Canada, growing conditions have improved from the severe 2021 drought. We expect the combination of robust grower economics and favorable growing conditions to support demand for crop nutritional products, fungicides and insecticides in the third quarter of 2022.

Prospective Brazilian grower margins remain historically high and analysts expect a 2 to 4 percent increase in soybean planted area in the 2022 planting season. While we expect this to support overall crop input demand, fertilizer inventories have been slow to move from port to inland positions and we expect import demand will resurface as these inventories move inland for Brazil's spring planting season in the second half of 2022.

Crop Nutrient Markets

Restricted supplies of potash from Russia and Belarus kept potash prices at historically high levels through the first half of 2022. Potash shipments from Russia and Belarus were estimated to be down approximately 25 and 50 percent respectively in the first half of 2022, with the majority of Belarus exports occurring in the first quarter. We have narrowed our global potash shipment forecast to between 61 and 64 million tonnes in 2022 and continue to expect demand to be constrained by restrictions on exports from Russia and Belarus.

A dramatic increase in European natural gas prices has once again led to reduced nitrogen operating rates in the region. Tightening European ammonia supplies and significantly reduced Russian ammonia exports from the Black Sea are pressuring global ammonia availability. We expect strong seasonal nitrogen demand in the second half of 2022 following a period of delayed purchases due to benchmark price volatility.

The Chinese government continues to impose export restrictions on urea and phosphate fertilizers that are expected to limit its export volumes in the second half of 2022.

Financial Guidance

Nutrien revised full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance 1 and full-year 2022 adjusted net earnings per share guidance 1 primarily due to lower expected Nitrogen earnings as a result of lower nitrogen benchmark pricing and higher natural gas costs. Retail adjusted EBITDA guidance was increased to reflect strong performance in the second quarter. Adjusted net earnings per share guidance includes our plans to allocate approximately $5 billion to share repurchases in 2022.

and full-year 2022 adjusted net earnings per share guidance primarily due to lower expected Nitrogen earnings as a result of lower nitrogen benchmark pricing and higher natural gas costs. Retail adjusted EBITDA guidance was increased to reflect strong performance in the second quarter. Adjusted net earnings per share guidance includes our plans to allocate approximately $5 billion to share repurchases in 2022. Nutrien lowered potash and nitrogen sales volume guidance to reflect the impact of lower application in North America this spring.

All guidance numbers, including those noted above are outlined in the table below. Refer to page 53 of Nutrien's 2021 Annual Report for related assumptions and sensitivities.

Guidance Ranges1 as of Aug 3, 2022 May 2, 2022 (billions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Low High Low High Adjusted net earnings per share 2 15.80 17.80 16.20 18.70 Adjusted EBITDA 2 14.0 15.5 14.5 16.5 Retail adjusted EBITDA 2.1 2.2 1.8 1.9 Potash adjusted EBITDA 7.6 8.2 7.5 8.3 Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA 4.0 4.7 5.0 5.8 Phosphate adjusted EBITDA (in US millions) 750 850 800 900 Potash sales tonnes (millions) 3 14.3 14.9 14.5 15.1 Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) 3 10.6 11.0 10.7 11.1 Depreciation and amortization 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.1 Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings (%) 25.5 26.5 25.5 26.5 Sustaining capital expenditures 4 1.3 1.4 1.2 1.3 1 See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section. 2 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section. 3 Manufactured product only. Nitrogen sales tonnes excludes ESN® products. 4 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Other Financial Measures" section.

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Sales 14,506 9,763 49 22,163 14,421 54 Freight, transportation and distribution 221 222 ? 424 433 (2) Cost of goods sold 8,286 6,659 24 12,483 9,950 25 Gross margin 5,999 2,882 108 9,256 4,038 129 Expenses 1,054 1,263 (17) 2,312 2,141 8 Net earnings 3,601 1,113 224 4,986 1,246 300 Adjusted EBITDA 1 4,993 2,215 125 7,608 3,021 152 Diluted net earnings per share 6.51 1.94 236 8.99 2.16 316 Adjusted net earnings per share 1 5.85 2.08 181 8.53 2.37 260 Cash provided by operating activities 2,558 1,966 30 2,496 1,814 38 Free cash flow 1 3,413 1,413 142 5,227 1,889 177 Free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital 1 2,302 1,662 39 2,046 1,346 52 1 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA more than doubled in the second quarter and first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. This was due to higher net realized selling prices from global supply uncertainties across our nutrient businesses and strong Retail performance. In the second quarter of 2022, we recorded a non-cash impairment reversal of $450 million related to our Phosphate operations which impacted net earnings. Cash provided by operating activities increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to higher net earnings.

Segment Results

Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to the results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail")

Three Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 Sales Crop nutrients 4,548 3,045 49 911 703 30 20 23 Crop protection products 2,983 2,666 12 805 587 37 27 22 Seed 1,269 1,216 4 283 237 19 22 19 Merchandise 280 268 4 51 45 13 18 17 Nutrien Financial 91 59 54 91 59 54 100 100 Services and other 1 310 320 (3) 258 264 (2) 83 83 Nutrien Financial elimination 1, 2 (59) (37) 59 (59) (37) 59 100 100 9,422 7,537 25 2,340 1,858 26 25 25 Cost of goods sold 7,082 5,679 25 Gross margin 2,340 1,858 26 Expenses 3 1,088 938 16 Earnings before finance costs and taxes ("EBIT") 1,252 920 36 Depreciation and amortization 175 169 4 EBITDA 1,427 1,089 31 Adjustments 4 ? 8 (100) Adjusted EBITDA 1,427 1,097 30 1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three months ended June 30, 2021. 2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches. 3 Includes selling expenses of $1,013 million (2021 - $863 million). 4 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Gross Margin Gross Margin (%) as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 Sales Crop nutrients 6,135 4,061 51 1,203 923 30 20 23 Crop protection products 4,370 3,751 17 1,087 763 42 25 20 Seed 1,727 1,679 3 349 306 14 20 18 Merchandise 514 498 3 92 83 11 18 17 Nutrien Financial 140 84 67 140 84 67 100 100 Services and other 1 485 485 ? 402 400 1 83 82 Nutrien Financial elimination 1 (88) (49) 80 (88) (49) 80 100 100 13,283 10,509 26 3,185 2,510 27 24 24 Cost of goods sold 10,098 7,999 26 Gross margin 3,185 2,510 27 Expenses 2 1,843 1,659 11 EBIT 1,342 851 58 Depreciation and amortization 344 346 (1) EBITDA 1,686 1,197 41 Adjustments 3 (19) 9 n/m Adjusted EBITDA 1,667 1,206 38 1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the six months ended June 30, 2021. 2 Includes selling expenses of $1,735 million (2021 - $1,530 million). 3 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher sales and gross margins across nearly all product categories and regions where we operate. This was supported by strong agriculture fundamentals, higher selling prices and growth in proprietary products sales. Retail cash operating coverage ratio 1 improved as at June 30, 2022 to 54 percent from 60 percent in the same period in 2021 due to significantly higher gross margin.

improved as at June 30, 2022 to 54 percent from 60 percent in the same period in 2021 due to significantly higher gross margin. Crop nutrients sales and gross margin increased significantly in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher selling prices. Gross margin per tonne increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 compared to the same periods in the prior year due to strategic procurement and the timing of inventory purchases. Sales volumes decreased due to a pull forward of sales into the fourth quarter of 2021 and reduced application resulting from a delayed planting season in North America.

Crop protection products sales and gross margin increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 in all regions we operate due to higher prices, along with increased sales and gross margin in proprietary products. Gross margin percent increased by 5 percentage points in the second quarter and first half of 2022, supported by the reliability of our supply chain and strategic procurement in a rising price environment.

Seed sales and gross margin increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher pricing, an increase in proprietary seed margins and strong demand in Australia.

Merchandise sales increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 primarily driven by favorable market conditions for Australia animal health products, with increased flock and herd sizes along with higher fencing sales.

Nutrien Financial sales increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher utilization and adoption of our programs and a higher interest-bearing trade receivable balance, driven by strong commodity pricing.

Services and other sales decreased in the second quarter due to lower fertilizer application services, and held flat through the first half of 2022, due to favorable weather conditions in Australia in the first quarter.

Potash

Three Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 680 326 109 933 1,172 (20) 729 278 162 Offshore 1,988 491 305 2,776 2,449 13 716 200 258 2,668 817 227 3,709 3,621 2 719 226 218 Cost of goods sold 399 317 26 107 88 22 Gross margin - total 2,269 500 354 612 138 343 Expenses 1 372 123 202 Depreciation and amortization 35 32 9 EBIT 1,897 377 403 Gross margin excluding depreciation Depreciation and amortization 130 116 12 and amortization - manufactured 3 647 170 281 EBITDA 2,027 493 311 Potash controllable cash cost of Adjustments 2 ? 2 (100) product manufactured 3 52 50 4 Adjusted EBITDA 2,027 495 309 1 Includes provincial mining taxes of $362 million (2021 - $107 million). 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. 3 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales North America 1,513 658 130 2,151 2,642 (19) 703 249 182 Offshore 3,005 770 290 4,601 4,136 11 653 186 251 4,518 1,428 216 6,752 6,778 ? 669 211 217 Cost of goods sold 704 608 16 104 90 16 Gross margin - total 3,814 820 365 565 121 367 Expenses 1 623 187 233 Depreciation and amortization 36 35 1 EBIT 3,191 633 404 Gross margin excluding depreciation Depreciation and amortization 242 240 1 and amortization - manufactured 601 156 284 EBITDA 3,433 873 293 Potash controllable cash cost of Adjustments 2 ? 2 (100) product manufactured 51 50 2 Adjusted EBITDA 3,433 875 292 1 Includes provincial mining taxes of $611 million (2021 - $165 million). 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher net realized selling prices and strong offshore sales volumes, which more than offset lower North American sales volumes, higher royalties and provincial mining taxes.

Sales volumes were the highest of any second quarter on record due to strong demand in offshore markets. North American sales volumes were impacted by delayed planting and a compressed application window.

Net realized selling price increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to the impact of supply constraints, in particular related to uncertainty on future supply from Russia and Belarus.

Cost of goods sold per tonne increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 primarily due to higher royalties resulting from increased net realized selling prices. Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured increased slightly in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher input costs driven by inflation.

Canpotex Sales by Market

(percentage of sales volumes, except as Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 otherwise noted) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Latin America 40 35 5 36 33 3 Other Asian markets 1 28 41 (13) 35 39 (4) China 12 11 1 12 12 ? Other markets 11 10 1 11 11 ? India 9 3 6 6 5 1 100 100 100 100 1 All Asian markets except China and India.

Nitrogen

Three Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 743 346 115 643 836 (23) 1,157 416 178 Urea 601 346 74 810 819 (1) 742 421 76 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 536 290 85 1,142 1,311 (13) 469 221 112 1,880 982 91 2,595 2,966 (13) 724 331 119 Cost of goods sold 839 597 41 323 201 61 Gross margin - manufactured 1,041 385 170 401 130 208 Gross margin - other 1 17 31 (45) Depreciation and amortization 54 52 2 Gross margin - total 1,058 416 154 Gross margin excluding depreciation (Income) expenses (43) 17 n/m and amortization - manufactured 3 455 182 149 EBIT 1,101 399 176 Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 139 155 (10) product manufactured 3 58 51 14 EBITDA 1,240 554 124 Adjustments 2 ? 1 (100) Adjusted EBITDA 1,240 555 123 1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN®) and purchased products and comprises net sales of $349 million (2021 - $197 million) less cost of goods sold of $332 million (2021 - $166 million). 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements. 3 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Ammonia 1,303 506 158 1,238 1,408 (12) 1,052 360 192 Urea 1,064 595 79 1,401 1,576 (11) 760 377 102 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 975 454 115 2,221 2,385 (7) 439 190 131 3,342 1,555 115 4,860 5,369 (9) 688 290 137 Cost of goods sold 1,479 1,037 43 305 194 57 Gross margin - manufactured 1,863 518 260 383 96 299 Gross margin - other 1 55 48 15 Depreciation and amortization 54 53 2 Gross margin - total 1,918 566 239 Gross margin excluding depreciation Income (55) ? ? and amortization - manufactured 437 149 193 EBIT 1,973 566 249 Ammonia controllable cash cost of Depreciation and amortization 262 284 (8) product manufactured 57 51 12 EBITDA 2,235 850 163 Adjustments 2 ? 5 (100) Adjusted EBITDA 2,235 855 161 1 Includes other nitrogen (including ESN®) and purchased products and comprises net sales of $628 million (2021 - $384 million) less cost of goods sold of $573 million (2021 - $336 million). 2 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 primarily due to higher net realized selling prices and higher earnings from equity-accounted investees, which more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower sales volumes.

Sales volumes decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to unplanned plant outages that impacted ammonia and urea production, along with a cool and wet spring in North America that condensed the application window for direct application of ammonia and delayed application of other nitrogen products.

Net realized selling price in the second quarter and first half of 2022 were higher due to strong benchmark prices resulting from the strength in global demand and tight supply, along with higher energy prices in key nitrogen exporting regions.

Cost of goods sold per tonne in the second quarter and first half of 2022 increased primarily due to higher natural gas costs and higher raw material costs.

Natural Gas Prices in Cost of Production

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (US dollars per MMBtu, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact 8.54 3.86 121 7.72 3.51 120 Realized derivative impact (0.06) 0.03 n/m (0.04) 0.03 n/m Overall gas cost 8.48 3.89 118 7.68 3.54 117 Average NYMEX 7.17 2.83 153 6.06 2.76 120 Average AECO 4.95 2.32 113 4.28 2.31 85

Natural gas prices in our cost of production increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 as a result of higher North American gas index prices and increased gas costs in Trinidad, where our gas prices are linked to ammonia benchmark prices.

Phosphate

Three Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Fertilizer 325 232 40 366 394 (7) 888 588 51 Industrial and feed 189 119 59 190 192 (1) 996 621 60 514 351 46 556 586 (5) 925 598 55 Cost of goods sold 352 271 30 634 463 37 Gross margin - manufactured 162 80 103 291 135 116 Gross margin - other 1 (6) 4 n/m Depreciation and amortization 74 60 23 Gross margin - total 156 84 86 Gross margin excluding depreciation (Income) expenses (437) 7 n/m and amortization - manufactured 3 365 195 87 EBIT 593 77 670 Depreciation and amortization 41 35 17 EBITDA 634 112 466 Adjustments 2 (450) ? n/m Adjusted EBITDA 184 112 64 1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and comprises net sales of $76 million (2021 - $52 million) less cost of goods sold of $82 million (2021 - $48 million). 2 See Notes 2 and 3 to the interim financial statements. Includes impairment reversal of assets of $450 million (2021 - nil). 3 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except Dollars Tonnes (thousands) Average per Tonne as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Manufactured product Net sales Fertilizer 718 462 55 826 903 (9) 869 511 70 Industrial and feed 359 233 54 381 385 (1) 943 605 56 1,077 695 55 1,207 1,288 (6) 892 539 65 Cost of goods sold 712 553 29 589 429 37 Gross margin - manufactured 365 142 157 303 110 175 Gross margin - other 1 (2) 8 n/m Depreciation and amortization 68 57 20 Gross margin - total 363 150 142 Gross margin excluding depreciation (Income) expenses (428) 14 n/m and amortization - manufactured 371 167 123 EBIT 791 136 482 Depreciation and amortization 82 73 12 EBITDA 873 209 318 Adjustments 2 (450) ? n/m Adjusted EBITDA 423 209 102 1 Includes other phosphate and purchased products and comprises net sales of $148 million (2021 - $93 million) less cost of goods sold of $150 million (2021 - $85 million). 2 See Notes 2 and 3 to the interim financial statements. Includes impairment reversal of assets of $450 million (2021 - nil).

Adjusted EBITDA increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 due to higher net realized selling prices, which more than offset higher raw material costs and lower sales volumes. As part of expenses, we recognized a $450 million non-cash impairment of assets reversal, which is deducted from adjusted EBITDA. This impairment reversal is due to a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins.

Sales volumes decreased particularly in fertilizer, as a cool and wet spring in North America condensed the application window.

Net realized selling price increased in the second quarter and first half of 2022 in connection with the increase in global benchmark prices. Industrial and feed net realized selling prices increased to a greater extent than fertilizer prices in the second quarter of 2022, which reflects the typical lag in industrial and feed price realizations relative to spot fertilizer prices.

Cost of goods sold per tonne increased primarily due to significantly higher sulfur and ammonia input costs.

Corporate and Others

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Selling expenses (2) (9) (78) (4) (15) (73) General and administrative expenses 77 66 17 147 124 19 Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (52) 38 n/m 83 61 36 Other expenses 48 83 (42) 101 111 (9) EBIT (71) (178) (60) (327) (281) 16 Depreciation and amortization 20 10 100 36 22 64 EBITDA (51) (168) (70) (291) (259) 12 Adjustments 1 (7) 100 n/m 167 143 17 Adjusted EBITDA (58) (68) (15) (124) (116) 7 1 See Note 2 to the interim financial statements.

Share-based compensation (recovery) expense - the recovery in the second quarter of 2022 reflects a decrease in the fair value of share-based compensation due to a decrease in our share price, whereas an expense was recorded in the second quarter of 2021 as our share price increased during the period.

Other expenses were lower in the second quarter and first half of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 due to the absence of cloud computing related expenses from our change in accounting policy, partially offset by higher foreign exchange losses related to our international operations.

Eliminations

Eliminations of gross margin between operating segments was a recovery of $176 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a recovery of $24 million in the same period of 2021. We had a significant recovery in the second quarter of 2022 due to the release of higher-margin inventories held by our Retail segment at the end of the previous quarter. Eliminations are not part of the Corporate and Others segment.

Finance Costs, Income Taxes and Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Finance costs 130 125 4 239 245 (2) Income tax expense 1,214 381 219 1,719 406 323 Other comprehensive (loss) income (242) 61 n/m (66) 85 n/m

Income tax expense was higher as a result of significantly higher earnings in the second quarter and first half of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021.

Other comprehensive (loss) income is primarily driven by changes in the currency translation of our foreign operations and our investment in Sinofert Holdings Ltd. ("Sinofert"). In the second quarter and first half of 2022, we had fair value losses on our investment in Sinofert due to share price decreases compared to fair value gains due to share price increases in the same periods of 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, we also had a significant loss on foreign currency translation of our Retail operations in Australia, Brazil and Canada as these currencies depreciated relative to the US dollar as at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022 levels. These losses offset the gains on translation for all three currencies in the first quarter of 2022. Whereas, we had a foreign currency translation gain in the second quarter of 2021 and net loss in the second half of 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Sources and Uses of Liquidity

We continued to manage our capital in accordance with our capital allocation strategy. We believe that our internally generated cash flow, supplemented by available borrowings under our new or existing financing sources, if necessary, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital expenditures, planned growth and development activities, and other cash requirements for the foreseeable future. Refer to the "Capital Structure and Management" section for details on our existing long-term debt and credit facilities.

Sources and Uses of Cash

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Cash provided by operating activities 2,558 1,966 30 2,496 1,814 38 Cash used in investing activities (517) (431) 20 (974) (819) 19 Cash used in financing activities (1,878) (449) 318 (1,290) (640) 102 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (29) (4) 625 (20) (15) 33 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 134 1,082 (88) 212 340 (38)

Cash provided by operating activities Higher cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter and first half of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 due to higher earnings driven by higher crop input prices from tight global supply, offset with seasonal working capital requirements. Cash used in investing activities Cash used in investing activities in the second quarter and first half of 2022 was higher compared to the same periods in 2021 due to higher spending in Potash to increase our production capabilities and in Nitrogen to advance our brownfield expansions, and the timing of supplier payments. Cash used in financing activities Cash used in financing activities in the second quarter of 2022 was higher compared to the same period in 2021 due to increased share repurchases and higher repayments of commercial paper.

Cash used in financing activities in the first half of 2022 was higher compared to the same period in 2021 due to increased share repurchases, partially offset with increased commercial paper drawdowns to temporarily finance working capital requirements.

Financial Condition Review

The following balance sheet categories contained variances that were considered material:

As at (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ Change % Change Assets Cash and cash equivalents 711 499 212 42 Receivables 10,171 5,366 4,805 90 Inventories 7,160 6,328 832 13 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 615 1,653 (1,038) (63) Property, plant and equipment 20,492 20,016 476 2 Liabilities and Equity Short-term debt 2,403 1,560 843 54 Current portion of long-term debt 1,028 545 483 89 Payables and accrued charges 11,682 10,052 1,630 16 Long-term debt 7,056 7,521 (465) (6) Share capital 15,115 15,457 (342) (2) Retained earnings 11,563 8,192 3,371 41

Explanations for changes in Cash and cash equivalents are in the "Sources and Uses of Cash" section.

Receivables increased due to higher sales across all of our segments as a result of higher crop nutrient net realized selling prices consistent with higher benchmark pricing, as well as higher Retail vendor rebates receivables.

Inventories increased due to seasonal Retail inventory build-up in North America and higher costs to produce or purchase inventory due to inflation and tight global supply. The increase was partly offset by a decrease in Retail seed inventory driven by seasonality.

Prepaid expenses and other current assets decreased due to the drawdown of prepaid inventory (primarily seed and crop protection products) during the North American planting and application spring season.

Property, plant and equipment increased due to an impairment reversal related to our Aurora cash generating unit in the Phosphate segment.

Short-term debt increased due to additional commercial paper issuances as part of our seasonal working capital management.

Payables and accrued charges increased due to a shift in timing of supplier payments, higher input costs from inflation and tight global supply and higher inventory purchases, which were partly offset by lower customer prepayments in North America as Retail customers took delivery of prepaid sales.

Long-term debt decreased due to a reclassification to the current portion of long-term debt of our $500 million notes maturing May 2023.

Share capital decreased from shares repurchased under our normal course issuer bids partially offset by exercise of stock options.

Retained earnings increased as net earnings in the first half of 2022 exceeded dividends declared and share repurchases.

Capital Structure and Management

Principal Debt Instruments

As part of the normal course of business, we closely monitor our liquidity position. We use a combination of cash generated from operations and short-term and long-term debt to finance our operations. We were in compliance with our debt covenants and did not have any changes to our credit ratings in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

As at June 30, 2022 Outstanding and Committed (millions of US dollars) Rate of Interest (%) Total Facility Limit Short-Term Debt Long-Term Debt Credit facilities Unsecured revolving term credit facility n/a 4,500 ? ? Uncommitted revolving demand facility n/a 1,000 ? ? Other credit facilities 770 South American 1.4 - 16.3 140 160 Other 1.6 - 4.0 17 3 Commercial paper 1.4 - 2.5 2,105 ? Other short-term debt n/a 141 ? Total 2,403 163

We also have a commercial paper program, which is limited to the availability of backup funds under the $4,500 million unsecured revolving term credit facility and excess cash invested in highly liquid securities.

Subsequent to June 30, 2022, and in addition to the $500 million increase in our uncommitted revolving demand facility during the second quarter of 2022, we entered into $2 billion in new non-revolving term credit facilities, all with the same principal covenants and events of default as our existing revolving term credit facilities. These new facilities are temporary to help manage normal seasonal working capital swings and are intended to be closed before year-end. As of August 2, 2022, we had approximately $3.0 billion drawn on our credit facilities and a commercial paper balance of approximately $2.1 billion.

Our long-term debt consists primarily of notes. See the "Capital Structure and Management" section of our 2021 Annual Report for information on balances, rates and maturities for our notes.

Outstanding Share Data

As at August 2, 2022 Common shares 538,926,006 Options to purchase common shares 3,933,487

For more information on our capital structure and management, see Note 24 to our 2021 annual financial statements.

On June 7, 2022, the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan and the Ontario Securities Commission granted Nutrien exemptive relief to allow the purchase of up to 10 percent of its "public float" of common shares through the facilities of the New York Stock Exchange and other US-based trading systems as part of Nutrien's current normal course issuer bid. Absent this exemptive relief, Nutrien's purchases under the normal course issuer bid on markets other than the TSX would be limited to not more than 5 percent of its outstanding common shares over any twelve-month period. The exemptive relief is effective until June 7, 2023 and is conditional upon purchases being made in compliance with applicable US rules and National Instrument 23-101- Trading Rules in Canada, and at a price not higher than the market price at the time of purchase. The aggregate number of common shares purchased by Nutrien over any exchange or market may not exceed 10 percent of the public float as specified in Nutrien's normal course issuer bid application approved by the TSX and announced on February 25, 2022.

Quarterly Results

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Sales 1 14,506 7,657 7,267 6,024 9,763 4,658 4,052 4,227 Net earnings (loss) 3,601 1,385 1,207 726 1,113 133 316 (587) Net earnings (loss) attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 3,593 1,378 1,201 717 1,108 127 316 (587) Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of Nutrien Basic 6.53 2.49 2.11 1.26 1.94 0.22 0.55 (1.03) Diluted 6.51 2.49 2.11 1.25 1.94 0.22 0.55 (1.03) 1 Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified in the third quarter of 2020.

Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during the planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in the spring and fall application seasons. Crop input inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year.

Our earnings are significantly affected by fertilizer benchmark prices, which have been volatile over the last two years and are affected by demand-supply conditions, grower affordability and weather.

In the second quarter of 2022, earnings were impacted by a $450 million non-cash impairment reversal of property, plant and equipment in the Phosphate segment related to higher forecasted global prices and a more favorable outlook for phosphate margins. In the fourth quarter of 2021, earnings were impacted by a $142 million loss resulting from the early extinguishment of long-term debt. In the fourth quarter of 2020, earnings were impacted by a $250 million net gain on disposal of our investment in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E.. In the third quarter of 2020, earnings were impacted by an $823 million non-cash impairment of assets primarily in the Phosphate segment as a result of lower long-term forecasted global phosphate prices.

Critical Accounting Estimates

Our significant accounting policies are disclosed in our 2021 Annual Report. We have discussed the development, selection and application of our key accounting policies, and the critical accounting estimates and assumptions they involve, with the audit committee of the Board. Our critical accounting estimates are discussed on page 49 of our 2021 Annual Report. Other than the critical accounting estimates discussed below, there were no material changes in the three or six months ended June 30, 2022 to our critical accounting estimates.

Impairment of Assets

Long-Lived Asset Impairment and Reversals

In the three months ended June 30, 2022, we revised our pricing forecasts to reflect the current macroeconomic environment. This resulted in a review of our previously impaired Phosphate cash-generating units ("CGUs"). In 2020 we recorded an impairment of assets relating to our property, plant and equipment of $545 million at our Aurora CGU, as a result of lower long-term forecasted global phosphate prices. Due to increases in our forecast during the three months ended June 30, 2022, the recoverable amount of our Aurora CGU is above its carrying amount. As a result, we recorded an impairment reversal of $450 million in the statement of earnings relating to property, plant and equipment. Refer to Note 3 to the interim financial statements.

The recoverable amount estimate is most sensitive to the following key assumptions: our internal sales and input price forecasts, which consider projections from independent third-party data sources, discount rate, and expected mine life. We used key assumptions that were based on historical data and estimates of future results from internal sources, external price benchmarks, and mineral reserve technical reports, as well as industry and market trends. For our Aurora CGU, there were no reasonably possible changes in key assumptions that would result in a substantial change in the reversal amount.

In 2017 and 2020, we recorded an impairment of assets at our White Springs CGU relating to property, plant and equipment of $250 million and $215 million respectively. The White Springs CGU has a shorter expected mine life and is therefore more sensitive to changes in short and medium-term pricing forecasts. We are continuously monitoring our key assumptions for changes that could have an impact on the recoverable amount including our internal sales and input price forecasts. Changes in these key assumptions could result in impairment reversals in future periods. The maximum impairment reversal that could result at our White Springs CGU is $340 million (full reversal, net of depreciation).

Goodwill Impairment

Operating segments have assets allocated to them that must be assessed for impairment when events or circumstances indicate there could be an impairment, or at least annually. Based on our assumptions at the time of our impairment testing, the recoverable amount of each of our CGUs or groups of CGUs was in excess of their carrying amounts. Key assumptions in our testing models may change, and changes that could reasonably be expected to occur may cause impairment or impairment reversals. Such change in assumptions could be driven by global supply and demand and other market factors and changes in regulations and other future events outside our control.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, North American central banks continued to increase their benchmark borrowing rates and have forecasted additional near-term increases. Benchmark borrowing rates are used as the risk-free rate which, is a component of determining our discount rate for impairment testing. As a result of these increases, we revised our discount rate to 8.0 percent (previous annual impairment analysis - 7.4 percent) and this triggered an impairment test to be performed for our Retail - North America group of CGUs.

The Retail - North America group of CGUs have $6.9 billion in associated goodwill. Goodwill is more susceptible to impairment risk if business operating results or economic conditions deteriorate and we do not meet our forecasts. A reduction in the terminal growth rate, an increase in the discount rate or a decrease in forecasted EBITDA could cause impairment in the future. As at June 30, 2022 the Retail - North America group of CGUs recoverable amount exceeds its carrying amount by $0.8 billion, which is 7 percent of the carrying amount. Refer to Note 3 to the interim financial statements.

The following table indicates the percentages by which key assumptions would need to change individually for the estimated recoverable amount to be equal to the carrying amount:

Change Required for Value Used in Impairment Carrying Amount to Equal Key Assumptions Model Recoverable Amount Terminal growth rate (%) 2.5 percentage point decrease 0.6 Forecasted EBITDA over forecast period (in billions of US dollars) 7.5 percent decrease 5.0 Discount rate (%) 8.0 percentage point increase 0.4

Risk Factors

Russia and Ukraine Conflict

The current conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the international response has, and may continue to have, potential wide-ranging consequences for global market volatility and economic conditions, including energy and commodity prices. Certain countries including Canada, the United States, Australia and certain European countries have imposed strict financial and trade sanctions against Russia, with Russia and Belarus imposing retaliatory sanctions of their own, which have had, and may continue to have, far-reaching effects on the global economy, energy and commodity prices, food security and crop nutrient supply and prices. The short-, medium- and long-term implications of the conflict in Ukraine are difficult to predict with any degree of certainty at this time. While Nutrien does not have operations in Ukraine or Russia, there remains uncertainty relating to the potential impact of the conflict and its effect on global food security, growers and the market outlook for crop nutrient market supply and demand fundamentals and nutrient prices, and it could have a material and adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Depending on the extent, duration, and severity of the conflict, it may have the effect of heightening many of the other risks Nutrien is subject to and which are described in our 2021 Annual Report and 2021 Annual Information Form, including, without limitation, risks relating to market fundamentals and conditions (such as sanctions and trade flows and the impact thereof on crop nutrient supply and demand); cybersecurity threats; energy and commodity prices; inflationary pressures, interest rates and costs of capital; and supply chains and cost-effective and timely transportation.

Controls and Procedures

Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting, as defined in Rules 13a-15(f) and 15d-15(f) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings. Internal control over financial reporting is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS. Any system of internal control over financial reporting, no matter how well designed, has inherent limitations. Therefore, even those systems determined to be effective can provide only reasonable assurance with respect to financial statement preparation and presentation.

There has been no change in our internal control over financial reporting during the three months ended June 30, 2022 that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this document, including within the "Financial Outlook and Guidance" section, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). All statements in this document, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Nutrien's business strategies, plans, prospects and opportunities; Nutrien's 2022 full-year guidance, including expectations regarding our adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment); expectations regarding our growth and capital allocation intentions and strategies, including our evaluation of the Geismar, Louisiana clean ammonia facility and the anticipated benefits thereof; capital spending expectations for 2022; our intention to complete our existing share repurchase program in 2022; expectations regarding performance of our operating segments in 2022, including our operating segment market outlooks and market conditions for 2022, and the anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, grower crop investment, crop mix, prices and the impact of import and export volumes and economic sanctions; Nutrien's ability to develop innovative and sustainable solutions; the negotiation of sales contracts; and acquisitions and divestitures and the anticipated benefits thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although we believe that these assumptions are reasonable, having regard to our experience and our perception of historical trends, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of our already completed and future acquisitions and divestitures, and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies in respect of any acquired businesses and to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by us, including with respect to prices, margins, demand, supply, product availability, supplier agreements, availability and cost of labor and interest, exchange and effective tax rates; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2022 and in the future; assumptions with respect to our ability to repurchase shares under our share repurchase program, including existing and future market conditions and compliance with respect to applicable securities laws and regulations and stock exchange policies; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, customers, business partners, employees, supply chain, other stakeholders and the overall global economy; our expectations regarding the impacts, direct and indirect, of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia on, among other things, global supply and demand, energy and commodity prices; interest rates, supply chains and the global economy; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain investment grade ratings and achieve our performance targets; our ability to successfully negotiate sales contracts; and our ability to successfully implement new initiatives and programs.

Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; failure to complete announced and future acquisitions or divestitures at all or on the expected terms and within the expected timeline; climate change and weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our products; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy (including tariffs, trade restrictions and climate change initiatives), government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict and malicious acts including terrorism; the occurrence of a major environmental or safety incident; innovation and cybersecurity risks related to our systems, including our costs of addressing or mitigating such risks; counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; interruptions of or constraints in availability of key inputs, including natural gas and sulfur; any significant impairment of the carrying amount of certain assets; risks related to reputational loss; certain complications that may arise in our mining processes; the ability to attract, engage and retain skilled employees and strikes or other forms of work stoppages; the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants of the COVID-19 virus and the efficiency and distribution of vaccines, and its resulting effects on economic conditions, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, including government-imposed vaccine mandates, fiscal and monetary responses by governments and financial institutions and disruptions to global supply chains; the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its potential impact on, among other things, global market conditions and supply and demand, energy and commodity prices; interest rates, supply chains and the global economy generally; our ability to execute on our strategies related to environmental, social, and governance matters, and achieve related expectations; the risk that rising interest rates and/or deteriorated business operating results may result in the impairment of goodwill attributed to certain of our cash generating units; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Nutrien reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC in the United States.

The purpose of our adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (consolidated and by segment) and sustaining capital expenditures guidance ranges are to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable US federal securities laws.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute approximately 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

Selected financial data for download can be found in our data tool at www.nutrien.com/investors/interactive-datatool

Such data is not incorporated by reference herein.

Nutrien will host a Conference Call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Telephone Conference dial-in numbers:

From Canada and the US 1-888-886-7786

International 1-416-764-8683

No access code required. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to ensure you are placed on the call in a timely manner.

Live Audio Webcast: Visit https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events/2022-q2-earnings-conference-call

Appendix A - Selected Additional Financial Data

Selected Retail Measures Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Proprietary products margin as a percentage of product line margin (%) Crop nutrients 22 24 20 23 Crop protection products 39 43 39 42 Seed 46 46 44 43 All products 28 29 26 27 Crop nutrients sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) North America 3,978 5,020 5,220 6,617 International 1,017 1,132 1,950 1,935 Total 4,995 6,152 7,170 8,552 Crop nutrients selling price per tonne North America 940 506 923 494 International 795 445 676 408 Total 911 495 856 475 Crop nutrients gross margin per tonne North America 202 127 198 123 International 105 57 86 54 Total 182 114 168 108 Financial performance measures 2022 2021 Retail adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 1, 2 12 10 Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location (thousands of US dollars) 1, 2, 3 1,897 1,267 Retail adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 1, 4 15 12 Retail adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 1, 4 1 ? Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 1, 4 7.0 6.2 Retail cash operating coverage ratio (%) 1, 4 54 60 Retail normalized comparable store sales (%) 4 (3) 1 1 Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. 2 These are supplementary financial measures. See the "Other Financial Measures" section. 3 Excluding acquisitions. 4 These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section.

Nutrien Financial As at June 30, 2022 As at Dec 31, 2021 (millions of US dollars) Current <31 days

past due 31-90 days

past due >90 days

past due Gross

Receivables Allowance 1 Net Receivables Net Receivables North America 3,342 201 70 67 3,680 (35) 3,645 1,488 International 642 53 13 53 761 (2) 759 662 Nutrien Financial receivables 3,984 254 83 120 4,441 (37) 4,404 2,150 1 Bad debt expense on the above receivables for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $8 million (2021 - $5 million) in the Retail segment.

Selected Nitrogen Measures Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales volumes (tonnes - thousands) Fertilizer 1,453 1,825 2,546 3,130 Industrial and feed 1,142 1,141 2,314 2,239 Net sales (millions of US dollars) Fertilizer 1,120 638 1,894 970 Industrial and feed 760 344 1,448 585 Net selling price per tonne Fertilizer 771 350 744 310 Industrial and feed 666 302 626 261

Production Measures Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Potash production (Product tonnes - thousands) 3,621 3,414 7,324 6,950 Potash shutdown weeks 1 5 4 5 4 Ammonia production - total 2 1,473 1,492 2,876 2,941 Ammonia production - adjusted 2, 3 1,048 954 2,006 2,007 Ammonia operating rate (%) 3 96 87 92 92 P 2 O 5 production (P 2 O 5 tonnes - thousands) 350 347 728 725 P 2 O 5 operating rate (%) 82 82 86 86 1 Represents weeks of full production shutdown, including inventory adjustments and unplanned events, excluding the impact of any periods of reduced operating rates, planned routine annual maintenance shutdowns and announced workforce reductions. 2 All figures are provided on a gross production basis in thousands of product tonnes. 3 Excludes Trinidad and Joffre.

Appendix B - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use both IFRS measures and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following section outlines our non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios, their compositions, and why management uses each measure. It also includes reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Except as otherwise described herein, our non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable. As additional non-recurring or unusual items arise in the future, we generally exclude these items in our calculations.

Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss).

Definition: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives). We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses, gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, and IFRS adoption transition adjustments.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: It is not impacted by long-term investment and financing decisions, but rather focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations. It provides a measure of our ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, and as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings 3,601 1,113 4,986 1,246 Finance costs 130 125 239 245 Income tax expense 1,214 381 1,719 406 Depreciation and amortization 505 485 966 965 EBITDA 1 5,450 2,104 7,910 2,862 Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (52) 38 83 61 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net of related derivatives 31 (2) 56 ? Integration and restructuring related costs 11 29 20 39 (Reversal) impairment of assets (450) 1 (450) 5 COVID-19 related expenses 2 3 9 8 18 Gain on disposal of investment ? ? (19) ? Cloud computing transition adjustment 3 ? 36 ? 36 Adjusted EBITDA 4,993 2,215 7,608 3,021 1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. 2 COVID-19 related expenses primarily consist of increased cleaning and sanitization costs, the purchase of personal protective equipment, discretionary supplemental employee costs, and costs related to construction delays from access limitations and other government restrictions. 3 Cloud computing transition adjustment relates to cloud computing costs in prior years that no longer qualify for capitalization based on an agenda decision issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee in April 2021.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per share.

Definition: Adjusted net earnings and related per share information are calculated as net earnings (loss) before share-based compensation and certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), net of tax. We also adjust this measure for the following other income and expenses (net of tax) that are excluded when management evaluates the performance of our day-to-day operations: certain integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, IFRS adoption transition adjustments and gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt. We generally apply the annual forecasted effective tax rate to our adjustments during the year and, at year-end, we apply the actual effective tax rate. If the effective tax rate is significantly different from our forecasted effective tax rate due to adjustments or discrete tax impacts, we apply a tax rate that excludes those items. For material adjustments, we apply a tax rate specific to the adjustment.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations and is used as a component of employee remuneration calculations.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Per Per (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Increases Diluted Increases Diluted noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 3,593 6.51 4,971 8.99 Adjustments: Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (52) (39) (0.07) 83 62 0.11 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 31 23 0.04 56 42 0.07 Integration and restructuring related costs 11 8 0.01 20 15 0.02 Impairment reversal of assets (450) (354) (0.64) (450) (354) (0.64) COVID-19 related expenses 3 2 ? 8 6 0.01 Gain on disposal of investment ? ? ? (19) (14) (0.03) Adjusted net earnings 3,233 5.85 4,728 8.53 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Per Per (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise Increases Diluted Increases Diluted noted) (Decreases) Post-Tax Share (Decreases) Post-Tax Share Net earnings attributable to equity holders of Nutrien 1,108 1.94 1,235 2.16 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 38 29 0.05 61 46 0.08 Foreign exchange gain, net of related derivatives (2) (2) ? ? ? ? Integration and restructuring related costs 29 22 0.03 39 30 0.05 Impairment of assets 1 1 ? 5 4 0.01 COVID-19 related expenses 9 7 0.01 18 14 0.02 Cloud computing transition adjustment 36 27 0.05 36 27 0.05 Adjusted net earnings 1,192 2.08 1,356 2.37

Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated) and Adjusted Net Earnings Per Share Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share guidance are forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures. We do not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS because a meaningful or accurate calculation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort due to unknown variables, including the timing and amount of certain reconciling items, and the uncertainty related to future results. These unknown variables may include unpredictable transactions of significant value that may be inherently difficult to determine without unreasonable efforts. The probable significance of such unavailable information, which could be material to future results, cannot be addressed. Guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share excludes certain items such as, but not limited to, the impacts of share-based compensation, certain foreign exchange gain/loss (net of related derivatives), integration and restructuring related costs, impairment or reversal of impairment of assets, COVID-19 related expenses (including those recorded under finance costs), gain or loss on disposal of certain businesses and investments, IFRS adoption transition adjustments, and gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Including Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

Definition: Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by (used in) operating activities less sustaining capital expenditures and before changes in non-cash operating working capital. Free cash flow including non-cash operating working capital is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less sustaining capital expenditures.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: For evaluation of liquidity and financial strength. These are also useful as indicators of our ability to service debt, meet other payment obligations and make strategic investments. These do not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities 2,558 1,966 2,496 1,814 Sustaining capital expenditures (256) (304) (450) (468) Free cash flow including changes in non-cash operating working capital 2,302 1,662 2,046 1,346 Changes in non-cash operating working capital (1,111) 249 (3,181) (543) Free cash flow 3,413 1,413 5,227 1,889

Gross Margin Excluding Depreciation and Amortization Per Tonne - Manufactured

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Gross margin.

Definition: Gross margin per tonne less depreciation and amortization per tonne for manufactured products. Reconciliations are provided in the "Segment Results" section.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Focuses on the performance of our day-to-day operations, which excludes the effects of items that primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions.

Potash Controllable Cash Cost of Product Manufactured ("COPM") Per Tonne

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Cost of goods sold ("COGS") for the Potash segment.

Definition: Total Potash COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COPM, royalties, natural gas costs and carbon taxes, change in inventory, and other adjustments, divided by potash production tonnes.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. In 2022, we replaced Potash cash COPM with this new financial measure. Potash controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods and the impacts of our long-term investment decisions. Potash controllable cash COPM also excludes royalties and natural gas costs and carbon taxes, which management does not consider controllable, as they are primarily driven by regulatory and market conditions.

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total COGS - Potash 399 317 704 608 Change in inventory (5) (11) 72 16 Other adjustments 1 (9) (2) (24) (6) COPM 385 304 752 618 Depreciation and amortization in COPM (114) (103) (233) (214) Royalties in COPM (63) (19) (108) (36) Natural gas costs and carbon taxes in COPM (19) (11) (36) (23) Controllable cash COPM 189 171 375 345 Production tonnes (tonnes - thousands) 3,621 3,414 7,324 6,950 Potash controllable cash COPM per tonne 52 50 51 50 1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances.

Ammonia Controllable Cash COPM Per Tonne

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Total manufactured COGS for the Nitrogen segment.

Definition: Total Nitrogen COGS excluding depreciation and amortization expense included in COGS, cash COGS for products other than ammonia, other adjustments, and natural gas and steam costs, divided by net ammonia production tonnes.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To assess operational performance. Ammonia controllable cash COPM excludes the effects of production from other periods, the costs of natural gas and steam, and long-term investment decisions, supporting a focus on the performance of our day-to-day operations.

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Manufactured COGS - Nitrogen 839 597 1,479 1,037 Total Other COGS - Nitrogen 332 166 573 336 Total COGS - Nitrogen 1,171 763 2,052 1,373 Depreciation and amortization in COGS (115) (134) (217) (242) Cash COGS for products other than ammonia (748) (448) (1,272) (841) Ammonia Total cash COGS before other adjustments 308 181 563 290 Other adjustments 1 (78) (27) (114) (30) Total cash COPM 230 154 449 260 Natural gas and steam costs (195) (118) (376) (192) Controllable cash COPM 35 36 73 68 Production tonnes (net tonnes 2 - thousands) 606 703 1,280 1,305 Ammonia controllable cash COPM per tonne 58 51 57 51 1 Other adjustments include unallocated production overhead that is recognized as part of cost of goods sold but is not included in the measurement of inventory and changes in inventory balances. 2 Ammonia tonnes available for sale, as not upgraded to other Nitrogen products.

Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales and Retail Adjusted Average Working Capital to Sales Excluding Nutrien Financial

Definition: Retail adjusted average working capital divided by Retail adjusted sales for the last four rolling quarters. We exclude in our calculations the sales and working capital of certain acquisitions during the first year following the acquisition. We also look at this metric excluding Nutrien Financial revenue and working capital.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate operational efficiency. A lower or higher percentage represents increased or decreased efficiency, respectively. The metric excluding Nutrien Financial shows the impact that the working capital of Nutrien Financial has on the ratio.

Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2022 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Average/Total Current assets 8,945 9,924 12,392 12,487 Current liabilities (5,062) (7,828) (9,223) (9,177) Working capital 3,883 2,096 3,169 3,310 3,115 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted working capital 3,883 2,096 3,169 3,310 3,115 Nutrien Financial working capital (2,820) (2,150) (2,274) (4,404) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial 1,063 (54) 895 (1,094) 203 Sales 3,347 3,878 3,861 9,422 Sales from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted sales 3,347 3,878 3,861 9,422 20,508 Nutrien Financial revenue (54) (51) (49) (91) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 3,293 3,827 3,812 9,331 20,263 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 15 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) 1 Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Average/Total Current assets 7,324 8,013 9,160 9,300 Current liabilities (4,108) (6,856) (7,530) (7,952) Working capital 3,216 1,157 1,630 1,348 1,838 Working capital from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted working capital 3,216 1,157 1,630 1,348 1,838 Nutrien Financial working capital (1,711) (1,392) (1,221) (3,072) Adjusted working capital excluding Nutrien Financial 1,505 (235) 409 (1,724) (11) Sales 2,742 2,618 2,972 7,537 Sales from certain recent acquisitions ? ? ? ? Adjusted sales 2,742 2,618 2,972 7,537 15,869 Nutrien Financial revenue (36) (37) (25) (59) Adjusted sales excluding Nutrien Financial 2,706 2,581 2,947 7,478 15,712 Adjusted average working capital to sales (%) 12 Adjusted average working capital to sales excluding Nutrien Financial (%) ?

Nutrien Financial Adjusted Net Interest Margin

Definition: Nutrien Financial revenue less deemed interest expense divided by average Nutrien Financial receivables outstanding for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: Used by credit rating agencies and other users to evaluate financial performance of Nutrien Financial.

Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2022 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 54 51 49 91 Deemed interest expense 1 (10) (12) (6) (12) Net interest 44 39 43 79 205 Average Nutrien Financial receivables 2,820 2,150 2,274 4,404 2,912 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 7.0 1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial. Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Total/Average Nutrien Financial revenue 36 37 25 59 Deemed interest expense 1 (15) (14) (6) (8) Net interest 21 23 19 51 114 Average Nutrien Financial receivables 1,711 1,392 1,221 3,072 1,849 Nutrien Financial adjusted net interest margin (%) 6.2 1 Average borrowing rate applied to the notional debt required to fund the portfolio of receivables from customers monitored and serviced by Nutrien Financial.

Retail Cash Operating Coverage Ratio

Definition: Retail selling, general and administrative, and other expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense, divided by Retail gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization expense in cost of goods sold, for the last four rolling quarters.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To understand the costs and underlying economics of our Retail operations and to assess our Retail operating performance and ability to generate free cash flow.

Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2022 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Total Selling expenses 746 848 722 1,013 3,329 General and administrative expenses 45 43 45 54 187 Other expenses (income) 17 20 (12) 21 46 Operating expenses 808 911 755 1,088 3,562 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (180) (173) (167) (171) (691) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 628 738 588 917 2,871 Gross margin 917 1,173 845 2,340 5,275 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 2 5 2 4 13 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 919 1,178 847 2,344 5,288 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 54 Rolling four quarters ended June 30, 2021 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Total Selling expenses 669 727 667 863 2,926 General and administrative expenses 34 33 39 41 147 Other expenses (income) (12) 8 15 34 45 Operating expenses 691 768 721 938 3,118 Depreciation and amortization in operating expenses (167) (177) (175) (166) (685) Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 524 591 546 772 2,433 Gross margin 683 885 652 1,858 4,078 Depreciation and amortization in cost of goods sold 3 3 2 3 11 Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization 686 888 654 1,861 4,089 Cash operating coverage ratio (%) 60

Retail Normalized Comparable Store Sales

Most directly comparable IFRS financial measure: Retail sales from comparable base as a component of total Retail sales.

Definition: Prior year comparable store sales adjusted for published potash, nitrogen and phosphate benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates used in the current year. We retain sales of closed locations in the comparable base if the closed location is in close proximity to an existing location, unless we plan to exit the market area or are unable to economically or logistically serve it. We do not adjust for temporary closures, expansions or renovations of stores.

Why we use the measure and why it is useful to investors: To evaluate sales growth by adjusting for fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Includes locations we have owned for more than 12 months.

Six Months Ended June 30 (millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 Sales from comparable base Prior period 10,509 9,425 Adjustments 1 (57) ? Revised prior period 10,452 9,425 Current period 13,230 10,405 Comparable store sales (%) 27 10 Prior period normalized for benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates 13,706 10,351 Normalized comparable store sales (%) (3) 1 1 Adjustments relate to prior period sales related to closed locations or businesses that no longer exist in the current period in order to provide a comparable base in our calculation.

Appendix C - Other Financial Measures

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios.

The following section provides an explanation of the composition of those supplementary financial measures if not previously provided.

Retail adjusted EBITDA margin: Retail adjusted EBITDA divided by Retail sales for the last four rolling quarters.

Sustaining capital expenditures: Represents capital expenditures that are required to sustain operations at existing levels and include major repairs and maintenance, and plant turnarounds.

Retail adjusted EBITDA per US selling location: Calculated as total Retail US adjusted EBITDA for the last four rolling quarters, representing the organic EBITDA component, which excludes acquisitions in those quarters, divided by the number of US locations that have generated sales in the last four rolling quarters, adjusted for acquired locations in those quarters.

Shareholder returns (cash used for dividends and share repurchases): Calculated as dividends paid to Nutrien shareholders plus repurchase of common shares. This measure is useful as it represents return of capital to shareholders.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited in millions of US dollars except as otherwise noted

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 SALES 2 14,506 9,763 22,163 14,421 Freight, transportation and distribution 221 222 424 433 Cost of goods sold 8,286 6,659 12,483 9,950 GROSS MARGIN 5,999 2,882 9,256 4,038 Selling expenses 1,017 865 1,744 1,538 General and administrative expenses 140 116 266 219 Provincial mining taxes 362 107 611 165 Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (52) 38 83 61 (Reversal) impairment of assets 3 (450) 1 (450) 5 Other expenses 4 37 136 58 153 EARNINGS BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND INCOME TAXES 4,945 1,619 6,944 1,897 Finance costs 130 125 239 245 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,815 1,494 6,705 1,652 Income tax expense 5 1,214 381 1,719 406 NET EARNINGS 3,601 1,113 4,986 1,246 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 3,593 1,108 4,971 1,235 Non-controlling interest 8 5 15 11 NET EARNINGS 3,601 1,113 4,986 1,246 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF NUTRIEN ("EPS") Basic 6.53 1.94 9.02 2.17 Diluted 6.51 1.94 8.99 2.16 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic EPS 550,048,000 570,352,000 551,335,000 570,007,000 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted EPS 551,659,000 571,972,000 553,198,000 571,453,000

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (Net of related income taxes) 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET EARNINGS 3,601 1,113 4,986 1,246 Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings: Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans ? ? 1 ? Net fair value (loss) gain on investments (38) 22 (7) 70 Items that have been or may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings: (Loss) gain on currency translation of foreign operations (209) 25 (81) (5) Other 5 14 21 20 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (242) 61 (66) 85 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 3,359 1,174 4,920 1,331 Attributable to Equity holders of Nutrien 3,352 1,170 4,906 1,321 Non-controlling interest 7 4 14 10 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 3,359 1,174 4,920 1,331 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Note 1 Note 1 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings 3,601 1,113 4,986 1,246 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 505 485 966 965 Share-based compensation (recovery) expense (52) 38 83 61 (Reversal) impairment of assets 3 (450) 1 (450) 5 Recovery of deferred income tax (53) (20) (8) (10) Gain on disposal of investment ? ? (19) ? Cloud computing transition adjustment 4 ? 36 ? 36 Other long-term assets, liabilities and miscellaneous 118 64 119 54 Cash from operations before working capital changes 3,669 1,717 5,677 2,357 Changes in non-cash operating working capital: Receivables (3,933) (2,443) (4,842) (2,835) Inventories 1,748 1,848 (861) 63 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 340 310 1,062 998 Payables and accrued charges 734 534 1,460 1,231 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2,558 1,966 2,496 1,814 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures 1 (477) (448) (828) (746) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (27) (19) (68) (40) Other (4) (29) 30 (38) Net changes in non-cash working capital (9) 65 (108) 5 CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (517) (431) (974) (819) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Transaction costs related to debt ? (7) ? (7) (Repayment of) proceeds from short-term debt, net (604) (104) 850 (3) Proceeds from long-term debt 41 8 41 8 Repayment of long-term debt (26) (5) (28) (5) Repayment of principal portion of lease liabilities (94) (86) (173) (164) Dividends paid to Nutrien's shareholders 7 (264) (263) (521) (518) Repurchase of common shares 7 (964) (1) (1,606) (2) Issuance of common shares 38 21 164 63 Other (5) (12) (17) (12) CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (1,878) (449) (1,290) (640) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (29) (4) (20) (15) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 134 1,082 212 340 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 577 712 499 1,454 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 711 1,794 711 1,794 Cash and cash equivalents comprised of: Cash 628 1,580 628 1,580 Short-term investments 83 214 83 214 711 1,794 711 1,794 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Interest paid 150 162 200 238 Income taxes paid 396 105 1,185 144 Total cash outflow for leases 121 111 228 208 1 Includes additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $427 and $50 (2021 - $443 and $5), respectively, and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $733 and $95 (2021 - $708 and $38), respectively. (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income ("AOCI") Loss on Currency Equity Number of Translation Holders Non- Common Share Contributed of Foreign Total Retained of Controlling Total Shares Capital Surplus Operations Other AOCI Earnings Nutrien Interest Equity BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2020 569,260,406 15,673 205 (62) (57) (119) 6,606 22,365 38 22,403 Net earnings ? ? ? ? ? ? 1,235 1,235 11 1,246 Other comprehensive (loss) income ? ? ? (4) 90 86 ? 86 (1) 85 Shares repurchased (Note 7) (32,728) (1) (1) ? ? ? ? (2) ? (2) Dividends declared ? ? ? ? ? ? (526) (526) ? (526) Non-controlling interest transactions ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? (12) (12) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 1,427,381 74 (3) ? ? ? ? 71 ? 71 Transfer of net gain on cash flow hedges ? ? ? ? (11) (11) ? (11) ? (11) BALANCE - JUNE 30, 2021 570,655,059 15,746 201 (66) 22 (44) 7,315 23,218 36 23,254 BALANCE - DECEMBER 31, 2021 557,492,516 15,457 149 (176) 30 (146) 8,192 23,652 47 23,699 Net earnings ? ? ? ? ? ? 4,971 4,971 15 4,986 Other comprehensive (loss) income ? ? ? (80) 15 (65) ? (65) (1) (66) Shares repurchased (Note 7) (19,360,408) (539) (22) ? ? ? (1,075) (1,636) ? (1,636) Dividends declared ? ? ? ? ? ? (526) (526) ? (526) Non-controlling interest transactions ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? (17) (17) Effect of share-based compensation including issuance of common shares 2,994,221 197 (22) ? ? ? ? 175 ? 175 Transfer of net gain on cash flow hedges ? ? ? ? (2) (2) ? (2) ? (2) Transfer of net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans ? ? ? ? (1) (1) 1 ? ? ? BALANCE - JUNE 30, 2022 541,126,329 15,115 105 (256) 42 (214) 11,563 26,569 44 26,613 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30 December 31 As at Note 2022 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 711 1,794 499 Receivables 10,171 6,683 5,366 Inventories 7,160 4,876 6,328 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 615 524 1,653 18,657 13,877 13,846 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 20,492 19,592 20,016 Goodwill 12,213 12,211 12,220 Other intangible assets 2,283 2,393 2,340 Investments 731 619 703 Other assets 859 664 829 TOTAL ASSETS 55,235 49,356 49,954 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term debt 2,403 210 1,560 Current portion of long-term debt 1,028 32 545 Current portion of lease liabilities 303 276 286 Payables and accrued charges 11,682 9,367 10,052 15,416 9,885 12,443 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 7,056 10,029 7,521 Lease liabilities 913 900 934 Deferred income tax liabilities 5 3,253 3,118 3,165 Pension and other post-retirement benefit liabilities 422 458 419 Asset retirement obligations and accrued environmental costs 1,376 1,559 1,566 Other non-current liabilities 186 153 207 TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,622 26,102 26,255 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 7 15,115 15,746 15,457 Contributed surplus 105 201 149 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (214) (44) (146) Retained earnings 11,563 7,315 8,192 Equity holders of Nutrien 26,569 23,218 23,652 Non-controlling interest 44 36 47 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 26,613 23,254 23,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 55,235 49,356 49,954 (See Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements)

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

As at and for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

NOTE 1 BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Nutrien Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, known as "Nutrien", "we", "us", "our" or "the Company") is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services. Nutrien plays a critical role in helping growers around the globe increase food production in a sustainable manner.

These unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". The accounting policies and methods of computation used in preparing these interim financial statements are materially consistent with those used in the preparation of our 2021 annual consolidated financial statements. These interim financial statements include the accounts of Nutrien and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our 2021 annual audited consolidated financial statements.

Certain immaterial 2021 figures have been reclassified in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and segment note.

In management's opinion, the interim financial statements include all adjustments necessary to fairly present such information in all material respects. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for any other interim period or the fiscal year.

These interim financial statements were authorized by the audit committee of the Board of Directors for issue on August 3, 2022.

NOTE 2 SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company has four reportable operating segments: Nutrien Ag Solutions ("Retail"), Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise, and it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America and Australia. The Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate segments are differentiated by the chemical nutrient contained in the products that each produce.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 9,377 2,667 1,915 547 ? ? 14,506 - intersegment 45 78 446 98 ? (667) ? Sales - total 9,422 2,745 2,361 645 ? (667) 14,506 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 77 132 55 ? (43) 221 Net sales 9,422 2,668 2,229 590 ? (624) 14,285 Cost of goods sold 7,082 399 1,171 434 ? (800) 8,286 Gross margin 2,340 2,269 1,058 156 ? 176 5,999 Selling expenses 1,013 3 7 2 (2) (6) 1,017 General and administrative expenses 54 2 4 3 77 ? 140 Provincial mining taxes ? 362 ? ? ? ? 362 Share-based compensation recovery ? ? ? ? (52) ? (52) Impairment reversal of assets ? ? ? (450) ? ? (450) Other expenses (income) 21 5 (54) 8 48 9 37 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 1,252 1,897 1,101 593 (71) 173 4,945 Depreciation and amortization 175 130 139 41 20 ? 505 EBITDA 1 1,427 2,027 1,240 634 (51) 173 5,450 Integration and restructuring related costs ? ? ? ? 11 ? 11 Share-based compensation recovery ? ? ? ? (52) ? (52) Impairment reversal of assets ? ? ? (450) ? ? (450) COVID-19 related expenses ? ? ? ? 3 ? 3 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 31 ? 31 Adjusted EBITDA 1,427 2,027 1,240 184 (58) 173 4,993 Assets - at June 30, 2022 24,825 14,777 11,726 2,396 2,562 (1,051) 55,235 1 EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 7,522 844 1,008 389 ? ? 9,763 - intersegment 15 61 307 60 ? (443) ? Sales - total 7,537 905 1,315 449 ? (443) 9,763 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 88 136 46 ? (48) 222 Net sales 7,537 817 1,179 403 ? (395) 9,541 Cost of goods sold 5,679 317 763 319 ? (419) 6,659 Gross margin 1,858 500 416 84 ? 24 2,882 Selling expenses 863 2 8 1 (9) ? 865 General and administrative expenses 41 3 3 3 66 ? 116 Provincial mining taxes ? 107 ? ? ? ? 107 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 38 ? 38 Impairment of assets ? ? 1 ? ? ? 1 Other expenses 34 11 5 3 83 ? 136 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 920 377 399 77 (178) 24 1,619 Depreciation and amortization 169 116 155 35 10 ? 485 EBITDA 1,089 493 554 112 (168) 24 2,104 Integration and restructuring related costs 7 ? ? ? 22 ? 29 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 38 ? 38 Impairment of assets ? ? 1 ? ? ? 1 COVID-19 related expenses ? ? ? ? 9 ? 9 Foreign exchange gain, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? (2) ? (2) Cloud computing transition adjustment 1 2 ? ? 33 ? 36 Adjusted EBITDA 1,097 495 555 112 (68) 24 2,215 Assets - at December 31, 2021 22,387 13,148 11,093 1,699 2,266 (639) 49,954

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 13,210 4,377 3,412 1,164 ? ? 22,163 - intersegment 73 312 785 177 ? (1,347) ? Sales - total 13,283 4,689 4,197 1,341 ? (1,347) 22,163 Freight, transportation and distribution ? 171 227 116 ? (90) 424 Net sales 13,283 4,518 3,970 1,225 ? (1,257) 21,739 Cost of goods sold 10,098 704 2,052 862 ? (1,233) 12,483 Gross margin 3,185 3,814 1,918 363 ? (24) 9,256 Selling expenses 1,735 6 15 4 (4) (12) 1,744 General and administrative expenses 99 4 10 6 147 ? 266 Provincial mining taxes ? 611 ? ? ? ? 611 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 83 ? 83 Impairment reversal of assets ? ? ? (450) ? ? (450) Other expenses (income) 9 2 (80) 12 101 14 58 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 1,342 3,191 1,973 791 (327) (26) 6,944 Depreciation and amortization 344 242 262 82 36 ? 966 EBITDA 1,686 3,433 2,235 873 (291) (26) 7,910 Integration and restructuring related costs ? ? ? ? 20 ? 20 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 83 ? 83 Impairment reversal of assets ? ? ? (450) ? ? (450) COVID-19 related expenses ? ? ? ? 8 ? 8 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives ? ? ? ? 56 ? 56 Gain on disposal of investment (19) ? ? ? ? ? (19) Adjusted EBITDA 1,667 3,433 2,235 423 (124) (26) 7,608 Assets - at June 30, 2022 24,825 14,777 11,726 2,396 2,562 (1,051) 55,235

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Corporate Retail Potash Nitrogen Phosphate and Others Eliminations Consolidated Sales - third party 10,482 1,475 1,703 761 ? ? 14,421 - intersegment 27 151 467 132 ? (777) ? Sales - total 10,509 1,626 2,170 893 ? (777) 14,421 Freight, transportation and ? 198 231 105 ? (101) 433 Net sales 10,509 1,428 1,939 788 ? (676) 13,988 Cost of goods sold 7,999 608 1,373 638 ? (668) 9,950 Gross margin 2,510 820 566 150 ? (8) 4,038 Selling expenses 1,530 5 15 3 (15) ? 1,538 General and administrative expenses 80 5 5 5 124 ? 219 Provincial mining taxes ? 165 ? ? ? ? 165 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 61 ? 61 Impairment of assets ? ? 5 ? ? ? 5 Other expenses (income) 49 12 (25) 6 111 ? 153 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 851 633 566 136 (281) (8) 1,897 Depreciation and amortization 346 240 284 73 22 ? 965 EBITDA 1,197 873 850 209 (259) (8) 2,862 Integration and restructuring related costs 8 ? ? ? 31 ? 39 Share-based compensation expense ? ? ? ? 61 ? 61 Impairment of assets ? ? 5 ? ? ? 5 COVID-19 related expenses ? ? ? ? 18 ? 18 Cloud computing transition adjustment 1 2 ? ? 33 ? 36 Adjusted EBITDA 1,206 875 855 209 (116) (8) 3,021 Assets - at December 31, 2021 22,387 13,148 11,093 1,699 2,266 (639) 49,954

Presented below is revenue from contracts with customers disaggregated by product line or geographic location for each reportable segment.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Retail sales by product line Crop nutrients 4,548 3,045 6,135 4,061 Crop protection products 2,983 2,666 4,370 3,751 Seed 1,269 1,216 1,727 1,679 Merchandise 280 268 514 498 Nutrien Financial 91 59 140 84 Services and other 1 310 320 485 485 Nutrien Financial elimination 1,2 (59) (37) (88) (49) 9,422 7,537 13,283 10,509 Potash sales by geography Manufactured product North America 757 414 1,684 856 Offshore 3 1,988 491 3,005 770 2,745 905 4,689 1,626 Nitrogen sales by product line Manufactured product Ammonia 786 405 1,377 593 Urea 637 372 1,121 646 Solutions, nitrates and sulfates 578 329 1,052 526 Other nitrogen and purchased products 360 209 647 405 2,361 1,315 4,197 2,170 Phosphate sales by product line Manufactured product Fertilizer 358 258 790 530 Industrial and feed 204 133 388 259 Other phosphate and purchased products 83 58 163 104 645 449 1,341 893 1 Certain immaterial 2021 figures have been reclassified. 2 Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches. 3 Relates to Canpotex Limited ("Canpotex") (Note 9) and includes provisional pricing adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $191 (2021 - $45) and the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $253 (2021 - $51).

NOTE 3 IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS

Phosphate Impairment Reversal

In the three months ended June 30, 2022, we revised our pricing forecasts to reflect the current macroeconomic environment. This resulted in a review of our previously impaired Phosphate cash-generating units ("CGUs").

In 2020, we recorded an impairment of assets relating to property, plant and equipment of $545 at our Aurora CGU as a result of lower long-term forecasted global phosphate prices. Due to increases in our forecast, the recoverable amount of our Aurora CGU is above its carrying amount. As a result, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded an impairment reversal of $450 (full reversal, net of depreciation) in the statement of earnings relating to property, plant and equipment.

Aurora CGU Segment Phosphate Impairment reversal indicator Higher forecasted global prices Valuation methodology Fair value less costs of disposal ("FVLCD") Fair value hierarchy Level 3 Valuation technique Five-year DCF1 plus terminal year to end of mine life Key assumptions End of mine life (proven and probable reserves) (year) 2050 Long-term growth rate (%) 2.0 Post-tax discount rate (%) 2 10.4 1 Discounted Cash Flow 2 Post-tax discount rate used in the previous measurement was 10.5%

As at Aurora CGU June 30, 2022 Recoverable amount 2,900 Carrying amount 1,200

The recoverable amount estimate is most sensitive to the following key assumptions: our internal sales and input price forecasts, which consider projections from independent third-party data sources, discount rate, and expected mine life. We used key assumptions that were based on historical data and estimates of future results from internal sources, external price benchmarks, and mineral reserve technical reports, as well as industry and market trends. For our Aurora CGU, there were no reasonably possible changes in key assumptions that would result in a substantial change in the reversal amount.

In 2017 and 2020, we recorded an impairment of assets at our White Springs CGU relating to property, plant and equipment of $250 and $215 respectively. The White Springs CGU has a shorter expected mine life and is therefore more sensitive to changes in short and medium-term pricing forecasts. The impairment test performed on our White Springs CGU at June 30, 2022 did not result in recognition of an impairment reversal as the recoverable amount was not substantially different than the carrying amount of the CGU. We are continuously monitoring our key assumptions for changes that could have an impact on the recoverable amount including our internal sales and input price forecasts. Changes in these key assumptions could result in impairment reversals in future periods. The maximum impairment reversal that could result at our White Springs CGU is $340 (full reversal, net of depreciation).

Goodwill Impairment Indicators

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, North American central banks continued to increase their benchmark borrowing rates and have forecasted additional near-term increases. Benchmark borrowing rates are used as the risk-free rate which, is a component of determining our discount rate for impairment testing. As a result of these increases, we revised our discount rate to 8.0 percent (previous annual impairment analysis - 7.4 percent) and this triggered an impairment test to be performed for our Retail - North America group of CGUs. We used the FVLCD methodology based on after-tax discounted cash flows (five-year projections and a terminal year thereafter) and incorporated assumptions an independent market participant would apply. FVLCD is a Level 3 measurement.

2021 Impairment As at Retail - North America group of CGUs Analysis June 30, 2022 Carrying amount of goodwill (billions) 6.9 6.9 Excess carrying amount over recoverable amount (billions) 1.5 0.8 Excess carrying amount over recoverable amount (percent) 12 7

Goodwill is more susceptible to impairment risk if business operating results or economic conditions deteriorate and actual results do not meet our forecasts. A reduction in the terminal growth rate, an increase in the discount rate or a decrease in forecasted EBITDA and cash flows could cause impairment in the future.

The following table indicates the percentages by which key assumptions would need to change individually for the estimated recoverable amount to be equal to the carrying amount:

Change Required for Value Used in Impairment Carrying Amount to Equal Key Assumptions Model Recoverable Amount Terminal growth rate (%) 2.5 percentage point decrease 0.6 Forecasted EBITDA over forecast period (in billions of US dollars) 7.5 percent decrease 5.0 Discount rate (%) 8.0 percentage point increase 0.4

NOTE 4 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Integration and restructuring related costs 11 29 20 39 Foreign exchange loss, net of related derivatives 31 1 56 3 Earnings of equity-accounted investees (77) (2) (118) (22) Bad debt expense 14 13 14 15 COVID-19 related expenses 3 9 8 18 Gain on disposal of investment ? ? (19) ? Cloud computing transition adjustment ? 36 ? 36 Other expenses 55 50 97 64 37 136 58 153

NOTE 5 INCOME TAXES

A separate estimated average annual effective income tax rate was determined for each taxing jurisdiction and applied individually to the interim period pre-tax earnings for each jurisdiction.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income tax expense 1,214 381 1,719 406 Actual effective tax rate on earnings (%) 25 26 26 25 Actual effective tax rate including discrete items (%) 25 26 25 25 Discrete tax adjustments that impacted the tax rate 12 (3) 20 (3)

Income tax balances within the condensed consolidated balance sheets were comprised of the following:

Income Tax Assets and Liabilities Balance Sheet Location As at June 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Income tax assets Current Receivables 252 223 Non-current Other assets 132 166 Deferred income tax assets Other assets 355 262 Total income tax assets 739 651 Income tax liabilities Current Payables and accrued charges 1,132 606 Non-current Other non-current liabilities 52 44 Deferred income tax liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 3,253 3,165 Total income tax liabilities 4,437 3,815

NOTE 6 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Fair Value

Estimated fair values for financial instruments are designed to approximate amounts for which the instruments could be exchanged in a current arm's-length transaction between knowledgeable, willing parties. The valuation policies and procedures for financial reporting purposes are determined by our finance department. There have been no changes to our valuation methods presented in Note 10 of the 2021 annual consolidated financial statements and those valuation methods have been applied in these interim financial statements.

The following table presents our fair value hierarchy for financial instruments carried at fair value on a recurring basis or measured at amortized cost:

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Carrying Carrying Financial assets (liabilities) measured at Amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Fair value on a recurring basis 1 Cash and cash equivalents 711 ? 711 ? 499 ? 499 ? Derivative instrument assets 34 ? 34 ? 19 ? 19 ? Other current financial assets - marketable securities 2 133 18 115 ? 134 19 115 ? Investments at FVTOCI 3 237 227 ? 10 244 234 ? 10 Derivative instrument liabilities (24) ? (24) ? (20) ? (20) ? Amortized cost Current portion of long-term debt Notes and debentures (999) ? (995) ? (500) (506) ? ? Fixed and floating rate debt (29) ? (29) ? (45) ? (45) ? Long-term debt Notes and debentures (6,921) (931) (5,683) ? (7,424) (4,021) (4,709) ? Fixed and floating rate debt (135) ? (135) ? (97) ? (97) ? 1 During the periods ended June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no transfers between levelling for financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis. 2 Marketable securities consist of equity and fixed income securities. We determine the fair value of equity securities based on the bid price of identical instruments in active markets. We value fixed income securities using quoted prices of instruments with similar terms and credit risk. 3 Investments at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") is primarily comprised of shares in Sinofert Holdings Ltd.

NOTE 7 SHARE CAPITAL

Share Repurchase Programs

Maximum Maximum Number of Commencement Shares for Shares for Shares Date Expiry Repurchase Repurchase (%) Repurchased 2020 Normal Course Issuer Bid February 27, 2020 February 26, 2021 28,572,458 5 710,100 2021 Normal Course Issuer Bid March 1, 2021 February 28, 2022 28,468,448 5 22,186,395 2022 Normal Course Issuer Bid 1 March 1, 2022 February 28, 2023 55,111,110 10 13,156,167 1 The 2022 normal course issuer bid will expire earlier than the date above if we acquire the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decide not to make any further repurchases.

Purchases under the normal course issuer bids were, or may be, made through open market purchases at market prices as well as by other means permitted by applicable securities laws, including private agreements.

The following table summarizes our share repurchase activities during the period:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Number of common shares repurchased for cancellation 11,712,173 17,750 19,360,408 32,728 Average price per share (US dollars) 89.51 52.88 84.48 52.90 Total cost 1,049 1 1,636 2

As of August 2, 2022, an additional 2,205,645 common shares were repurchased for cancellation at a cost of $172 and an average price per share of $78.21.

Dividends Declared

We declared a dividend per share of $0.48 (2021 - $0.46) during the three months ended June 30, 2022, payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022.

NOTE 8 SEASONALITY

Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for products during planting season. Crop input sales are generally higher in spring and fall application seasons. Crop input inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. The results of this seasonality have a corresponding effect on receivables from customers and rebates receivables, inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets and trade payables. Our short-term debt also fluctuates during the year to meet working capital needs. Our cash collections generally occur after the application season is complete, while customer prepayments made to us are typically concentrated in December and January and inventory prepayments paid to our suppliers are typically concentrated in the period from November to January. Feed and industrial sales are more evenly distributed throughout the year.

NOTE 9 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

We sell potash outside Canada and the United States exclusively through Canpotex. Canpotex sells potash to buyers in export markets pursuant to term and spot contracts at agreed upon prices. Our revenue is recognized at the amount received from Canpotex representing proceeds from their sale of potash, less net costs of Canpotex. Sales to Canpotex are shown in Note 2.

As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Receivables from Canpotex 1,805 828

NOTE 10 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On July 20, 2022, Nutrien announced the planned acquisition of Casa do Adubo S.A. The acquisition includes 39 retail locations and 10 distribution centers in Brazil. Closing of the transaction is subject to approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) in Brazil and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

Subsequent to June 30, 2022, and in addition to the $500 increase in our uncommitted revolving demand facility during the second quarter of 2022, we entered into $2 billion in new non-revolving term credit facilities, all with the same principal covenants and events of default as our existing revolving term credit facilities. These new facilities are temporary to help manage normal seasonal working capital swings and are intended to be closed before year-end. As of August 2, 2022, we had approximately $3.0 billion drawn on our credit facilities and a commercial paper balance of approximately $2.1 billion.

