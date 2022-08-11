Champion Iron To Hold Its Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders On August 24, 2022

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2022 - Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that, further to the various filings previously made in this regard, its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 6:00 PM (Montréal time) / Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 8:00 AM (Sydney time). Information relating to the Meeting can be found under the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), the ASX (www.asx.com.au) and in the following link provided by Champion's transfer agent, https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2066.

The specific details for the Meeting are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022 (Montréal)

Thursday, August 25, 2022 (Sydney)



Time: 6:00 PM (Montréal)

8:00 AM (Sydney)



Location: McCarthy Tétrault LLP 1000 De La Gauchetière Street West, Suite 2500 Montréal, Québec H3B 0A2

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the meeting and the webcast recording will be accessible through Champion's website at www.championiron.com/investors/events-presentations.

Access to the webcast:

Tel. local & overseas: (+1) 416 764 8688 Tel. North America: (+1) 888 390 0546 Tel. Australia: 1800 076 068 Webcast: www.championiron.com/investors Replay overseas: (+1) 416 764 8677 Replay N. America: (+1) 888 390 0541 Replay pass code: 378817 # Replay expiration: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:59 PM (Montréal) Thursday, September 1, 2022, 1:59 PM (Sydney)

About Champion Iron Limited

Champion Iron Ltd., through its subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentrators that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power. The Bloom Lake Phase I and Phase II plants have a combined nameplate capacity of 15 Mtpa and produce a low contaminant high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with a proven ability to produce a 67.5% Fe direct reduction quality concentrate. Bloom Lake's high-grade and low contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. The Company ships iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec, and sells its iron ore concentrate to customers globally, including in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada. In addition to the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, Champion owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Kamistiatusset Project located a few kilometres south-east of Bloom Lake, and the Consolidated Fire Lake North iron ore project, located approximately 40 km south of Bloom Lake.

