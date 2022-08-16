Sable Announces Change of Location for Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, Aug. 16, 2022 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable") (TSXV: SAE) (OTCQB: SBLRF) announces that due to unforeseen circumstances, the location for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders being held at 9 am (Vancouver time) on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 is now 885 West Georgia Street, Suite 2200, Vancouver, British Columbia.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Related link: sableresources.com

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.