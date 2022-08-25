Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX: CS) has committed to the Copper Mark at its Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde operations in Chile. The Copper Mark is an assurance framework to promote responsible production practices and demonstrate the industry's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Within one year, Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde will be assessed and independently verified against the Copper Mark's 32 responsible production criteria, including environmental management, greenhouse gas emissions, human rights, community health, safety and development, and governance.

John MacKenzie, CEO of Capstone commented, "I am proud to share that our Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde operations have joined the Copper Mark framework, reaffirming our commitment to continually pursue best practices based on international standards for responsible mining. Copper is essential to a low-carbon future, and so it is incumbent upon us to ensure that we supply this critical natural resource in as sustainable manner as possible."

Michèle Brülhart, Executive Director of the Copper Mark said, "As the world's leading copper producing country, it is vital that production in Chile is conducted responsibly. That is why we are pleased to welcome Capstone Copper's Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde operations in Chile to the Copper Mark. We will be working with these sites through the Copper Mark framework to support their commitment to provide responsibly produced copper and accelerate the clean energy transition."

Joining the Copper Mark is one of the ways Capstone is embedding sustainability into its growth strategy. More information about Capstone's performance can be found in its sustainability reports available here.

ABOUT THE COPPER MARK

The Copper Mark is a new assurance framework to promote responsible practices and demonstrate the copper industry's contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Copper Mark uses a rigorous site-level assessment process to independently verify whether individual copper producing sites have responsible production practices.

The Copper Mark already covers two of the largest copper mines in the world, five producers in the biggest copper producing region in the world, and six of the ten largest companies producing copper. Over 20% of global copper is now produced by Copper Mark-assured sites.

The Copper Mark is built on a genuine commitment of the copper industry to responsible production as we aim to mitigate the environmental and social impact of the copper industry, and positively contribute to sustainable development goals and the green transition. The Copper Mark framework involves a robust three-year re-evaluation process at site-level for participants. Participants commit to continual improvement, building the management systems necessary to ensure ongoing legal compliance.

https://coppermark.org/

ABOUT CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Capstone owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, Capstone owns the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 km northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, and a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities while delivering compelling returns to investors by sustainably producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

