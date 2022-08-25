Aranjin Announces the Victory Copper Nickel Discovery

Ulaanbaatar, August 25, 2022 - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has completed an initial program of follow up auger geochemical drilling at the Baavhai Uul Copper Project in southern Mongolia in which it holds an 80% interest. This work has highlighted a significant copper nickel discovery at the "Victory Copper Nickel Discovery" under very shallow alluvial cover.

Highlights

814 auger geochemical drill holes completed with results showing a large copper nickel geochemical discovery at Victory.

Results up to 1,252ppm copper and 494ppm nickel in weathered gabbroic clays.

The copper nickel anomaly at Victory remains open and extensional auger geochemical drilling will soon commence.

Ground magnetic geophysics has now been completed across Victory and other copper nickel anomalies on the Project.

The copper nickel anomaly at Victory is interpreted to be hosted in the upper highly weathered zone of a large 2.5km x 1.5km differentiated gabbroic sill.

Clear similarities to large copper nickel occurrences in northern China, including Jinchuan.

Potentially a new copper nickel province with over 25 copper nickel anomalies highlighted in auger geochemistry and ground magnetics across the Project.

The Company has successfully completed an initial program of six meter deep auger geochemical drill holes with samples collected on a one meter basis down hole across a large portion of the Victory Discovery. The copper nickel geochemical anomaly remains open and further auger drilling will soon commence to assist in outlining extensions. The Victory Discovery is one of approximately 25 copper nickel discoveries on the BU Copper Project associated with ultramafic and mafic intrusives and is only the first to be followed up by 50 x 50 meter auger geochemical drill hole spacing. The Victory Discovery is interpreted to be hosted in the upper highly weathered zone of a differentiated gabbroic sill. The gabbro is currently interpreted to be approximately 2.5km x 1.5km in size and copper nickel anomalism is extensive across the entire gabbro where auger drilling has been completed. This type of mineralization and host lithology is typical in northern China and is host to many larger copper nickel deposits including the giant Jinchuan Deposit.

"The Company is extremely pleased with these early results at the Victory Discovery with highly anomalous copper nickel geochemistry across a huge area. The scale seen at Victory and the over 25 other copper nickel anomalies on the Project is extremely exciting and we will be pushing our exploration efforts harder to better understand this significant find." said Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Aranjin Resources Ltd.

Figure 1: Copper Nickel geochemical results at the Victory Discovery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4933/134830_b57d426c349ae91f_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Ground Magnetic Geophysical survey results at the Victory Discovery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4933/134830_b57d426c349ae91f_003full.jpg

Figure 3a. Auger Geochemical Drilling Rigs at the Victory Discovery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4933/134830_b57d426c349ae91f_004full.jpg

Figure 3b. Auger Geochemical Drilling Rigs at the Victory Discovery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4933/134830_b57d426c349ae91f_005full.jpg

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren, Vice President of Exploration and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI-43-101.

About Aranjin Resources Ltd.

Aranjin Resources is committed to exploring its highly prospective copper and nickel projects in Mongolia. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.aranjinresources.com, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Ali Haji, CEO

+ 1 647.871.4571

contact@aranjinresources.com

Neither the TSX, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134830