Bitterroot Resources Starts Drilling at the Coyote Sinter Gold Project

VANCOUVER, August 30, 2022 - Bitterroot Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV:BTT) management is pleased to announce that its drilling contractor has mobilized a drill rig, crew and support equipment to the Coyote Sinter epithermal gold/silver project in Elko County, Nevada. Coyote Sinter is located in the Independence District, several miles south of the Jerritt Canyon mine property and 5 miles east of the historic Tuscarora mining district.

Drilling will consist of three 500 metre-long (-50 degrees) HQ-sized core holes, along 700 metres of strike length of the Chevron fault. The new holes will test below the previous shallow drilling, which intersected highly anomalous levels of gold, mercury, arsenic and antimony at depths of only 35-75 metres below surface. Three new holes are planned to intersect the Chevron fault approximately 200-250 metres deeper, where epithermal models suggest bonanza-grade gold and silver mineralization could occur. This initial drilling program is expected to be complete in 4-6 weeks. More information on the Coyote Sinter project is available on the Company's website at; https://bitterrootresources.com/projects/nevada/coyote-sinter-gold-property/

In addition, Bitterroot's US subsidiary has entered into minerals and surface leases on 280 acres of adjacent privately-owned lands. The Company now controls approximately three kilometres of prospective strike length on the Chevron fault, together with an untested parallel structure and several fault splays.

Mr. Rick Streiff, CPG, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this disclosure.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael S. Carr

Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. This document contains statements about expected or anticipated future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, regulatory processes and actions, technical issues, new legislation, competitive conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events and the company's ability to execute and implement its future plans. Actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. For such forward-looking statements, we claim the safe harbour for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE: Bitterroot Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714032/Bitterroot-Resources-Starts-Drilling-at-the-Coyote-Sinter-Gold-Project