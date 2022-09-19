Tempus Intersects up to 1,572 G/T Gold at Elizabeth Project

PERTH, September 19, 2022 - Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR, TSX.V:TMRR, OTC:TMRFF) is pleased to announce assay results for drill-holes EZ-22-04 to EZ-22-10 completed at the Elizabeth Gold Project in early June. All seven holes reported today targeted the extension of the Blue Vein gold mineralisation.

HIGHLIGHTS

Assay results have been received for the next seven drill-holes of the 2022 drilling campaign at the Elizabeth Gold Project (drill-holes EZ-22-04 through EZ-22-10)

Drill-hole EZ-22-09 returned 'bonanza' grades including the best intersection ever encountered at Elizabeth Gold Project, with high grade assays over widths of up to 1.05 metres in multiple intersections including: 310.72g/t gold over 1.05 metres from 105.12 metres including 1,572g/t gold over 0.20 meter from 105.12 meters

Drill-hole EZ-22-07 also returned a 'bonanza' grade intersection of 48.6g/t gold over 0.23 metres from 170.17 metres

Drill-hole EZ-22-09 intersected the Blue Vein approximately 15 metres below the previously reported EZ-22-03 (containing multiple high-grade zones 523 g/t over 0.42 metres, 32.7 g/t over 0.45m and 7.4 g/t over 1.73m) showing continuity of the high-grade zone vertically

All seven drill-holes intersected Blue Vein gold mineralisation multiple times demonstrating potential for multiple stacked high-grade vein mineralisation within the wider Blue Vein structure

These holes also confirm the known high and 'bonanza' grades for Blue Vein along a strike length of 100 metres, comparing very favourably to the strike extent of the high-grade chutes on Southwest Vein of approximately 80 metres combined, which contained almost 70% of the historical mineral resource for Elizabeth

30 drill-holes have been completed in this program since drilling commenced in late-May, with 20 holes currently pending assay

Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "Assays announced today confirm the presence of more high and bonanza grade gold in the Blue Vein. The visible gold observed in the core for drill-hole #9, as reported on 7 July, has assayed approximately 50oz of gold per tonne over 0.20 metres, our highest grade intersection from the project to date. This drill hole intersected the vein approximately 15 metres below the previously announced EZ-22-03 drill hole, showing vertical continuity of the high grade zone. All seven drill holes reported today intersected the Blue Vein at multiple points further supporting the model for stacked vein mineralisation throughout the Blue Vein structure."

Drilling to date shows that the Blue Vein is not a single structure. Each of the drill-holes being reported today (EZ-22-04 to EZ-22-10) successfully hit Blue Vein gold mineralisation in multiple sub parallel closely spaced intersections demonstrating the potential for multiple stacked high-grade gold vein mineralisation within a wider Blue Vein structure.

The Blue Vein was discovered in late-2021 (EZ-21-12 including 1.0m at 33.7g/t gold), with assay results now received for 10 holes in 2022 plus 7 holes in 2021 for a total of 17 drill-holes intersecting the Blue Vein to date (including six holes with 'bonanza' grade intersections, i.e., greater than 1oz per tonne), high-grade gold mineralisation has now been defined over a strike length of over 100 metres and a vertical distance of up to 15 metres. The 2022 drilling is testing the Blue Vein structure over a total strike length of approximately 400 metres.

The location of the EZ-22-09 drill hole is approximately 15 metres vertically below the previously reported Drill-hole EZ-22-03 Blue Vein intersection contained very high grade zones over widths of up to 1.7 metres in multiple intersections including:523.0g/t gold over 0.42 metres from 96.91 metres, and 32.7g/t gold over 0.45 metres from 124.02 metres,(including:133.0g/t gold over 0.11m from 124.02 metres), and 7.4g/t gold over 1.73 metres from 164.41 metres, (including: 17.4g/t gold over 0.73m from 165.41 metres).

Table 1 -Elizabeth Ez-22-04 to EZ-22-10 Significant Intersections

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness (m)* Gold Grade Vein EZ-22-04 353.8 354 0.2 0.17 1.25 Blue Vein EZ-22-05 44.5 45.2 0.7 0.595 11.20 Blue Vein and 56.8 57 0.2 0.17 1.38 Blue Vein and 84.65 85.55 0.9 0.765 1.33 Blue Vein and 98 99 1.0 0.85 2.62 Blue Vein Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness (m)* Gold Grade Vein EZ-22-06 40.2 40.9 0.7 0.595 1.91 Blue Vein and 47.8 48.15 0.35 0.2975 1.17 Blue Vein and 153.35 155 1.65 1.4025 1.71 Blue Vein Including 154.15 155 0.85 0.7225 2.79 Blue Vein EZ-22-07 164.6 164.92 0.32 0.272 1.45 Blue Vein and 165.66 165.79 0.13 0.1105 7.30 Blue Vein and 170.17 170.4 0.23 0.1955 48.60 Blue Vein EZ-22-08 120.6 121 0.4 0.34 0.49 Blue Vein EZ-22-09 105.12 106.17 1.05 0.89 310.72 Blue Vein including 105.12 105.32 0.20 0.17 1,572 Blue Vein 105.32 106.17 0.85 0.72 13.95 Blue Vein and 161.13 162.00 0.87 0.74 2.68 Blue Vein and 356.19 358.38 2.19 1.86 0.41 SW Vein Including 356.19 356.70 0.51 0.43 1.05 SW Vein EZ-22-10 193.1 194.75 1.65 1.40 0.61 Blue Vein Including 193.98 194.23 0.25 0.21 0.997 Blue Vein

*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.

**The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant.

Image 1: Blue Vein drill-hole EZ-22-09 core with assay results overlain

Figure 1 - Elizabeth plan view showing 2022 drill-hole locations

Figure 2 - Elizabeth Blue Vein long section (looking northwest)

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd..

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

