Outcrop Silver Appoints Sunil Sharma As Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, Oct. 5, 2022 - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG1) ("Outcrop") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sunil Sharma to the position of Chief Financial Officer as of November 1, 2022. Mr. Sharma has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting with public and private companies, having started his career in public practice. He has extensive experience in producing mines and mineral exploration companies. He has held progressively senior accounting positions at copper producers Huckleberry Mines and Taseko Mines Limited. Most recently, he held the position of Controller at Trilogy Metals Inc., a NYSE-American listed mineral exploration company, where he was responsible for all aspects of financial reporting and compliance. Mr. Sharma holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

"I am pleased to announce another great addition to the Outcrop leadership team with the appointment of Mr. Sharma," comments Joseph Hebert, Chief Executive Officer. "Sunil's expertise and diverse experience will be an enormous asset to Outcrop as we steadily advance Santa Ana. On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Paul Taggar for his contributions as CFO and wish him all the best."

Outcrop has granted 900,000 incentive stock options to new employees and consultants at an exercise price of $0.25 expiring on October 5, 2027.

About Outcrop

Outcrop is rapidly advancing exploration on five silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential in Colombia. Outcrop is currently drilling and expanding the Santa Ana historic high-grade silver district. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia.

