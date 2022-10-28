Orogen Royalties Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, October 28, 2022 - (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held October 27, 2022.

A total of 56,588,746 shares were voted representing 31.66% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Shareholders approved all matters presented at the meeting as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Withheld/ Abstain % For % Against % Withheld/ Abstain Director Nominee J. Patrick Nicol 56,487,870 - 100,876 99.82 - 0.18 Justin Quigley 56,515,145 - 73,601 99.87 - 0.13 Timothy Janke 56,515,145 - 73,601 99.87 - 0.13 Roland Butler 56,541,645 - 47,101 99.92 - 0.08 Samantha Shorter 56,531,279 - 57,467 99.90 - 0.10 Appointment of Auditor 56,554,336 - 34,410 99.94 - 0.06 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan 56,431,322 157,424 - 99.72 0.28 -

Each of the resolutions approved at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated September 14, 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Corporate Update

In connection with the Meeting, Ms. Samantha Shorter has joined the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Shorter is a senior finance and accounting professional with over 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector and has served as CFO of various junior mining companies. She has international experience with development projects as well as operating assets. Ms. Shorter was also previously employed as an audit manager at a major Canadian accounting firm specializing in the mining industry and has extensive experience providing financial reporting and corporate services to mining and mineral exploration companies. Ms. Shorter is a CPA, CA and CIA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with Honours from the University of British Columbia. Samantha will also take on the role of Chair of the Company's Audit Committee.

Mr. Bob Felder has been appointed as the Company's Technical Advisor. Bob has worked as an exploration geologist and in senior management for major and junior mining companies for the past 40 years. His experience includes involvement in the discovery and resource development of several Nevada gold deposits, and in recent years in leadership roles with junior exploration companies.

"We welcome Ms. Shorter to Orogen's Board," commented Paddy Nicol, CEO of Orogen. "Samantha brings considerable audit and financial experience and will provide sound advice for the financial affairs of the Company, including its producing and developing royalty portfolio."

"We would like to thank Mr. Felder for his contributions to the Company. Bob played an important part in the formation of Orogen and served on its Board of Directors since the merger between Evrim Resources and Renaissance Gold in 2020. We are pleased that Bob will continue to provide technical expertise to our exploration team. With his deep Nevada experience and industry contacts, Bob will help Orogen broaden its scope in Nevada in the generation of high-quality exploration targets."

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver mine in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being mined by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti NA. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being explored under joint ventures.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results, as well as the Company's management expectations with respect to the proposed business combination (the "Transaction"). This document also contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated completion of the Transaction and timing thereof. Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and stock exchange approvals in respect of the Transaction.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Furthermore, the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's business will depend on future developments such as the geographic spread of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, physical distancing, business closures or business disruptions, and the effectiveness of actions taken in Canada and other countries to contain and treat the disease. Although it is not possible to reliably estimate the length or severity of these developments and their financial impact as of the date of approval of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, continuation of the prevailing conditions could have a significant adverse impact on the Company's financial position and results of operations for future periods.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

