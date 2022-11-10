Tempus First No. 9 Vein Hole Intersects 87.0g/t Gold over 2.11m
Perth, November 10, 2022 - Tempus Resources Ltd. (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) (OTCQB: TMRFF) ("Tempus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce Elizabeth Gold Project assay results for the first hole drilled at the No.9 Vein (EZ-22-19) plus drill-holes EZ-22-14 through EZ-22-16 that targeted the Blue Vein.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tempus' first drill-hole into No. 9 Vein, EZ-22-19 hit "bonanza" grades, with intersections of two zones of quartz veining, including 87.0g/t gold over 2.11 metres from 135.67 metres, which included a sub-section grading 184.9g/t gold over 0.70 metres from 136.79 meters
- Assay results have also been received for drill holes EZ-22-14 through EZ-22-16 targeting the Blue Vein, with EZ-22-16 intersecting multiple zones of quartz veining with anomalous gold mineralisation over approximately 155 metres from 80.0 metres, with more notable intersections including:
- 1.96 g/t gold over 0.58 metres from 197.1 metres;
- 0.76 g/t gold over 1.25 metres from 223.20 metres; including
- 1.58 g/t gold over 0.28 metres from 223.42 metres
- EZ-22-15 intersected multiple zones of quartz veining with anomalous gold mineralisation over approximately 141 metres from 93.0 metres with more notable including:
- 0.21 g/t gold over 1.07 metres from 128.11 metres;
- 0.89 g/t gold over 0.46 metres from 146.00 metres; including
- 1.39 g/t gold over 0.29 metres from 146.00 metres; and
- 1.35 g/t gold over 0.55 metres from 186.30 metres; and
- 1.93 g/t gold over 0.23 metres from 224.55 metres
- Assays for 19 drill-holes from the 2022 program at Elizabeth remain pending, including holes where visible gold has been reported
Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "EZ-22-19 as our first hole on No. 9 Vein come in with a 'bonanza' intersection of 87g/t gold over 2.11m. Other holes on No. 9 Vein showed interesting structure including the highly anticipated EZ-22-20, which contained visible gold over 26 metres of continuous quartz veining that we're still waiting for. Overall No. 9 Vein has joined the Blue Vein as a priority target to continue to extend the known mineralised envelope at Elizabeth."
No. 9 Vein
The No. 9 vein is a vein for which its northeastern extent was mapped and initially explored via an underground adit in the early 1940's and was subject to a limited amount of historic drilling in the 1980s.
During the 2022 drill program, Tempus has completed 10 drill-holes targeting potential No. 9 Vein mineralisation along strike of the historical works to the southwest. Several of the No. 9 Vein drill-holes intersected wide zones of quartz veining including 3 drill-holes reporting the presence of visible gold.
EZ-22-19 being reported today effectively confirms the discovery of a previously unknown high-grade southwestern extension of No. 9 Vein. It intersected two zones of quartz veining including a 2.11 metre zone containing visible gold occurrences from 135.67 metres with assays of 86.99g/t gold over 2.11 metres from 136.11 metres (as being reported today), and a second zone of quartz veining over 0.50 metres from 162.92 metres.
Two other drill-holes targeting the No. 9 Vein with assays pending also encountered visible gold, including:
- EZ-22-20 intersected multiple zones of quartz veining including 25.75 metre zone of sheeted quartz with multiple occurrences of visible gold from 94.8 metres and second zone of quartz veining over 2.25 metres from 206.45 metres. Assays remain pending for this exciting hole.
- EZ-20-28, located approximately 100 metres along strike from EZ-22-19 and EZ-22-20 and intersected quartz veining over approximately 2.0 metres from 117.50 metres containing multiple occurrences of visible gold. Assays remain pending.
Blue Vein
Drill-holes EZ-22-14, EZ-22-25 and EZ-22-16 reported in this release targeted the Blue Vein. Drill-holes 14 through 16 are located mid point between two high-grade shoots in the Blue Vein. Assay results showed multiple zones of sheeted quartz with anomalous gold values in drill-holes EZ-22-15 and EZ-22-16 over zones of over vertical 80 metres of continuous quartz veining.
In addition, visible gold has been observed in drill-hole EZ-22-36 drilled at the southern extension of the Blue Vein. The grains of visible gold were observed within a narrow quartz vein of approximately 0.25 metres in thickness from a depth of 188.38 metres. This observation of visible gold extends the southern extension of the Blue Vein by approximately 80 metres bringing the total strike length of high-grade gold zones to approximately 300 metres.
Figure 1 - Elizabeth plan view showing 2022 drill-hole locations
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/143768_f553a38b8479b836_001full.jpg
Table 1 - Elizabeth 2022 Drill-hole Distribution and Target Veins
To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/143768_tempustab1en.jpg
Figure 2 - Elizabeth Blue Vein Section View
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/143768_f553a38b8479b836_003full.jpg
Figure 3 - Elizabeth Veins Cross Section View
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/143768_f553a38b8479b836_004full.jpg
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd..
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
About Tempus Resources Ltd
Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.
Appendix 1
Table 1: Drill Hole Collar Table
|Hole ID
|Target
|UTM
Easting (NAD83Z10)
|UTM
Northing (NAD83Z10)
|Elevation
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Azimuth
(o)
|Dip
(o)
|EZ-22-01
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|222.0
|130
|-65
|EZ-22-02
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|225.0
|108
|-65
|EZ-22-03
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|198.0
|95
|-50
|EZ-22-04
|Blue Vein
|531200
|5653774
|2393
|375.0
|285
|-55
|EZ-22-05
|Blue Vein
|531130
|5653775
|2399
|156.0
|280
|-45
|EZ-22-06
|Blue Vein
|531130
|5653775
|2399
|237.0
|290
|-55
|EZ-22-07
|Blue Vein
|531130
|5653775
|2399
|216.0
|298
|-45
|EZ-22-08
|Blue Vein
|531039
|5653887
|2422
|201.0
|133
|-50
|EZ-22-09
|Blue/SW Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|468.0
|101
|-53
|EZ-22-10
|Blue Vein
|530953
|5653772
|2392
|210.0
|95
|-65
|EZ-22-11
|Blue Vein
|531039
|5653887
|2422
|207.0
|110
|-60
|EZ-22-12
|Blue Vein
|531039
|5653887
|2422
|216.0
|85
|-50
|EZ-22-13
|Blue Vein
|531039
|5653887
|2422
|251.0
|123
|-65
|EZ-22-14
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|249.0
|138
|-65
|EZ-22-15
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|240.0
|130
|-65
|EZ-22-16
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|242.0
|120
|-65
|EZ-22-17
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|250.7
|160
|-65
|EZ-22-18
|Blue Vein
|531004
|5653896
|2428
|258.0
|150
|-65
|EZ-22-19
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|201.0
|284
|-63
|EZ-22-20
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|270.0
|284
|-67
|EZ-22-21
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|216.0
|294
|-63
|EZ-22-22
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|183.0
|274
|-63
|EZ-22-23
|No.9 Vein
|531041
|5653893
|2422
|201.0
|264
|-63
|EZ-22-24
|West/Main Veins
|531347
|5653777
|2378
|405.0
|100
|-45
|EZ-22-25
|No.9 Vein
|531039
|5653888
|2422
|181.0
|254
|-63
|EZ-22-26
|No.9 Vein
|531039
|5653888
|2422
|201.0
|244
|-63
|EZ-22-27
|No.9 Vein
|531038
|5653891
|2422
|201.0
|308
|-63
|EZ-22-28
|No.9 Vein
|531038
|5653891
|2422
|234.0
|318
|-63
|EZ-22-29
|SW vein
|531136
|5653860
|2422
|246.0
|111
|-48
|EZ-22-30
|SW vein
|531136
|5653860
|2422
|230.3
|111
|-55
|Hole ID
|Target
|Easting
(NAD83
|Northing (NAD83
|Elevation
(m)
|Length
(m)
|Azimuth
(o)
|Dip
(o)
|EZ-22-31
|West/Main Veins
|531351
|5653773
|2378
|444.0
|110
|-52
|EZ-22-32
|West/Main Veins
|531352
|5653773
|2378
|447.0
|125
|-52
|EZ-22-33
|West/Main
Veins
|531352
|5653773
|2378
|390.0
|140
|-52
|EZ-22-34
|Blue Vein
|530887
|5653765
|2382
|246.0
|120
|-55
|EZ-22-35
|Blue Vein
|530885
|5653769
|2382
|204.0
|130
|-45
|EZ-22-36
|Blue Vein
|530885
|5653769
|2382
|210.0
|140
|-47
|EZ-22-37
|No.9 Vein
|530888
|5653769
|2382
|201.0
|290
|-45
|EZ-22-38
|Ella Zone
|531917
|5653591
|2096
|102.0
|80
|-45
|EZ-22-39
|Ella Zone
|531917
|5653591
|2096
|156.0
|110
|-60
|EZ-22-40
|Ella Zone
|531917
|5653591
|2096
|170.0
|140
|-60
Table 2: Significant Interval Table
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|True Thickness
(m)
|Gold Grade (g/t)
|MET Screen Grade (g/t)
|Vein
|EZ-22-01
|123.9
|124.7
|0.8
|0.68
|2.07
|2.07
|Blue Vein
|and
|125.9
|126
|0.1
|0.08
|3.82
|3.82
|Blue Vein
|and
|161.42
|161.82
|0.4
|0.34
|2.25
|2.25
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-02
|147.65
|147.83
|0.18
|0.15
|6.88
|6.88
|Blue Vein
|and
|185.25
|185.85
|0.6
|0.51
|1.89
|1.89
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-03
|96.91
|97.33
|0.42
|0.36
|2.05
|523
|Blue Vein
|and
|124.02
|124.47
|0.45
|0.38
|32.66
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|124.02
|124.13
|0.11
|0.09
|130
|133
|Blue Vein
|and
|164.41
|166.14
|1.73
|1.47
|7.41
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|165.41
|166.14
|0.73
|0.62
|17.4
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-04
|353.8
|354
|0.2
|0.17
|1.25
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-05
|44.5
|45.2
|0.7
|0.595
|11.2
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|56.8
|57
|0.2
|0.17
|1.38
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|84.65
|85.55
|0.9
|0.765
|1.33
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|98
|99
|1
|0.85
|2.62
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-06
|40.2
|40.9
|0.7
|0.595
|1.91
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|47.8
|48.15
|0.35
|0.2975
|1.17
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|153.35
|155
|1.65
|1.4025
|1.71
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|Including
|154.15
|155
|0.85
|0.7225
|2.79
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-07
|164.6
|164.92
|0.32
|0.272
|1.45
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|165.66
|165.79
|0.13
|0.1105
|7.3
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|170.17
|170.4
|0.23
|0.1955
|48.6
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-08
|120.6
|121
|0.4
|0.34
|0.494
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-09
|105.12
|106.17
|1.05
|0.89
|322.54
|310.72
|Blue Vein
|including
|105.12
|105.32
|0.2
|0.17
|1,654
|1,572
|Blue Vein
|105.32
|106.17
|0.85
|0.72
|9.25
|13.95
|Blue Vein
|and
|161.13
|162
|0.87
|0.74
|2.68
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|356.19
|358.38
|2.19
|1.86
|0.41
|Not Preformed
|SW Vein
|Including
|356.19
|356.7
|0.51
|0.43
|1.05
|Not Preformed
|SW Vein
|EZ-22-10
|193.1
|194.75
|1.65
|1.4
|0.61
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|Including
|193.98
|194.23
|0.25
|0.21
|0.997
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant. **no significant intervals
|Hold ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|True Thickness
(m)
|Gold Grade
(g/t)
|MET Screen Grade (g/t)
|Vein
|EZ-22-11
|102.45
|193.42
|91.37
|77.67
|0.31
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|102.45
|104.75
|2.3
|1.96
|11.75
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|103.15
|103.45
|0.3
|0.26
|85.2
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-12
|137.65
|139.33
|1.68
|1.43
|1.26
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|138.8
|139.33
|0.53
|0.45
|2.08
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-13
|108.52
|108.77
|0.25
|0.21
|1.62
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|111
|111.27
|0.27
|0.23
|1.03
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|112.34
|112.45
|0.11
|0.09
|15.3
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|196.42
|196.6
|0.18
|0.15
|1.49
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|215.83
|216
|0.17
|0.14
|1.95
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-14
|94.4
|94.6
|0.2
|0.16
|3.23
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|156.28
|156.51
|0.23
|0.18
|1.08
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|182.66
|182.82
|0.16
|0.13
|1.6
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-15
|128.11
|129.18
|1.07
|0.86
|0.21
|Partially done
|Blue Vein
|and
|146
|146.57
|0.57
|0.46
|0.89
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|146
|146.29
|0.29
|0.23
|1.39
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|186.3
|186.85
|0.55
|0.44
|1.35
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|224.55
|224.78
|0.23
|0.18
|1.93
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-16
|197.1
|197.68
|0.58
|0.46
|1.96
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|and
|223.2
|224.45
|1.25
|1.00
|0.76
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|including
|223.42
|223.7
|0.28
|0.22
|1.58
|Not Preformed
|Blue Vein
|EZ-22-19
|135.67
|137.78
|2.11
|1.69
|71.09
|86.99
|No.9 Vein
|including
|136.11
|137.49
|1.38
|1.1
|108.56
|132.82
|No.9 Vein
|including
|136.79
|137.49
|0.7
|0.56
|148.03
|184.9
|No.9 Vein
|and
|162.92
|163.68
|0.76
|0.608
|0.48
|Not Preformed
|No.9 Vein
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant. **no significant intervals
Appendix 2: The following tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth - Blackdome Gold Project
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143768