Hylands International Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

05.12.2022  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2022 - Hylands International Holdings Inc. ("Hylands" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has changed its name to "Ocham's Razor Capital Limited" (the "Name Change") and consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new consolidated common share for every sixty-five (65) existing common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Name Change and Consolidation were approved by the board of directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's governing corporate legislation, the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and the Company's constating documents. In connection with the Name Change and Consolidation the following new CUSIP (67552E100) and ISIN (CA67552E1007) numbers have been assigned to the common shares of the Company.

As a result of the Consolidation, there are now approximately 2,342,192 common shares outstanding (subject to adjustment for fractional shares). Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting power remains unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional common shares. Where the Consolidation would otherwise result in a shareholder being entitled to a fractional share, the number of post-consolidated shares issued to such shareholder will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole number of shares.

The Corporation's transfer agent, Marrelli Trust Company Limited, has sent a letter of transmittal to registered shareholders which will enable them to exchange their old share certificates for new share certificates, or alternatively, a Direct Registration System ("DRS") Advice/Statement, representing the number of new post-consolidated common shares they hold, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal.

For additional information please contact:

Robert Suttie
President & CEO
Tel: 416-848-6865
E-mail : rsuttie@marrellisupport.ca



