Amex Reports New Significant Drill Hole Intersections from the Team Gold Zone Including 6.75 g/t Au over 14.50 m and 1.08 g/t Au over 163.5 m at Perron

Montreal, December 6, 2022 - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce updated and upgraded results on the newly discovered Team Zone on the Perron project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. Today's results include the pending fire assays as well as previously released high-grade intervals from the metallic sieve assaying technique. The Team Zone delivers a combination of both high grade gold over narrow intervals as well as wide zones of disseminated gold. The near-surface Team Zone occurs ~600 m to the northeast of the High Grade Zone (HGZ) and ~300 m northeast of the E2 Gold Zone (Figure 1). To date, Amex has intercepted visible gold mineralization in 17 of 23 holes targeting the Team Zone over an area of approximately 300 m by 150 m from surface to a depth of ~380 m. Additional results are pending from the ongoing drill program at this important target.

Today's highlight results include:

PE-22-548: 6.75 g/t Au over 14.50 m at a vertical depth of ~180 m

Including: 26.34 g/t Au over 1.50 m

And including: 32.60 g/t Au over 1.50 m

And: 1.74 g/t Au over 17.0 m at a vertical depth of ~250 m

PE-22-554: 1.08 g/t Au over 163.50 m beginning at a vertical depth of ~110 m

Including: 4.55 g/t Au over 3.50 m at a vertical depth of ~110 m

And including: 11.17 g/t Au over 3.0 m

And including: 2.71 g/t Au over 37.0 m

Which includes: 7.90 g/t Au over 8.50 m

PE-22-545: 2.09 g/t Au over 7.0 m at a vertical depth of ~160 m

And: 1.07 g/t Au over 11.80 m

And: 22.10 g/t Au over 0.50 m

And: 68.66 g/t Au over 1.40 m

PE-22-546: 1.69 g/t Au over 12.75 m at a vertical depth of ~95 m

PE-22-552: 1.56 g/t Au over 15.0 m at a vertical depth of ~165m

PE-22-555: 1.70 g/t Au over 6.0 m at a vertical depth of ~25m

And: 1.95 g/t Au over 8.70 m at a vertical depth of ~180m

PE-22-556: 19.04 g/t Au over 2.25 m at a vertical depth of ~20 m

PE-22-560: 1.15 g/t Au over 11.10 m at a vertical depth of ~100 m

PE-22-561: 1.78 g/t Au over 24.0 m at a vertical depth of ~80 m.

On September 27, 2022, Amex announced partial results from metallic sieve assays for the new Team Zone discovery. Today's results represent the entirety of the sampled intervals of the reported holes. The new results exceed the Company's early expectations as many areas that looked weakly mineralized at best have returned appreciable disseminated gold. This results in a unique system which provides flexibility for future mining, with respect to underground or open pit mining. See Table 1 for a list of the today's drill results, Table 2 for drill hole coordinates, Figure 1 for a map of the Perron project geology showing the location of the Team Zone, Figure 2 for a map showing the assay results as well as the distribution of visible gold identified to date throughout the Team Zone, and Figure 3 for photos of visible gold in several holes in the Team Zone.

Jacques Trottier, Executive Chairman of Amex, commented "With the receipt of the balance of the fire assays on the Team Zone, we are now starting to understand the geometry of the system. The volume of rock that has been affected by this mineralizing event, consisting of stockwork-type and tension-type veins and veinlets along with associated alteration, is quite extensive and I believe it has significant potential to grow both along strike and to depth. The fact that we have seen multiple occurrences of visible gold in the majority of holes targeting this zone is also very exciting. This is also the most significant discovery made to date along the northern limb of the Beaupre rhyolite. The Team Zone has become a priority for Amex and we will begin aggressively drilling it through the winter season."

The Team Zone is situated along the northern limb of the Beaupre rhyolite block, which is the host to the majority of gold identified to date on the Perron project. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz-carbonate veins & tension veinlets which are at times folded and/or brecciated. In addition to the vein-hosted mineralization, there is a component of disseminated pyrite-associated gold (as evident by today's results). The gold-bearing quartz veins are found in both rhyolite and mafic intrusive bodies, unlike many of the other gold zones at Perron which are lithologically controlled. The mineral assemblage however, comprising pyrite-pyrrhotite +/- chalcopyrite +/- sphalerite +/- molybdenite +/- visible gold, is similar to the Eastern Gold Zone mineralization. As shown in Figure 2, Amex has drilled the Team Zone at multiple orientations to identify the geometry of the system. The geological team has been utilizing oriented drill core to determine the orientation of the veins and overall mineralizing system. As additional assay results are received and additional drill holes are completed, the 3-dimensional shape and size potential of the Team Zone will be revealed.

Table 1: Assay results from the Team Zone at Perron. Note these results are completed. Also note that true width is currently unknown and thus core lengths are shown.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au g/t Vertical depth (m) PE-22-537W1 208.50 209.50 1.00 18.69 ~160 to 365 And 449.60 452.00 2.40 4.60 And 481.50 483.00 1.50 1.17 PE-22-545* 177.50 184.50 7.00 2.09 ~150 to 295 And 213.50 225.30 11.80 1.07 And 249.00 249.50 0.50 22.10 And 365.60 367.00 1.40 68.66 PE-22-546* 107.50 115.50 8.00 0.56 ~80 to 180 And 127.25 140.00 12.75 1.69 And 198.30 202.00 3.70 1.35 And 230.50 238.00 7.50 0.55 PE-22-547* 63.50 72.00 8.50 0.67 ~50 to 260 And 109.00 122.50 13.50 0.57 And 160.50 173.50 13.00 0.49 And 329.60 330.10 0.50 31.97 PE-22-548* 214.00 228.50 14.50 6.75 ~180 to 250 Including 221.00 222.50 1.50 26.34 Including 224.00 225.50 1.50 32.60 And 276.00 293.00 17.00 1.74 PE-22-549* 176.50 178.00 1.50 1.14 ~130 to 210 And 212.50 217.10 4.60 1.61 And 236.50 243.15 6.65 0.34 And 287.50 288.50 1.00 1.49 PE-22-552 101.00 102.50 1.50 5.34 ~65 to 165 And 241.00 256.00 15.00 1.56 Including 254.50 256.00 1.50 12.69 PE-22-553 132.00 133.50 1.50 2.43 ~90 PE-22-554* 149.50 313.00 163.50 1.08 ~110 to 230 Including 149.50 153.00 3.50 4.55 And including 170.40 173.50 3.10 1.02 And including 203.20 207.00 3.80 2.10 And including 236.00 239.00 3.00 11.17 And including 270.00 307.00 37.00 2.71 Which includes 270.00 270.80 0.80 30.86 And includes 298.50 307.00 8.50 7.90 PE-22-555* 40.00 46.00 6.00 1.70 ~25 to 180 And 73.90 75.90 2.00 2.62 And 91.40 94.90 3.50 1.99 And 218.50 227.20 8.70 1.95 PE-22-556* 26.25 28.50 2.25 19.04 ~20 to 270 And 162.50 163.30 0.80 1.38 And 201.00 202.00 1.00 1.35 And 247.00 275.50 28.50 0.55 And 308.50 314.00 5.50 1.09 And 334.80 335.90 1.10 1.60 PE-22-557 29.50 35.00 5.50 0.77 ~15 to 235 And 86.00 90.00 4.00 0.99 And 256.50 286.50 30.00 0.50 And 330.00 333.00 3.00 1.35 PE-22-558 49.00 50.00 1.00 22.97 ~36 to 200 And 199.00 200.50 1.50 2.14 And 277.50 280.00 2.50 1.64 PE-22-559 16.70 18.00 1.30 1.12 ~10 to 295 And 48.00 49.50 1.50 1.63 And 85.00 86.50 1.50 1.17 And 203.40 208.00 4.60 0.88 And 230.70 231.40 0.70 2.95 And 400.90 401.50 0.60 1.51 PE-22-560 36.50 37.00 0.50 1.34 ~25 to 220 And 146.50 157.60 11.10 1.15 Including 146.50 148.00 1.50 7.20 And 221.50 223.00 1.50 1.11 And 316.00 316.60 0.60 7.20 PE-22-561* 44.80 45.50 0.70 2.74 ~35 to 200 And 116.00 140.00 24.00 1.78 Including 129.50 140.00 10.50 3.31 And 163.90 165.00 1.10 2.13 And 248.00 252.50 4.50 0.57

*Hole updated since the last press release

Table 2: Team Zone drill hole coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) PE-22-537W1 167 -54 628 615274 5430989 196 PE-22-545 162 -55 570 615234 5431037 351 PE-22-546 165 -50 508 615284 5431032 351 PE-22-547 179 -52 670 615299 5430995 353 PE-22-548 165 -58 625 615333 5431034 351 PE-22-549 165 -52 511 615385 5431037 355 PE-22-552 170 -45 418 615385 5431036 355 PE-22-553 163 -45 481 615177 5431035 351 PE-22-554 120 -50 331 615177 5431038 351 PE-22-555 120 -55 352 615160 5430979 357 PE-22-556 118 -57 364 615176 5431039 351 PE-22-557 118 -48 336 615160 5430978 357 PE-22-558 118 -45 301 615238 5431038 351 PE-22-559 120 -48 423 615125 5431035 351 PE-22-560 168 -45 328 615284 5431031 351 PE-22-561 163 -55 355 615285 5431033 351

Figure 1. Geological map of the Perron Project, with the location of existing zones and the newly discovered Team Zone.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/146890_3c1b5cd284f6686c_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Geological compilation map of the Team Zone area. Shown are all of the areas with identified visible gold (VG) and significant assays, across a widespread area of approximately 300 m x 150 m.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/146890_3c1b5cd284f6686c_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Examples of visible gold in three holes of the Team Zone. PE-22-556 showing visible gold and the sheeted vein / stockwork type system. PE-22-558 showing a dispersion of visible gold within a quartz vein. PE-22-554 showing visible gold grains in a quartz vein associated with pyrite and pyrrhotite.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/146890_3c1b5cd284f6686c_004full.jpg

Qualified Persons

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin.

The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert or ALS Canada Ltd. during the analytical process.

For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold.

For analyses targeting VMS mineralization, zinc, copper and silver values are estimated by four acid digestion multi-elements Inductively Coupled Plasma - Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES), ME-ICP61 at ALS Canada Ltd. Zinc values over 1%, copper values over 1%, and silver values over 100 g/t are estimated by four acid digestion ICP-AES, OG62. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with atomic absorption finish.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project hosts both disseminated and high-grade vein-hosted gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.

